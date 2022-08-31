ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

NXT Worlds Collide 2022: NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match Result

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Monday Night Raw Superstars, Nikki ASH and Doudrop. Much of the match was one-sided, however. Here's how it all went down, courtesy of our live coverage:. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Rose
Person
Triple H
Fightful

Tony Khan: Not Everybody Needs To Get Along In The Professional Wrestling Business

Tony Khan weighs in on the backstage unrest in AEW. Over the last several weeks, reports have come out regarding not everyone getting along backstage in AEW. CM Punk went off script during his AEW Dynamite promo on August 17 when he called out Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara got into an altercation over uncleared promo material, and Thunder Rosa reportedly has backstage heat.
WWE
Fightful

CM Punk's Dog Larry Makes His Entrance Before AEW All Out

AEW All Out: Zero Hour didn't start until 7 p.m. ET, but the entrances began a little earlier in the evening. Before the show went live, CM Punk brought his famous dog Larry out for the arriving audience. Larry ended up running down the ramp before a security guard got...
WWE
Fightful

Kurt Angle Says Edge Pitched Photo Callback On WWE Raw, States WWE Wants To Keep Working With Him

Kurt Angle returned to WWE television on Monday's WWE Raw in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle was involved in multiple segment throughout the night, including a callback to a 2002 segment where Edge handed Kurt a set of photos reflecting on their friend. On the back of the photos Edge had written insults directed at Angle. In 2022, Edge and Angle brought the bit back, only this time, apologies were written.
WWE
Fightful

Liv Morgan Says The Feeling Of Being Champion Is Less Surreal As She Begins To Own Her Confidence

Liv Morgan is silencing the doubters. After successfully pinning Shayna Baszler to retain her WWE Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Liv Morgan feels as though she is finding her stride atop the SmackDown roster and knows that she deserves to be champion moving forward. During an interview after Clash at the Castle, Morgan told BT Sport's Ariel Helwani that she believes she has silenced any doubters that may have continued to question her run as Women's Champion.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt Women S Champions#Nxt Worlds Collide
Fightful

WWE NXT Worlds Collide Full Review & Results 9/4/2022

Alex Palowski (AlexSourGraps) and Kate Elizabeth (MissKatefabe) discuss... -Bron Breakker (c) vs. Tyler Bate (c) to unify the "NXT" Championship and "NXT UK" Championship. -Mandy Rose (c) vs. Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Blair Davenport in a triple threat match to unify the "NXT" Women's Championship and "NXT UK" Women's Championship.
WWE
Fightful

Details From AEW Talent Meeting From 8/24 Dynamite Tapings

Fighful Select has learned that there was a mandatory talent meeting at the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite tapings on August 24. Though the meeting is for talent, there are plenty of talent who weren't brought in for this set of tapings and won't be at the show. Fightful Select has learned some details about the talent meeting.
WWE
Fightful

More Details Behind Johnny Gargano's WWE Raw Return

Johnny Gargano returned to WWE in a surprise on the August 22 Raw. Gargano's name didn't appear on any rundowns ahead of the show as to keep the appearance secret. There was much of the talent that was there that didn't know, and much of production was not briefed on him appearing. When Gargano walked through backstage a few minutes before is when many people there found out.
WWE
Fightful

Swerve Strickland On Potential Match With FTR: They Need To Get To Us, We Hold The AEW Titles

Swerve comments on potentially defending the AEW Tag Team Championship against FTR. Currently, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee are the All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Champions. At AEW All Out, Swerve and Lee will defend their tag team gold against Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed. However, there are many that believe FTR should be getting theTag Team Championship opportunity due to the hot streak they have been on in 2022. As of this writing, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood currently hold three sets of Tag Team Championship belts.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Anthony Bowens Discusses The Acclaimed’s First PPV Match As A Team, Predicts Victory

Anthony Bowens discusses The Acclaimed's first pay-per-view opportunity. Since debuting as a tag team in AEW in 2020, The Acclaimed have yet to have a tag team bout on pay-per-view. While Max Caster has been in a few multi-man matches himself, Bowens has only been afforded the opportunity to participate in the Casino Battle Royale at 2021's Double Or Nothing.
WWE
Fightful

Alexa Bliss Credits Triple H For Alexa's Playground, Says She's Talked To Him About A New Direction

Alexa Bliss and Lilly have been best friends for years, going back to their days on the playground. Alexa's Playground was a concept introduced in late 2020 when Bliss was aligned with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt during his feud with Randy Orton. Bliss would keep returning to her playground with Lilly, even after Wyatt was off television and released by the company.
WWE
Fightful

Bobby Lashley Accepts US Title Steel Cage Match For 9/5 WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley and the Miz will clash again. The Miz took to social media to challenge Bobby Lashley to a steel cage match for the WWE United States Championship on the September 5 episode of WWE Raw. Lashley quickly accepted the challenge. Lashley defeated Miz on the August 29 episode...
WWE
Fightful

Gunther On Potential Match With Brock Lesnar: It Would Be Great, I Hope To Get In The Ring With Him

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther would like to face Brock Lesnar. In an interview with Gorilla Position ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Gunther was asked about a potential match with Brock Lesnar at a stadium show in Vienna, the capital of his homeland, Austria. He initially responded by noting that he hopes to see WWE hold a major show in Europe every year.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy