Funeral of ex-Milwaukee archbishop marked by prayer, protest

By Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 6 days ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hundreds of supporters, as well as advocates for victims of clergy sexual abuse, attended retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland’s funeral, which was marked by an open acknowledgement of his mistakes.

Weakland, who died Aug. 22 at age 95, was a liberal voice in the Roman Catholic church and led the Milwaukee Archdiocese for 25 years before stepping down after a theology student said he had been paid $450,000 in 1997 to settle a sexual assault claim against Weakland.

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

