South Bend, IN

FOX59

Indiana man accused of murdering uncle, stabbing father

MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. — A 42-year-old man from Michiana Shores is accused of murdering his uncle and stabbing his own father. Kyle K. Earley was officially charged by the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday with one count of murder and another count of attempted murder. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s […]
MICHIANA SHORES, IN
WNDU

Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman was sentenced Friday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County back in December 2020. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for murdering Matthew Lucas, 42, and stabbing two others at a home on Westside Drive on Dec. 15, 2020.
NAPPANEE, IN
95.3 MNC

Three men arrested in South Bend on drug, gun-related charges

Three men are facing gun and drug-related charges after a traffic stop on their vehicle. A South Bend Police officer saw Jershawn Harris driving a black Chevy Impala on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The officer confirmed Harris did not have a driver’s license and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

ISP: Portage man arrested for child exploitation

PORTAGE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested a man in Portage, IN for child exploitation. Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Timothy James, 35, of Portage. The investigation started when “Peer to Peer” file sharing software found illegal activities at a home in Portage,...
PORTAGE, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka 14-year-old dead in homicide investigation

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway in Mishawaka. According to authorities, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Street around 7 p.m. on Friday. A 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity is not being released at this...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Mother of Rio Allred sues Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A lawsuit was filed against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful actions that led to the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. The school district will be sued for Wrongful Death, Violating Title IX, and Violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. According...
ELKHART, IN
WNEM

Police identifying suspect, woman found dead in officer-involved shooting

BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are identifying the suspect of an officer-involved shooting who died at a hospital, and a woman who was found dead before the shooting. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments in Bangor Township on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3:25 a.m. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Bethany Taylor, dead in her apartment, according to Michigan State Police.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WISH-TV

Police: Mishawaka teen dies after shooting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager died after a shooting in Mishawaka Friday evening, police say. Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department said the shooting happened on the 600 Block of Locust Street. When officers arrived they found a 14-year-old inside a house with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Family of Rio Allred suing Elkhart Community Schools

The family of Rio Allred is suing Elkhart Community Schools after the girl’s suicide death earlier this year. Relatives say Rio was bullied because of her hair loss and sexual orientation. It alleges the district knew about the harassment and failed to follow its own policies regarding harassment, which eventually led to Rio taking her own life.
ELKHART, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House

(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

One dead, one injured in Michiana Shores stabbing

MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a stabbing in rural Michiana Shores. It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 300 block of Groveland Trail. The victim killed has been identified as Denis Earley, 64. The other...
MICHIANA SHORES, IN
95.3 MNC

Town of Pierceton suing former police officer

The town of Pierceton has filed a lawsuit against a former police officer for breach of contract. A town attorney says that the former officer, Ryan Piper, entered into an officer training reimbursement agreement in July. The agreement said that if Piper ended his employment with the town within 48...
PIERCETON, IN
100.7 WITL

Gruesome 1935 Millburg Farmer Murder Still A Mystery

The community of Millburg, MI located just outside of Benton Harbor for the most part is a quiet, small farming neighborhood that you wouldn't expect to hear much news from. However, 87 years ago a 12-year-old boy was witness to a gruesome murder of a farmer that, to this day, remains a total mystery as a Berrien County website documents:
BENTON HARBOR, MI

