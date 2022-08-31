Polestar is going from strength to strength in 2022. Although the beautiful Polestar 6 electric roadster has been getting the lion's share of the attention over the last few weeks, it's the Polestar 2 sedan that will continue making up the bulk of the company's sales in the short term. This classy yet restrained Tesla Model 3 rival has already undergone some changes this year with the addition of a cheaper single-motor version and a smattering of updates for the 2023 lineup, and now we have a fresh batch of spy photos of the Polestar 3 sporting some visual changes. But in typical Volvo/Polestar fashion, the alterations are especially subtle, suggesting Polestar will rely on substance over style to keep the brand's entry-level EV current.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO