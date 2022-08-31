Liv Morgan is silencing the doubters. After successfully pinning Shayna Baszler to retain her WWE Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Liv Morgan feels as though she is finding her stride atop the SmackDown roster and knows that she deserves to be champion moving forward. During an interview after Clash at the Castle, Morgan told BT Sport's Ariel Helwani that she believes she has silenced any doubters that may have continued to question her run as Women's Champion.

