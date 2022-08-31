Funny moment an Everton fan drops a child onto the Elland Road pitch so he can hug Anthony Gordon and get his shirt following draw with Leeds

It's a dream come true for any young football fan to get the shirt of one of their heroes.

But one little Evertonian had to take a bit of a bump to get Anthony Gordon's on their bedroom wall.

The 21-year-old winger trotted over to the Everton fans in the away section at Elland Road following Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

Anthony Gordon heads over to the Everton fans to hand over his shirt at Elland Road

Television cameras caught the moment Gordon, who netted Everton's goal on the night, scans the crowd for someone to give his shirt to as a souvenir.

The young fan is helped onto the pitch to run over to Gordon but is immediately blocked by a steward, who scoops him up and carries him back into the stand.

Gordon spots what has happened and goes over to give his shirt to the adult who initially helped the little boy onto the field.

But in the process of taking the pink shirt from Gordon, the man leans in to hug the player and lets the kid slip out of his grasp and he takes a tumble over the hoardings onto the turf.

Everton star Anthony Gordon walked over to the away section following their draw at Leeds - a young Everton fan can be seen on the hoardings ready to jump onto the pitch

Stewards swooped to carry the young boy back to the stands - something Gordon notices and he jogs over to hand his shirt to the kid

As Gordon hands his shirt to the man, he is holding the little boy in one arm

But he drops the young lad over the hoardings and onto the turf as he gives Gordon a hug

The man then rants at stewards and security personnel after the boy is returned to the stands

Gordon helps the boy back to his feet as the man continues to rant at the stewards and security personnel who stopped him getting to the player in the first place.

The moment went out live on broadcasts of the game around the world and it didn't take long to go viral on Twitter.

Everton fans will hope and pray that isn't Gordon's final appearance for them as the Goodison Park academy graduate has been linked with a £60million move to Chelsea.

Gordon opened the scoring for Elland Road but Everton were unable to hang on for the win

However, Toffees boss Frank Lampard said after the game at Leeds that his old club had missed their deadline to get a deal done.

Asked if Chelsea had missed the boat to sign Gordon ahead of the window closing on Thursday, Lampard replied firmly: 'Yes.'

Lampard added: 'Anthony is too important a player. He has showed his worth in the last two games, it is too late. He is going to be special. In the bigger picture, he has an affiliation with the fans. It is a process, can we build around that?

'The interest in him is because he is a top player and why we are so keen to keep him. You saw the reasons why (we think so highly of him) in the last two games. He is our player, he has come through he is a very good player and will get better and better.

Everton manager Frank Lampard gives Gordon a hug before he insisted he won't be sold

'Adding goals is the next step and the hardest step. He is a special player for me. I am delighted.'

Gordon has scored in both of Everton's last two games, against Brentford and Leeds, which have both ended in 1-1 draws. They host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Saturday.