3 News Now
Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
3 News Now
Skyrocketing absenteeism in Nebraska schools worries teachers, hampers learning
In mid-August, Rhonda Mueller welcomed her 26th class to Elliott Elementary School in central Lincoln. As her new crop of fifth graders filed into the room, she checked off names and listened to the students’ excited back-to-school chatter. The bell rang, and Mueller gazed at her students, arranged in...
3 News Now
August Weather Recap
August is the last month of summer, where warm temperatures still prevail. August temperatures can range from the triple digits for highs to lows in the 40s. August is also a wet month for the region, composing of around 6% of our yearly rainfall. Now that August is over, we can look back through the month and see if it was a continuation of summer or signs of an early Fall.
3 News Now
Former Republican Wright could join Nebraska governor’s race as nonpartisan
OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Nebraska voters looking beyond the two major political parties and a Libertarian could have a fourth choice on November’s general election ballot for governor. Long-odds candidate David Wright of Ewing is trying to get on — as a nonpartisan candidate. Wright, a...
