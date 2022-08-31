ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

CM Punk's Dog Larry Makes His Entrance Before AEW All Out

AEW All Out: Zero Hour didn't start until 7 p.m. ET, but the entrances began a little earlier in the evening. Before the show went live, CM Punk brought his famous dog Larry out for the arriving audience. Larry ended up running down the ramp before a security guard got...
WWE
Fightful

AEW All Out 2022 - House Of Black vs. Sting, Darby Allin, And Miro Result

House of Black outsmarted. Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro bested House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews) at AEW All Out 2022 in trios action. The finish saw Sting spit mist into the eyes of Black, catch him off guard as he was going for the black mass. Allin capitalized by catching Black with the last supper pin.
WWE
Fightful

Nate Diaz Announces Launch Of Fight Promotion Real Fight, Inc. Prior To UFC 279

UFC star Nate Diaz is starting his own fight promotion. Diaz and his team officially made the announcement on Sunday night, revealing Real Fight, Inc., the Stockton, California native's latest business venture. They provided MMA Fighting with the following statement detailing Diaz's plans with the promotion, which will feature multiple combat sports, not just MMA.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wanderlei Silva
Person
Dan Henderson
Fightful

NXT Worlds Collide 2022: NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match Result

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Monday Night Raw Superstars, Nikki ASH and Doudrop. Much of the match was one-sided, however. Here's how it all went down, courtesy of our live coverage:. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Boxing#Retirement#Combat#Bellator Mma#Mma Fighting#Quinton Rampage#Brazilian
Fightful

Liv Morgan Says The Feeling Of Being Champion Is Less Surreal As She Begins To Own Her Confidence

Liv Morgan is silencing the doubters. After successfully pinning Shayna Baszler to retain her WWE Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Liv Morgan feels as though she is finding her stride atop the SmackDown roster and knows that she deserves to be champion moving forward. During an interview after Clash at the Castle, Morgan told BT Sport's Ariel Helwani that she believes she has silenced any doubters that may have continued to question her run as Women's Champion.
WWE
Fightful

National Openweight Title Match Added To MLW Super Series

A new title match is set for MLW Super Series. As first announced by MLW's website, National Openweight Champion Davey Richards is set to defend his title against against Dragon Gate's SB KENTo at the upcoming Super Series event in Atlanta, Georgia. From MLW:. MLW today announced an inter-promotional National...
ATLANTA, GA
Fightful

Major League Wrestling Partners With Range Sports, Court Bauer Comments

Major League Wrestling has formed a new partnership in the hopes of reaching new heights. As reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, MLW has partnered with Range Sports, which is led by president Will Funk, who worked for WarnerMedia for the past two decades. There, he had an influential role as the Executive Vice President and made major moves like the NBA on TNT partnership and, alongside CBS, the acquisition of March Madness. Under his guidance, WarnerMedia also started making original programming.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Details From AEW Talent Meeting From 8/24 Dynamite Tapings

Fighful Select has learned that there was a mandatory talent meeting at the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite tapings on August 24. Though the meeting is for talent, there are plenty of talent who weren't brought in for this set of tapings and won't be at the show. Fightful Select has learned some details about the talent meeting.
WWE
Fightful

ROH World Title Bout And More Announced For 9/6 AEW Dark

AEW Dark (9/6) - Marina Shafir (w/ Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero) vs. Laynie Luck. - Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. GPA & Robert Anthony. - Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther) - Josh Woods & Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) vs. Brandon Gore & Storm Grayson.
WWE
Fightful

NXT Worlds Collide Match Moved To 9/6 NXT, New Match Added

A change has been made to NXT Worlds Collide. During the NXT Worlds Collide broadcast it was announced that the Best of Three Falls bout between Nathan Frazer and Axiom would be moved to the September 6 episode of NXT. No reason was given for the move. Along with Frazer...
WWE
Fightful

Damian Priest Believes Santos Escobar Would Fit In Well As A Member Of Judgment Day

Damian Priest talks about the possibility of NXT stars joining the Judgment Day. The original idea behind the Judgment Day saw Edge taking on Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley as his cohorts in a faction that would allow them to grow under his leadership. Eventually, Finn Balor was brought into the group and Edge was excommunicated. Now, Balor, Priest, and Ripley are on their own but that doesn't mean they are not interested in bringing in potential new members to the group from the NXT brand, a brand that gave all of them their start in WWE.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy