August is the last month of summer, where warm temperatures still prevail. August temperatures can range from the triple digits for highs to lows in the 40s. August is also a wet month for the region, composing of around 6% of our yearly rainfall. Now that August is over, we can look back through the month and see if it was a continuation of summer or signs of an early Fall.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO