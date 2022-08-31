Every year the City of Goleta looks forward to helping those in our community via our Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. This past year, more than 2,000 people were assisted with CDBG funding. The City is required to submit a year-end report on its accomplishments called the Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER). The CAPER provides an assessment of the City's performance in meeting housing and community development goals in the adopted 2021-2022 CDBG Action Plan. The draft CAPER can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/yc82d828, for more information on the City’s grant programs go to: https://www.cityofgoleta.org/i-want-to/apply-for/grants.

GOLETA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO