Landrum, SC

Mountain Xpress

How citizen resistance derailed plan to dam the French Broad

Today, visitors to Asheville’s Wilma Dykeman Greenway encounter a cheerful parade of runners, bikers and dog walkers; parents pushing strollers; and couples ambling hand in hand. But just imagine if, instead, this area consisted of a 10-foot-tall, 1.4-mile-long earth-and-concrete levee. That was the Tennessee Valley Authority’s plan for Asheville’s riverfront when I first saw it, back in 1967.
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

In Woodfin, the Balance of Power Is Shifting

Last November’s election in Woodfin, Asheville’s sleepy northern neighbor, came at a time of major transformation. The town’s population has more than doubled since 2000 — it is now home to 8,000 people — and Woodfin is attracting keen interest from developers. The proposed Bluffs...
WOODFIN, NC
Landrum, SC
WYFF4.com

Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away

PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
PELZER, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Roads re-open after flooding in Oconee Co. following heavy rainfall

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management reported that some roads have re-opened after closing due to flooding. Officials said multiple roads were covered or closed due to flooding in the Westminster area on Saturday. However, on Sunday after an inspection, Chau Ram Park Road near Highway 76 and parts of Westminster Highway are now opened.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Hendersonville’s apple fest in full swing

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville’s Apple Festival kicked off Friday. And it’s about more than just the celebration of apple season, the county expects 300,000 people to pack Main Street in support of local farmer’s and businesses. Henderson County Extension Director Terry Kelley says apples are...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
News Break
NewsBreak
abccolumbia.com

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ Woodruff branch staying open

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ (SCDMV) Woodruff branch at 351 South Main Street is staying open. The agency was previously due to close on November 10, 2022 after the current lease expired. According to a press release from the SCDMV, the agency is in the process of entering into a new lease with the landlord of the existing location.
WOODRUFF, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Sara “Sally” Swanson Costine

Tryon– Sara “Sally” Swanson Costine, 93, of Tryon, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. She is the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Martha Schellenger Swanson and the wife of the late Raymond Leonard Costine. Sally is a member of Tryon Presbyterian Church. She...
TRYON, NC
iheart.com

Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Crashes along I-85 Thursday block traffic for hours

GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:00 p.m. update:The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the 2 left lanes on Interstate 85 North at Exit 54 (Pelham Road) remain closed. SCDOT said congestion continues between Exit 51A-South Carolina 146-Woodruff Road-Greenville and Exit 54-Pelham Road-Greenville. The average speed is 17 mph. Traffic is backed up for 3 miles.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

