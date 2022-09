Imagine Dragons returns to Las Vegas in the wake of its 2018 hit “Thunder” becoming its fourth song to achieve diamond status sales and streams (as in platinum times 10). It’s the latest career highlight for the ever-ascending quartet that played every Vegas venue it could in its formative years. That grew a fan base that now fills venues such as Allegiant Stadium (the band is supported by Macklemore and Kings Elliot on this leg of the Mercury World Tour) in singer Dan Reynolds’ hometown .

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO