Mountain Xpress
How citizen resistance derailed plan to dam the French Broad
Today, visitors to Asheville’s Wilma Dykeman Greenway encounter a cheerful parade of runners, bikers and dog walkers; parents pushing strollers; and couples ambling hand in hand. But just imagine if, instead, this area consisted of a 10-foot-tall, 1.4-mile-long earth-and-concrete levee. That was the Tennessee Valley Authority’s plan for Asheville’s riverfront when I first saw it, back in 1967.
avlwatchdog.org
In Woodfin, the Balance of Power Is Shifting
Last November’s election in Woodfin, Asheville’s sleepy northern neighbor, came at a time of major transformation. The town’s population has more than doubled since 2000 — it is now home to 8,000 people — and Woodfin is attracting keen interest from developers. The proposed Bluffs...
SCDOT held T-Bridge project event in Gaffney
The South Carolina Department of Transportation held an event Friday to preview the Gaffney T-Bridge improvement project.
After customer complaints, York County to buy private utility in $36M acquisition
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — York County announced it will acquire the Blue Granite Water Company’s utility system in Lake Wylie. The move comes after Channel 9 has reported on several customer complaints about Blue Granite’s water quality and customer service. On Friday, York County said it will...
Animal shelters at critical capacity declare state of emergency
South Carolina animal shelters have declared a state of emergency. They said shelters are at critical capacity and they need the community to step in.
Developer: Construction on Reidville Town Center will start this year
A Greenville developer said plans to build a town center in Reidville are moving forward.
FOX Carolina
Officials advise people to move as flooding threat continues in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from Greenville County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (NWS GSP), said people near Highway 11 should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases. The NWS GSP announced earlier that parts of Greenville County are under a Flash Flood...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away
PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
my40.tv
76th Annual NC Apple Festival kicks off with farmers boasting a bumper crop
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, in Hendersonville. The four-day event began on Friday with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast -- the first time holding the breakfast at the festival since the pandemic began. Organizers are excited to keep...
1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
FOX Carolina
Roads re-open after flooding in Oconee Co. following heavy rainfall
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management reported that some roads have re-opened after closing due to flooding. Officials said multiple roads were covered or closed due to flooding in the Westminster area on Saturday. However, on Sunday after an inspection, Chau Ram Park Road near Highway 76 and parts of Westminster Highway are now opened.
FOX Carolina
Hendersonville’s apple fest in full swing
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville’s Apple Festival kicked off Friday. And it’s about more than just the celebration of apple season, the county expects 300,000 people to pack Main Street in support of local farmer’s and businesses. Henderson County Extension Director Terry Kelley says apples are...
abccolumbia.com
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ Woodruff branch staying open
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ (SCDMV) Woodruff branch at 351 South Main Street is staying open. The agency was previously due to close on November 10, 2022 after the current lease expired. According to a press release from the SCDMV, the agency is in the process of entering into a new lease with the landlord of the existing location.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Free bluegrass concert, ceremony in honor of 9/11 set for next weekend
In honor of the September 11 tragedy, an event will be held at the Veterans Park in Columbus on September 10. The event begins at 5 p.m. and will include a special memorial tribute service, in honor of the heroes of 9/11, from Columbus Fire Cheif Tony Preister. Following the...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to scene in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Piedmont Fire Department is responding to a fire on Whittlin Way. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Sara “Sally” Swanson Costine
Tryon– Sara “Sally” Swanson Costine, 93, of Tryon, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. She is the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Martha Schellenger Swanson and the wife of the late Raymond Leonard Costine. Sally is a member of Tryon Presbyterian Church. She...
iheart.com
Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
WLOS.com
US Department of Education investigates civil rights complaint against Pickens Co. Schools
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Education is investigating a civil rights complaint against a South Carolina school system. The complaint against Pickens County Schools was filed by Parents Defending Education. The complaint was filed in response to an event in April of 2022, where guest...
WYFF4.com
Crashes along I-85 Thursday block traffic for hours
GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:00 p.m. update:The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the 2 left lanes on Interstate 85 North at Exit 54 (Pelham Road) remain closed. SCDOT said congestion continues between Exit 51A-South Carolina 146-Woodruff Road-Greenville and Exit 54-Pelham Road-Greenville. The average speed is 17 mph. Traffic is backed up for 3 miles.
WYFF4.com
'Generational change': Upstate leaders share thoughts on proposed 31-mile Saluda Grade Trail
LANDRUM, S.C. — A group of community leaders and stakeholders met at the Landrum Train Depot Thursday morning to learn more about a potential 31-mile trail along the Saluda Grade Railroad. It was part of an event organized by the Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce. The rail lines are...
