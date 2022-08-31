ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Begin Signing Practice Squad Players

By Noah Strackbein
The Pittsburgh Steelers have started filling their 16-man practice squad.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning to fill their 16-man practice squad to start the 2022 season. After the window opened to begin signing players, the team added two offensive linemen back to their roster.

According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the Steelers' first practice squad member to sign is offensive lineman John Leglue. Leglue started five games for Pittsburgh last season and had some expectations of making the 53-man roster. After being released, the team brought back the versatile lineman to join their practice squad.

The Steelers have also signed back offensive lineman Ryan McCollum. The center joined the team during training camp and made it down to the final round of roster cuts.

The Steelers still have 14 more players they'll sign to the group.

