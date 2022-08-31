ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sigourney Weaver won’t retire from acting: ‘I enjoy it more now than ever’

By Jami Ganz - New York Daily News
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276CM9_0hcoIo2400

Sigourney Weaver’s still a working girl — and plans on keeping it that way.

The “Alien” and “Working Girl” star, 72, shared in a new interview with Interview Magazine that she intends to keep the grind going, age be damned.

Asked by Elizabeth Banks whether she has any plans to retire in the near future — despite having five projects in the pipeline — the native New Yorker said: “I would hope not, because I probably enjoy it more now than ever.”

“I’m fine that I might be the oldest person on the set,” continued Weaver.

While she often adjusts to “a period of “Oh my god, it’s happening again,” the three-time Oscar nom said that feeling doesn’t hold a candle to “the joy and the explosion of letting this person out to live.”

That, said Weaver, is “the most exhilarating thing in the world.”

A graduate of Yale School of Drama, where she was classmates with Meryl Streep, Weaver made her stage debut in 1973 and was first seen on the screen in 1970, with a role on the series “Somerset.” She made her big screen debut as one of the women dating Woody Allen’s Alvy in the now-controversial writer-director’s seminal romantic comedy, “Annie Hall” in 1977.

Weaver last year talked to the Daily News about revisiting a “disappearing” version of the Big Apple in the film adaptation of “My Salinger Year,” in which she played a fictional incarnation of J.D. Salinger’s literary agent.

Filming the movie “was just one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” Weaver said at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Avatar 2: Sigourney Weaver Had to Learn Parkour for Sequel

Those that have been keeping up with the headlines about the Avatar sequels, the first of which is this year's Avatar: The Way of Water, know that the film will be focusing on the marine ecosystems of Pandora to an extreme degree. Reports have already circulated about the cast needing to take lessons for free diving, and co-star Kate Winslet holding her breath for a REALLY long time on set, but now another surprising skill that the cast needed to learn has been revealed. Speaking in a new interview, returning star Sigourney Weaver opened up about the training processes for Avatar 2 and 3, revealing that she and the rest of the cast had to learn parkour ahead of filming.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Disney Isn’t Interested In ‘Alien 5’ With Sigourney Weaver

Will there be another Alien movie? The answer has to be yes. The franchise is too popular and too lucrative for there never to be another Alien movie at some point, in some fashion. But what kind of Alien movie will they make? That’s the part that we don’t know, and won’t know until Disney (who now owns the franchise because of their acquisition of 20th Century Fox) announces the project.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Woody Allen
Person
Elizabeth Banks
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Was Rejected as an Extra for ‘The Godfather,’ Told He’s ‘Not the Type’

Apparently Francis Ford Coppola and “The Godfather” casting team could easily refuse Sylvester Stallone’s offer to star. The Oscar winner revealed to Empire magazine that he was turned down to be an extra in the famous “Godfather” wedding scene, in the background among Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, and Sylvester’s future “Rocky” love interest Talia Shire, who is director Coppola’s sister. “I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?,'” Stallone recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room

Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Whale: Brendan Fraser says obesity isn’t a ‘one-note joke’ in new film after first pictures released

Brendan Fraser has defended his casting as an obese man in forthcoming film The Whale.In July, the first image was released showing Fraser in the role of a middle-aged man who “lives with obesity”.To inhabit the part for the film, which marks Fraser’s first leading role in nearly a decade, the actor underwent a significant physical transformation. He also used prosthetics.Speaking to Vanity Fair, Fraser said that he never wanted weight to become a “one-note joke” within The Whale.“I looked at other body suits that had been used in comedies over the years, usually for a one-note joke,” Fraser...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#New Yorker#Interview Magazine#Yale School Of Drama#The Big Apple
ScreenCrush

The ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Cast: 40 Years Later

Released on Aug. 13, 1982, Fast Times at Ridgemont High featured a cast comprising almost entirely unknown young actors portraying the film’s high school-age characters. Many notable actors were up for roles in the film but ultimately didn't make the final cast. Tom Hanks, then a TV star who hadn't yet made the transition into movies, was considered for the role of Brad Hamilton. Jodie Foster was reportedly up for the role of Stacy Hamilton but instead wanted to focus on her studies at Yale. Actress Justine Bateman was offered the part of Linda Barrett but had to turn it down so she could accept a role on the sitcom Family Ties. And Jeff Spicoli, the character that made Sean Penn a star, nearly went to another '80s icon: Matthew Broderick.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

The Whale: Brendan Fraser gets ‘huge round of applause’ after first screening of Darren Aronofsky film

Brendan Fraser is reportedly so good in his new film that he received a round of applause at the end of the it’s first screeningThe Whale, a new psychological drama from Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky, saw Fraser undergo a physical transformation, as well as don prosthetics, to play a man “living with obesity”.Its official synopsis reads: “A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.”Many were hoping the film could be the one to launch a comeback-of-sorts for the Mummy actor, 53, who hasn’t had...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Elvis’ on HBO Max, a Bigger-Than-Life Biopic That Only Baz Luhrmann Would Attempt to Direct

Only a lunatic would attempt to make a big-budget biopic about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, so it makes sense that Baz Luhrmann directed Elvis, which is now available on now on HBO Max), in addition to rental or purchase options on VOD from platforms like Amazon Prime Video. The Australian filmmaker, the Master of Anachronism, is an audacious stylist who stares down monolithic subjects like no one else can: Shakespeare, F. Scott Fitzgerald, the entirety of Australia. He drops hip-hop into the soundtrack of an Elvis movie, he puts Tom Hanks in a fat suit and facial prosthetics, he casts a relative no-name in Austin Butler for the title role, he puts the words THE WORLD CHANGED on the screen like it’s a proclamation from the gods themselves. And we’d rightly wonder whether all this could be simply amazing, or utterly unwatchable.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Elvis' HBO Max Premiere Date Revealed

Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic will finally reach HBO Max in one week. The Elvis Presley movie will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis hit theaters on...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Veteran Stephen King Stars Come Together In First Look At Netflix's Mr. Harrigan's Phone

It was just yesterday that Netflix finally announced the release date for John Lee Hancock's Mr. Harrigan's Phone, based on the Stephen King novella of the same name – and with that date now just a little over two months away, it's not terribly surprising that the marketing push has begun. Debut stills from the new movie have been released by Netflix, and they deliver our first look at key characters played by Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Telluride Awards Analysis: ‘Tar’ Star Cate Blanchett Looks Oscars-Bound for One of Her Most Impressive Turns

There’s a very real chance that Ingrid Bergman, Meryl Streep and Frances McDormand will soon be getting company on the list of actresses awarded as many as three Oscars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. That’s how impressive Cate Blanchett, a two-time past winner, is in Tár, the first film in 16 years directed by Todd Field, whose previous efforts, In the Bedroom (2001) and Little Children (2006), each garnered multiple acting nominations and a screenplay nom (the former was also up for best picture). Tár, which Focus Features will release Oct. 7, had its world premiere at...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Revenant director’s new movie will get theatrical release

Netflix has been muscling further and further in on awards season fare in recent years. Last year, their Power of the Dog was an Oscar front-runner, as was 2018’s Roma, 2019’s Marriage Story and The Irishman, and 2020’s Mank. With the likes of Knives Out sequel Glass Onion heading to Netflix this year, there is some concern about these prestigious films getting a proper theatrical release.
MOVIES
happygamer.com

A Sequel To 20th Century Studios’ Predator Prequel Movie May Is Made, According To Prey Actor Amber Midthunder

The Predator film’s potential sequel was recently discussed by Amber Midthunder, the star of Prey. A young Comanche lady named Naru plays the title character in the 1719 period piece Midthunder. Naru aspires to be a renowned warrior for her tribe. However, to prevent the vicious alien hunter from eradicating her entire tribe, she must track down and kill the Predator when it confronts her during her hunting-proving ritual.
MOVIES
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy