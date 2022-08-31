MJF is back, and Tony Khan says it's the best thing for AEW. The Dynamite Diamond Ring winner had been absent since he cut a heated promo directed at Khan on the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. After this promo, he was removed from AEW's online roster and shop. He finally returned at AEW All Out, where he was revealed as The Joker, who won the Casino Ladder Match for a future world title shot. At the end of the show, he confronted AEW World Champion CM Punk moments after the latter regained the title by beating Jon Moxley.

WWE ・ 3 HOURS AGO