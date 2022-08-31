ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Beyond Scared Straight's' Ashley Tropez Dead at 24, Suspect Arrested

Ashley Tropez, who appeared on “Beyond Scared Straight” in 2011, was found dead on Friday. She was 24.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, deputies from the Victorville Police Department received a “report of a deceased person” at an abandoned home in Victorville, California. When they arrived, they found Tropez suffering from "traumatic injuries."

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail later learned that another woman named Alexis Call, also 24, had been squatting at the residence with Ashley.

Call was then “identified as the suspect in Tropez’s murder.” She was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

KTLA reports Call appeared in court on Tuesday and will be in court again on Monday for an unrelated charge.

“Beyond Scared Straight” was an A&E reality show designed to help troubled youth that aired for nine seasons.

