Santa Barbara Edhat
County Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program has Remaining Funds
The Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program created by the County of Santa Barbara, in partnership with the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, and the Santa Barbara Foundation, has remaining funds for local businesses. Eligible microbusinesses adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic are urged to apply for up to $2,500 in funding now.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Public Input Requested on Goleta's Community Development Block Grant Year-End Report and Reallocation of Funding
Every year the City of Goleta looks forward to helping those in our community via our Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. This past year, more than 2,000 people were assisted with CDBG funding. The City is required to submit a year-end report on its accomplishments called the Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER). The CAPER provides an assessment of the City's performance in meeting housing and community development goals in the adopted 2021-2022 CDBG Action Plan. The draft CAPER can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/yc82d828, for more information on the City’s grant programs go to: https://www.cityofgoleta.org/i-want-to/apply-for/grants.
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Beach Needs You on September 17th
We are so excited about Coastal Cleanup Day this year! We hope to see you on Saturday, September 17th, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at your favorite beach or inland site. If you sign up to volunteer online, you will be entered into a Drawing to win fabulous prizes from local businesses like A-Frame Surf Shop, Mountain Air Sports, Santa Barbara Sailing Center, Surf Happens, Backyard Bowls,Mesa Verde, Environmental Defense Center, Surf N' Wear Beach House,Dudek, and Boathouse.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Nadra Ehrman Appointed to Santa Barbara County Board of Education
The Santa Barbara County Board of Education has appointed Nadra Ehrman to fill the vacant seat left by the mid-term resignation of Dr. Peter MacDougall. Ehrman will represent Trustee Area 2, which covers most of Goleta and a portion of western Santa Barbara. She will hold office until the election in November 2024, which is the remainder of MacDougall’s term.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pavement Rehabilitation Coming to Western Goleta this Fall
Beginning this fall, pavement rehabilitation work will take place on roadway sections in the Cannon Green Neighborhood, the Covington Neighborhood, and a portion of Cathedral Oaks Road from Alameda to Evergreen as part of the 2022-2023 Pavement Rehabilitation Project. Additionally, the City’s 2020-2021 Pavement Rehabilitation Project is anticipated to be completed at the end of September / early October.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Come to the Goleta Lemon Festival Sept 24 & 25
Event Date: — Saturday, September 24, 2022 - 10:00 to Sunday, September 25, 2022 - 19:00. Come join us for a weekend of family fun, food, and entertainment in Goleta, CA!. For the past 28 years, the Lemon Festival has been the biggest celebration in the Goleta area and it keeps getting better each year.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Movie Tickets are $3 on Saturday
You read that right, movie tickets will be rolled back to the same price as they were in the 80s, just three whole dollars this Saturday. September 3 is "National Cinema Day" and the Cinema Foundation announced the one day event will include more than 3,000 participating locations and over 30,000 screens. It celebrates a summer of record-breaking moviegoing with movies and a special sneak peek of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal, and Warner Bros.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Circling Helicopter Above Turnpike
40 mins of continuing helicopter circling over Turnpike/Calle Real area. Does anyone know whether this is another jailbreak or possibly fire spotters?. Helicopter circling 154 to Turnpike and cathedral oaks. Anyone know why helicopter is circling near Tucker's Grove Goleta? Around 9:45 to 9:52 right now. Helicopter has been circling...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Temperature Check, How Hot is It?
Goodness gracious! It's 102 degrees on the Westside. My temp gauge is reading 104 downtown. I'm noticeably surrounded by a lot of pavement but curious about others?
Santa Barbara Edhat
Hiker Rescue Leads to Search for Missing Hiker
On Sunday afternoon as temperatures reached over 100 degrees near the coastline, and higher in the foothills, emergency responders received a report of hikers in distress near Gaviota Peak. At 2:02 p.m. Santa Barbara County firefighters, Search & Rescue, an air support helicopter, and a ground ambulance responded to the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Rollover on Refugio Road
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover in the 1100 block of Refugio Road. When crews arrived they found a male in his 20s had self-extricated from the vehicle uninjured. California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports the incident took place at 5:24 p.m. and the vehicle collided into a...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pedestrian Identified in Fatal Semi-Truck Collision
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner’s Bureau is releasing identity of the pedestrian who died in the vehicle v. pedestrian collision on Highway 101 at Patterson on September 1, 2022. The decedent is 30-year-old Paul Douglas Larson of Lompoc. By the edhat staff. September 1,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Arrest, Five Citations in Santa Maria DUI Checkpoint
1 driver was arrested for DUI while conducting a DUI checkpoint on September 2nd, 2022. The checkpoint was held at the 800 block of east Stowell Rd. from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. 5 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, 214 vehicles were...
