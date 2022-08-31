At the Village Council meeting on Aug. 23, councilors unanimously affirmed the wall-and-fence height ordinance. Now Corraleños and visitors will not fear having to drive through a tunnel from one end of the Village to the other and still can enjoy views that are more than glimpses along the way. The new ordinance’s Chapter 18 at (m)(1) states that for properties along Corrales Road, no solid fence exceeding four feet in height shall be constructed within the front setback line. Paragraph (2) says that open fencing, with at least 65 percent of the top being open, may be placed upon the four-foot solid wall/fence to a maximum height of six feet. This means, no more six-foot tall solid concrete block walls will be built along Corrales Road.

CORRALES, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO