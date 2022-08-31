Read full article on original website
NXT Worlds Collide 2022: NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match Result
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Monday Night Raw Superstars, Nikki ASH and Doudrop. Much of the match was one-sided, however. Here's how it all went down, courtesy of our live coverage:. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance...
AEW All Out Results (9/4/2022): Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk AEW Title Match, Casino Ladder Match & More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for AEW All Out 2022, live from Hoffman Estates, Illinois on BR Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - AEW...
Casino Ladder Match At AEW All Out Hijacked By Stokely Hathaway, Won By The Joker
The winner of the Casino Ladder Match is..... The Joker won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out. With this victory, The Joker has earned a future shot at the AEW World Championship. We just don't know who the Joker is. As Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta...
Seth Rollins Details Real Issues With Matt Riddle, Doesn't Believe Anything Is Off Limits In Promos
The rivalry between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins took a much more personal turn on Monday when Rollins brought up Riddle's divorce and his ex-wife taking his kids. Riddle and Rollins have a personal history behind the scenes that dates back to 2019 when Riddle's ex-wife body-shamed Becky Lynch, who is Rollins' wife, and other WWE women on Instagram.
Tony Khan: Not Everybody Needs To Get Along In The Professional Wrestling Business
Tony Khan weighs in on the backstage unrest in AEW. Over the last several weeks, reports have come out regarding not everyone getting along backstage in AEW. CM Punk went off script during his AEW Dynamite promo on August 17 when he called out Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara got into an altercation over uncleared promo material, and Thunder Rosa reportedly has backstage heat.
Kurt Angle Says Edge Pitched Photo Callback On WWE Raw, States WWE Wants To Keep Working With Him
Kurt Angle returned to WWE television on Monday's WWE Raw in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle was involved in multiple segment throughout the night, including a callback to a 2002 segment where Edge handed Kurt a set of photos reflecting on their friend. On the back of the photos Edge had written insults directed at Angle. In 2022, Edge and Angle brought the bit back, only this time, apologies were written.
CM Punk and Tony Khan Comment On MJF’s Return
MJF is back, and Tony Khan says it's the best thing for AEW. The Dynamite Diamond Ring winner had been absent since he cut a heated promo directed at Khan on the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. After this promo, he was removed from AEW's online roster and shop. He finally returned at AEW All Out, where he was revealed as The Joker, who won the Casino Ladder Match for a future world title shot. At the end of the show, he confronted AEW World Champion CM Punk moments after the latter regained the title by beating Jon Moxley.
Liv Morgan Says The Feeling Of Being Champion Is Less Surreal As She Begins To Own Her Confidence
Liv Morgan is silencing the doubters. After successfully pinning Shayna Baszler to retain her WWE Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Liv Morgan feels as though she is finding her stride atop the SmackDown roster and knows that she deserves to be champion moving forward. During an interview after Clash at the Castle, Morgan told BT Sport's Ariel Helwani that she believes she has silenced any doubters that may have continued to question her run as Women's Champion.
WWE NXT Worlds Collide Full Review & Results 9/4/2022
Alex Palowski (AlexSourGraps) and Kate Elizabeth (MissKatefabe) discuss... -Bron Breakker (c) vs. Tyler Bate (c) to unify the "NXT" Championship and "NXT UK" Championship. -Mandy Rose (c) vs. Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Blair Davenport in a triple threat match to unify the "NXT" Women's Championship and "NXT UK" Women's Championship.
Jade Cargill Explains How Bryan Danielson Got Her To Delete Her Twitter
The reason Jade Cargill deleted her social media might not be what you think. Over the past year, Cargill has deleted her Twitter account multiple times before eventually returning. The latest deletion came in July. She didn't give a reason why she decided to delete her account. Speaking to Scott...
Details From AEW Talent Meeting From 8/24 Dynamite Tapings
Fighful Select has learned that there was a mandatory talent meeting at the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite tapings on August 24. Though the meeting is for talent, there are plenty of talent who weren't brought in for this set of tapings and won't be at the show. Fightful Select has learned some details about the talent meeting.
Producers, Backstage Notes For WWE Raw & Smackdown August 22-25
- Trish Stratus promo, Women's Tag Title Tourney match: TJ Wilson. - Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles vs. Miz & Ciampa: Jason Jordan. - Edge vs. Damian Priest: Michael Hayes. - Last Chance Four Way Tag Tourney match: TJ Wilson. - Sheamus, Brutes, Imperium promo: Abyss. - Raquel Rodriguez &...
Swerve Strickland On Potential Match With FTR: They Need To Get To Us, We Hold The AEW Titles
Swerve comments on potentially defending the AEW Tag Team Championship against FTR. Currently, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee are the All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Champions. At AEW All Out, Swerve and Lee will defend their tag team gold against Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed. However, there are many that believe FTR should be getting theTag Team Championship opportunity due to the hot streak they have been on in 2022. As of this writing, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood currently hold three sets of Tag Team Championship belts.
Watch: AEW All Out Media Scrum | 9/4/22
Alexa Bliss Credits Triple H For Alexa's Playground, Says She's Talked To Him About A New Direction
Alexa Bliss and Lilly have been best friends for years, going back to their days on the playground. Alexa's Playground was a concept introduced in late 2020 when Bliss was aligned with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt during his feud with Randy Orton. Bliss would keep returning to her playground with Lilly, even after Wyatt was off television and released by the company.
Bobby Lashley Accepts US Title Steel Cage Match For 9/5 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley and the Miz will clash again. The Miz took to social media to challenge Bobby Lashley to a steel cage match for the WWE United States Championship on the September 5 episode of WWE Raw. Lashley quickly accepted the challenge. Lashley defeated Miz on the August 29 episode...
Unified NXT Champion Crowned At NXT Worlds Collide
Bron Breakker became the Unified NXT Champion at NXT Worlds Collide, defeating NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in the main event. The finish saw Breakker hit a spear after Bate went for the rebound lariat. After the bout, the two men embraced. Breakker entered the bout as the NXT Champion,...
Triple H Says He Has A Scheduled Conversation With Bad Bunny To 'See What's Available'
Bad Bunny might be returning to WWE. Bad Bunny was famously part of WrestleMania 37 when he teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz & John Morrison. Bunny returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match. Triple H says he'll soon...
Trevor Murdoch Talks About The Behind-The-Scenes Environment Of WWE In The Mid-2000s
Trevor Murdoch recalls his WWE experience and some of the backstage stress that existed when he was a WWE Superstar. Trevor Murdoch, in 2007, was a multi-time WWE World Tag Team Champion. During his time with WWE, he was paired with Lance Cade and would go on to have pay-per-view matches against The Hardy Boyz and a brief feud on Monday Night Raw against D-Generation X. However, behind the scenes, the WWE environment can be difficult to navigate, especially at that time.
Gunther On Potential Match With Brock Lesnar: It Would Be Great, I Hope To Get In The Ring With Him
WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther would like to face Brock Lesnar. In an interview with Gorilla Position ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Gunther was asked about a potential match with Brock Lesnar at a stadium show in Vienna, the capital of his homeland, Austria. He initially responded by noting that he hopes to see WWE hold a major show in Europe every year.
