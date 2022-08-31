Read full article on original website
NXT Worlds Collide 2022: NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match Result
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Monday Night Raw Superstars, Nikki ASH and Doudrop. Much of the match was one-sided, however. Here's how it all went down, courtesy of our live coverage:. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance...
AEW All Out Results (9/4/2022): Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk AEW Title Match, Casino Ladder Match & More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for AEW All Out 2022, live from Hoffman Estates, Illinois on BR Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - AEW...
Casino Ladder Match At AEW All Out Hijacked By Stokely Hathaway, Won By The Joker
The winner of the Casino Ladder Match is..... The Joker won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out. With this victory, The Joker has earned a future shot at the AEW World Championship. We just don't know who the Joker is. As Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta...
Seth Rollins Details Real Issues With Matt Riddle, Doesn't Believe Anything Is Off Limits In Promos
The rivalry between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins took a much more personal turn on Monday when Rollins brought up Riddle's divorce and his ex-wife taking his kids. Riddle and Rollins have a personal history behind the scenes that dates back to 2019 when Riddle's ex-wife body-shamed Becky Lynch, who is Rollins' wife, and other WWE women on Instagram.
Tony Khan: Not Everybody Needs To Get Along In The Professional Wrestling Business
Tony Khan weighs in on the backstage unrest in AEW. Over the last several weeks, reports have come out regarding not everyone getting along backstage in AEW. CM Punk went off script during his AEW Dynamite promo on August 17 when he called out Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara got into an altercation over uncleared promo material, and Thunder Rosa reportedly has backstage heat.
CM Punk's Dog Larry Makes His Entrance Before AEW All Out
AEW All Out: Zero Hour didn't start until 7 p.m. ET, but the entrances began a little earlier in the evening. Before the show went live, CM Punk brought his famous dog Larry out for the arriving audience. Larry ended up running down the ramp before a security guard got...
Kurt Angle Says Edge Pitched Photo Callback On WWE Raw, States WWE Wants To Keep Working With Him
Kurt Angle returned to WWE television on Monday's WWE Raw in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle was involved in multiple segment throughout the night, including a callback to a 2002 segment where Edge handed Kurt a set of photos reflecting on their friend. On the back of the photos Edge had written insults directed at Angle. In 2022, Edge and Angle brought the bit back, only this time, apologies were written.
Liv Morgan Says The Feeling Of Being Champion Is Less Surreal As She Begins To Own Her Confidence
Liv Morgan is silencing the doubters. After successfully pinning Shayna Baszler to retain her WWE Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Liv Morgan feels as though she is finding her stride atop the SmackDown roster and knows that she deserves to be champion moving forward. During an interview after Clash at the Castle, Morgan told BT Sport's Ariel Helwani that she believes she has silenced any doubters that may have continued to question her run as Women's Champion.
WWE NXT Worlds Collide Full Review & Results 9/4/2022
Alex Palowski (AlexSourGraps) and Kate Elizabeth (MissKatefabe) discuss... -Bron Breakker (c) vs. Tyler Bate (c) to unify the "NXT" Championship and "NXT UK" Championship. -Mandy Rose (c) vs. Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Blair Davenport in a triple threat match to unify the "NXT" Women's Championship and "NXT UK" Women's Championship.
Details From AEW Talent Meeting From 8/24 Dynamite Tapings
Fighful Select has learned that there was a mandatory talent meeting at the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite tapings on August 24. Though the meeting is for talent, there are plenty of talent who weren't brought in for this set of tapings and won't be at the show. Fightful Select has learned some details about the talent meeting.
More Details Behind Johnny Gargano's WWE Raw Return
Johnny Gargano returned to WWE in a surprise on the August 22 Raw. Gargano's name didn't appear on any rundowns ahead of the show as to keep the appearance secret. There was much of the talent that was there that didn't know, and much of production was not briefed on him appearing. When Gargano walked through backstage a few minutes before is when many people there found out.
Swerve Strickland On Potential Match With FTR: They Need To Get To Us, We Hold The AEW Titles
Swerve comments on potentially defending the AEW Tag Team Championship against FTR. Currently, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee are the All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Champions. At AEW All Out, Swerve and Lee will defend their tag team gold against Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed. However, there are many that believe FTR should be getting theTag Team Championship opportunity due to the hot streak they have been on in 2022. As of this writing, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood currently hold three sets of Tag Team Championship belts.
Anthony Bowens Discusses The Acclaimed’s First PPV Match As A Team, Predicts Victory
Anthony Bowens discusses The Acclaimed's first pay-per-view opportunity. Since debuting as a tag team in AEW in 2020, The Acclaimed have yet to have a tag team bout on pay-per-view. While Max Caster has been in a few multi-man matches himself, Bowens has only been afforded the opportunity to participate in the Casino Battle Royale at 2021's Double Or Nothing.
Alexa Bliss Credits Triple H For Alexa's Playground, Says She's Talked To Him About A New Direction
Alexa Bliss and Lilly have been best friends for years, going back to their days on the playground. Alexa's Playground was a concept introduced in late 2020 when Bliss was aligned with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt during his feud with Randy Orton. Bliss would keep returning to her playground with Lilly, even after Wyatt was off television and released by the company.
Bobby Lashley Accepts US Title Steel Cage Match For 9/5 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley and the Miz will clash again. The Miz took to social media to challenge Bobby Lashley to a steel cage match for the WWE United States Championship on the September 5 episode of WWE Raw. Lashley quickly accepted the challenge. Lashley defeated Miz on the August 29 episode...
Watch: AEW All Out Media Scrum | 9/4/22
AEW Dark: Elevation Special Results And Stream (9/3): Swerve In Our Glory, Dark Order In Action
AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on September 3. The episode was taped on August 31 at NOW Arena in Hoffman, Estates. Fans can check out the full stream in the video above. Results are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Special Results And Stream (9/3) - Sammy Guevara...
Watch: WWE Clash at the Castle Kickoff: Sept. 3, 2022
Get the latest breaking news and rivalry analysis from a panel of experts before WWE's first Premium Live Event in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years!
WWE SmackDown On 9/2/22 Preliminary Viewership Under Two Million For Taped Show
The preliminary numbers are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports WWE SmackDown drew 1.973 million viewers in the preliminary viewership. Hour one scored 1.952 million viewers while the second hour drew 1.995 million viewers. The August 26 episode of WWE SmackDown had a final viewership number of 1.990 million viewers.
Gunther On Potential Match With Brock Lesnar: It Would Be Great, I Hope To Get In The Ring With Him
WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther would like to face Brock Lesnar. In an interview with Gorilla Position ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Gunther was asked about a potential match with Brock Lesnar at a stadium show in Vienna, the capital of his homeland, Austria. He initially responded by noting that he hopes to see WWE hold a major show in Europe every year.
