Funny moment an Everton fan drops a child onto the Elland Road pitch so he can hug Anthony Gordon and get his shirt following draw with Leeds

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
 4 days ago

It's a dream come true for any young football fan to get the shirt of one of their heroes.

But one little Evertonian had to take a bit of a bump to get Anthony Gordon's on their bedroom wall.

The 21-year-old winger trotted over to the Everton fans in the away section at Elland Road following Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKQaG_0hcoIsJk00
Anthony Gordon heads over to the Everton fans to hand over his shirt at Elland Road

Television cameras caught the moment Gordon, who netted Everton's goal on the night, scans the crowd for someone to give his shirt to as a souvenir.

The young fan is helped onto the pitch to run over to Gordon but is immediately blocked by a steward, who scoops him up and carries him back into the stand.

Gordon spots what has happened and goes over to give his shirt to the adult who initially helped the little boy onto the field.

But in the process of taking the pink shirt from Gordon, the man leans in to hug the player and lets the kid slip out of his grasp and he takes a tumble over the hoardings onto the turf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4RNJ_0hcoIsJk00
Everton star Anthony Gordon walked over to the away section following their draw at Leeds - a young Everton fan can be seen on the hoardings ready to jump onto the pitch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYUNy_0hcoIsJk00
Stewards swooped to carry the young boy back to the stands - something Gordon notices and he jogs over to hand his shirt to the kid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AnfSn_0hcoIsJk00
As Gordon hands his shirt to the man, he is holding the little boy in one arm 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49u935_0hcoIsJk00
But he drops the young lad over the hoardings and onto the turf as he gives Gordon a hug
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVZU1_0hcoIsJk00
The man then rants at stewards and security personnel after the boy is returned to the stands

Gordon helps the boy back to his feet as the man continues to rant at the stewards and security personnel who stopped him getting to the player in the first place.

The moment went out live on broadcasts of the game around the world and it didn't take long to go viral on Twitter.

Everton fans will hope and pray that isn't Gordon's final appearance for them as the Goodison Park academy graduate has been linked with a £60million move to Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D15ZT_0hcoIsJk00
Gordon opened the scoring for Elland Road but Everton were unable to hang on for the win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLepp_0hcoIsJk00
Gordon fires home to give Everton their first-half lead at Leeds - but the match ended 1-1

However, Toffees boss Frank Lampard said after the game at Leeds that his old club had missed their deadline to get a deal done.

Asked if Chelsea had missed the boat to sign Gordon ahead of the window closing on Thursday, Lampard replied firmly: 'Yes.'

Lampard added: 'Anthony is too important a player. He has showed his worth in the last two games, it is too late. He is going to be special. In the bigger picture, he has an affiliation with the fans. It is a process, can we build around that?

'The interest in him is because he is a top player and why we are so keen to keep him. You saw the reasons why (we think so highly of him) in the last two games. He is our player, he has come through he is a very good player and will get better and better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrDxq_0hcoIsJk00
Everton manager Frank Lampard gives Gordon a hug before he insisted he won't be sold

'Adding goals is the next step and the hardest step. He is a special player for me. I am delighted.'

Gordon has scored in both of Everton's last two games, against Brentford and Leeds, which have both ended in 1-1 draws. They host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

Sports
Daily Mail

Wolves suffer hammer blow as new £15m striker Sasa Kalajdzic suffers ACL injury on his debut for club in win over Southampton... with Bruno Lage's men also sweating on fitness of Raul Jimenez's groin issue

Wolves have confirmed that Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut for the club. Kalajdzic joined Wolves from Stuttgart for £15million this week and went straight into the starting lineup against Southampton. However, the Austria forward had to be substituted at half-time after feeling pain...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Essendon launch bid to sign Jordan De Goey, with Bombers' stalwart Jake Stringer involved in 'bold recruitment' plan...but Collingwood plan to offer star forward a new two-year deal

Essendon has reportedly entered the race for Jordan De Goey, with senior players involved in the recruiting drive to lure the Collingwood star to Tullamarine. De Goey will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, but the Magpies are confident he wants to remain at the club and are preparing to table a two-year deal worth approximately $800,000-a-season.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Blackpool: Theo Corbeanu's strike hands the visitors an important win... as the hosts are left fuming after claiming that an issue with goal-line technology cost them an equaliser

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield was left furious after an apparent failure of the goal decision system cost his team a vital equaliser yesterday. The Terriers remain second-bottom of the Championship after referee John Busby waved for play to continue as Yuta Nakayama celebrated after believing he had scored just after the hour mark.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Reading 2-1 Stoke: Birthday boy Lucas Joao's double continues the Royals' bright start to the Championship campaign as his cool second-half penalty earns Paul Ince's side all three points after Ben Wilmot levelled for the Potters

Lucas Joao celebrated his birthday in style, as he netted twice for Reading in their win over Stoke. His double haul at the Select Car Leasing Stadium means the Royals still have a perfect record this season at home. The hosts got off to the perfect start after two minutes,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
