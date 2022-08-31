SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ (SCDMV) Woodruff branch at 351 South Main Street is staying open. The agency was previously due to close on November 10, 2022 after the current lease expired. According to a press release from the SCDMV, the agency is in the process of entering into a new lease with the landlord of the existing location.

