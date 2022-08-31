Read full article on original website
Indiana man accused of murdering uncle, stabbing father
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. — A 42-year-old man from Michiana Shores is accused of murdering his uncle and stabbing his own father. Kyle K. Earley was officially charged by the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday with one count of murder and another count of attempted murder. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s […]
95.3 MNC
Hearing set on whether to move 14-year-old murder drive-by shooting suspect to adult court
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a Petition for Waiver of Jurisdiction of the 14-year-old boy who is a suspect in the death of a St. Joseph County Corrections Officer. Rhema Harris, 28, of Mishawaka died in a drive-by shooting back in June. She was inside her...
WNDU
Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman was sentenced Friday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County back in December 2020. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for murdering Matthew Lucas, 42, and stabbing two others at a home on Westside Drive on Dec. 15, 2020.
95.3 MNC
Three men arrested in South Bend on drug, gun-related charges
Three men are facing gun and drug-related charges after a traffic stop on their vehicle. A South Bend Police officer saw Jershawn Harris driving a black Chevy Impala on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The officer confirmed Harris did not have a driver’s license and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle...
WISH-TV
ISP: Portage man arrested for child exploitation
PORTAGE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested a man in Portage, IN for child exploitation. Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Timothy James, 35, of Portage. The investigation started when “Peer to Peer” file sharing software found illegal activities at a home in Portage,...
WNDU
Mishawaka 14-year-old dead in homicide investigation
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway in Mishawaka. According to authorities, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Street around 7 p.m. on Friday. A 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity is not being released at this...
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
WNDU
Mother of Rio Allred sues Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A lawsuit was filed against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful actions that led to the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. The school district will be sued for Wrongful Death, Violating Title IX, and Violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. According...
WNEM
Police identifying suspect, woman found dead in officer-involved shooting
BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are identifying the suspect of an officer-involved shooting who died at a hospital, and a woman who was found dead before the shooting. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments in Bangor Township on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3:25 a.m. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Bethany Taylor, dead in her apartment, according to Michigan State Police.
WISH-TV
Police: Mishawaka teen dies after shooting
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager died after a shooting in Mishawaka Friday evening, police say. Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department said the shooting happened on the 600 Block of Locust Street. When officers arrived they found a 14-year-old inside a house with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
95.3 MNC
Family of Rio Allred suing Elkhart Community Schools
The family of Rio Allred is suing Elkhart Community Schools after the girl’s suicide death earlier this year. Relatives say Rio was bullied because of her hair loss and sexual orientation. It alleges the district knew about the harassment and failed to follow its own policies regarding harassment, which eventually led to Rio taking her own life.
max983.net
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Seeking Help in Finding Missing Teen
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing/runaway 15-year-old female. Police say Kianna Piner was last seen Wednesday, August 31 at 5:30 p.m. ET. She may be in the LaPaz, Mishawaka or South Bend areas. Piner is 5’7” and 125 lbs with...
Police: Portage man used stolen truck to break into business
PORTAGE, Ind. — A Portage man was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen truck that he had used as a tool to break into a business. Police were sent to the Car-X Tire and Auto on U.S. Highway 6 around 10:15 p.m. after a concerned passerby thought a […]
WNDU
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House
(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
WNDU
One dead, one injured in Michiana Shores stabbing
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a stabbing in rural Michiana Shores. It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 300 block of Groveland Trail. The victim killed has been identified as Denis Earley, 64. The other...
95.3 MNC
Town of Pierceton suing former police officer
The town of Pierceton has filed a lawsuit against a former police officer for breach of contract. A town attorney says that the former officer, Ryan Piper, entered into an officer training reimbursement agreement in July. The agreement said that if Piper ended his employment with the town within 48...
Gruesome 1935 Millburg Farmer Murder Still A Mystery
The community of Millburg, MI located just outside of Benton Harbor for the most part is a quiet, small farming neighborhood that you wouldn't expect to hear much news from. However, 87 years ago a 12-year-old boy was witness to a gruesome murder of a farmer that, to this day, remains a total mystery as a Berrien County website documents:
KDPS: Man in critical condition after shooting
An 18-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Kalamazoo Friday night.
Parents and child dead in murder-suicide in Portage
A Portage man shot his wife and one of their children Tuesday night before turning the gun on himself, police say.
