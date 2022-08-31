Read full article on original website
Los Alamos National Laboratory 2021 Campus Master Plan Reveals Plans For Extensive Infrastructure Transformation
The long-promised Los Alamos National Laboratory 2021 Campus Master Plan (CMP) reveals plans for an extensive transformation of the Lab’s property from the creation of a new entranceway to the creation of more than 4 million gross square feet of buildings over the next 30 years and the demolition of about a million square feet of obsolete or excess facilities.
Legal Notices-Non-government
Rio Rancho Storage Inc. 4220 Sara Rd S.E. Rio Rancho N.M. 87124 Auction at. 9.30 AM , Friday September 16th 2022 Cash or Cashiers Check Only / #056 Robert Gutierrez 595 Lisbon S.E. Rio Rancho N.M. 87124 / # 090 Lillie Buckhorse P. O. Box Pinon AZ. 86510-1361 / #125 Joseph Landman 919 Stallion Rd. S.E. Rio Rancho N.M. 87124 / #269 Ice Quebz Llc. Jesse Mendoza 924 Ocate Meadows Dr. S.E. Rio Rancho N.M.87144.
New tech could stop a shooting before it starts
EAGL Technology president and CEO Boaz Raz shows a display of outdoor gunshot detection technology sensors on Aug. 16. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) An Albuquerque company has developed an ultra-smart security system that could potentially end mass shootings before such rampages can even begin. When deployed, EAGL Technology Inc.’s new gunshot...
Salt Yard noise frustrates local residents
The problem is jurisdictional. For nearly three years, residents of Sky View Acres, an unincorporated area of Bernalillo County, south of Corrales, have been trying to find a way of permanently reducing the noise coming from Salt Yard West, which markets itself as “an adult playground of beer, cocktails, tacos, burgers and so much more.”
AAA New Mexico: Statewide pump price drops for Labor Day
Albuquerque – The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.69 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is eight cents less when compared to this day last week and 61 cents more per gallon than on this day last year.
Officials: NM to join retail crime info-sharing network
Attorney General Hector Balderas estimated that organized retail crime costs New Mexico $1 billion a year. A deadly robbery that took the life of an Albuquerque pizzeria owner was the backdrop for an announcement Wednesday that New Mexico is joining a 20-state network to gather data on organized retail crime.
UNM Hospital’s new Tower to house an interventional platform
The University of New Mexico Hospital (UNMH) is a lifeline for many in the Land of Enchantment. More than one million patients travel to Albuquerque annually to access the unique medical services that only UNMH provides. The hospital’s new Critical Care Tower, expected to debut in late 2024, will include...
Lower Walls Make Better Neighbors
At the Village Council meeting on Aug. 23, councilors unanimously affirmed the wall-and-fence height ordinance. Now Corraleños and visitors will not fear having to drive through a tunnel from one end of the Village to the other and still can enjoy views that are more than glimpses along the way. The new ordinance’s Chapter 18 at (m)(1) states that for properties along Corrales Road, no solid fence exceeding four feet in height shall be constructed within the front setback line. Paragraph (2) says that open fencing, with at least 65 percent of the top being open, may be placed upon the four-foot solid wall/fence to a maximum height of six feet. This means, no more six-foot tall solid concrete block walls will be built along Corrales Road.
New Mexico’s labor movement is alive and well
The labor movement doesn’t typically get sustained media attention, but it is alive and well in New Mexico. In recognition of Labor Day and as part of our reflections on our first year, we’ve collected our coverage of work and workers since we started. One prominent example of...
Santa Fe woman accused of embezzling nearly $600K from firm
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe woman has been accused of embezzling nearly $600,000 from a landscape architecture firm where she once worked. A Sept. 19 arraignment has been scheduled for 43-year-old Heather Barna. According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Barna is facing felony charges of embezzlement […]
Car crashes into building, killing at least 1 person
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in the northeast part of the city. Around 7 p.m., officers were called to a two-vehicle crash near Virginia Street and Constitution Avenue. According to APD, one car crashed into a building and the woman driving that...
Millions in Cash & Fentanyl Has Been Seized during a Thursday Raid in Albuquerque, New Mexico
"Federal agents recovered up to $4 million in bulk cash, hand grenades and more than a million Fentanyl pills during one of 16 predawn raids Thursday morning in the South Valley and elsewhere in the city, according to federal records unsealed this morning in federal court in Albuquerque." —Colleen Heild.
APD makes likely biggest drug bust in NM history
On Friday, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) announced it had made a massive drug bust Thursday that included $10 million worth of drugs, cash, and other assets. According to the Department, “APD conducted a joint investigation with partnering agencies into a Drug Trafficking Organization throughout Albuquerque.”. The Albuquerque Journal...
Millions awarded to New Mexico companies for trainees, interns
The focus of training programs in the state is to encourage companies to grow, expand, and create higher-paying jobs.
Walmart employee steals thousands in cash from registers
A former Texas Walmart employee stole thousands of dollars from multiple registers just four days after she was hired. Police said she was wearing a blond wig at the time.
Electronics recycling event back at Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel
The Pueblo of Santa Ana — Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel is teaming up with Albuquerque Computer and Electronics Recycling, Co. and the Town of Bernalillo to host an electronics recycling event on Saturday, Sept. 17. Guests are invited to drop off retired and unused electronics for recycling at...
RR chamber looking for applicants for 2023 board of directors
The Rio Rancho Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee is accepting applications for the 2023 Board of Directors. The Board consists of 20-25 members and typically meets monthly. Members of the Chamber’s Board offer time, thought and support to better the business environment and the community. Board member duties consist of...
Blind Drunk: A Missing Ingredient
Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis. In this seven-part series from News Port partner New Mexico In Depth, journalist Ted Alcorn investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.
Fire causes Rio Rancho Middle School to evacuate
Students at RRMS were forced to evacuate on September 6 at around 9:00 am because of a fire in the building. Fire Fighters responded as well. Rio Rancho Public Schools said two students started a fire in a trashcan in the girls restroom at the school. The sprinkler system was activated and the fire was extinguished quickly. The students returned to class and all protocols were followed according to RRPS.
Ankle GPS tracking device found cut and abandoned in Albuquerque neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lots of strange reports are listed on the city’s 311 website, but one reported Thursday just after 5 p.m. has some residents near Candelaria and San Pedro concerned. The ankle monitor which had been cut off and ditched on a sidewalk, was then tossed into a nearby drain, leaving neighbors worried. “You […]
