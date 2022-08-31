Read full article on original website
Casino Ladder Match At AEW All Out Hijacked By Stokely Hathaway, Won By The Joker
The winner of the Casino Ladder Match is..... The Joker won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out. With this victory, The Joker has earned a future shot at the AEW World Championship. We just don't know who the Joker is. As Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta...
CM Punk's Dog Larry Makes His Entrance Before AEW All Out
AEW All Out: Zero Hour didn't start until 7 p.m. ET, but the entrances began a little earlier in the evening. Before the show went live, CM Punk brought his famous dog Larry out for the arriving audience. Larry ended up running down the ramp before a security guard got...
AEW All Out 2022 - House Of Black vs. Sting, Darby Allin, And Miro Result
House of Black outsmarted. Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro bested House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews) at AEW All Out 2022 in trios action. The finish saw Sting spit mist into the eyes of Black, catch him off guard as he was going for the black mass. Allin capitalized by catching Black with the last supper pin.
Nate Diaz Announces Launch Of Fight Promotion Real Fight, Inc. Prior To UFC 279
UFC star Nate Diaz is starting his own fight promotion. Diaz and his team officially made the announcement on Sunday night, revealing Real Fight, Inc., the Stockton, California native's latest business venture. They provided MMA Fighting with the following statement detailing Diaz's plans with the promotion, which will feature multiple combat sports, not just MMA.
Triple H Confirms Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown Following Vince McMahon's Retirement
Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE on July 22 hours before WWE SmackDown was set to go live. Shortly after Vince's announcement, it was reported that Lesnar had walked out of the building. He was pulled from advertising on WWE digital platforms. Lesnar ended up appearing at the end of the broadcast with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acting surprised.
NXT Worlds Collide 2022: NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match Result
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Monday Night Raw Superstars, Nikki ASH and Doudrop. Much of the match was one-sided, however. Here's how it all went down, courtesy of our live coverage:. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance...
GCW Announces Nick Gage Invitational 7, AEW Road To Buffalo, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, September 6, 2022. - The Nick Gage Invitational is returning later this fall:. - The Fall Out from All Out + Garcia Returns Home to Face Yuta AEW Road to Buffalo, 9/6/22:. - IMPACT Wrestling have released multiple new shirt designs. -...
Tony Khan Comments On Having WWE Competition On Labor Day Weekend, Won't 'Sit Back And Take It'
It was a loaded wrestling weekend for fans as WWE held Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 4 and NXT Worlds Collide on Sunday, September 5. Almost immediately following NXT Worlds Collide was AEW All Out, its annual event that has been held on Labor Day weekend. While the...
Liv Morgan Says The Feeling Of Being Champion Is Less Surreal As She Begins To Own Her Confidence
Liv Morgan is silencing the doubters. After successfully pinning Shayna Baszler to retain her WWE Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Liv Morgan feels as though she is finding her stride atop the SmackDown roster and knows that she deserves to be champion moving forward. During an interview after Clash at the Castle, Morgan told BT Sport's Ariel Helwani that she believes she has silenced any doubters that may have continued to question her run as Women's Champion.
National Openweight Title Match Added To MLW Super Series
A new title match is set for MLW Super Series. As first announced by MLW's website, National Openweight Champion Davey Richards is set to defend his title against against Dragon Gate's SB KENTo at the upcoming Super Series event in Atlanta, Georgia. From MLW:. MLW today announced an inter-promotional National...
Carmelo Hayes Retires Another Jersey, Cameron Grimes Declines Biscotti | NXT Fight Size
Here is your fight size update following NXT Worlds Collide 2022:. - In the opening match, Carmelo Hayes was able to best Ricochet and retain his North American Championship. After that, he marked the occasion as only Carmelo Hayes can. You can see the full video of what happened after the match embedded above.
Major League Wrestling Partners With Range Sports, Court Bauer Comments
Major League Wrestling has formed a new partnership in the hopes of reaching new heights. As reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, MLW has partnered with Range Sports, which is led by president Will Funk, who worked for WarnerMedia for the past two decades. There, he had an influential role as the Executive Vice President and made major moves like the NBA on TNT partnership and, alongside CBS, the acquisition of March Madness. Under his guidance, WarnerMedia also started making original programming.
Details From AEW Talent Meeting From 8/24 Dynamite Tapings
Fighful Select has learned that there was a mandatory talent meeting at the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite tapings on August 24. Though the meeting is for talent, there are plenty of talent who weren't brought in for this set of tapings and won't be at the show. Fightful Select has learned some details about the talent meeting.
Ricochet, Nikki ASH, Doudrop, Meiko Satomura, More In Action On 9/6 WWE NXT
Three bouts have been announced for Tuesday's NXT. WWE announced Ricochet, Nikki ASH, and Doudrop be sticking with NXT for at least one more show as they'll be in action on the September 6 episode of the program. Ricochet, who lost to Carmelo Hayes at NXT Worlds Collide in an...
ROH World Title Bout And More Announced For 9/6 AEW Dark
AEW Dark (9/6) - Marina Shafir (w/ Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero) vs. Laynie Luck. - Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. GPA & Robert Anthony. - Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther) - Josh Woods & Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) vs. Brandon Gore & Storm Grayson.
Bobby Fish Confirms Free Agent Status, Challenges CM Punk To A Fight
Bobby Fish has confirmed his contract status. On August 31, Fightful Select reported that Fish's contract with AEW was coming up and that it would not be renewed. Fish last appeared on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite when he, Kyle O'Reilly & Adam Cole turned on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson).
NXT Worlds Collide Match Moved To 9/6 NXT, New Match Added
A change has been made to NXT Worlds Collide. During the NXT Worlds Collide broadcast it was announced that the Best of Three Falls bout between Nathan Frazer and Axiom would be moved to the September 6 episode of NXT. No reason was given for the move. Along with Frazer...
MJF Tweets, Leon Ruffin Marries Aja Smith, Seth Rogen Reacts To Shirt At AEW All Out | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Monday, September 5. - MJF posted his first tweet since May 27. MJF made his return to AEW at AEW All Out, revealing himself as the Joker. - Fightful Select has early plans for WWE Raw. - Seth Freakin Rogen respects the man...
Damian Priest Believes Santos Escobar Would Fit In Well As A Member Of Judgment Day
Damian Priest talks about the possibility of NXT stars joining the Judgment Day. The original idea behind the Judgment Day saw Edge taking on Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley as his cohorts in a faction that would allow them to grow under his leadership. Eventually, Finn Balor was brought into the group and Edge was excommunicated. Now, Balor, Priest, and Ripley are on their own but that doesn't mean they are not interested in bringing in potential new members to the group from the NXT brand, a brand that gave all of them their start in WWE.
