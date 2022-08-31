Read full article on original website
Aston Martin Valhalla Coming With 1,012 HP, BMW Ready To Produce Hydrogen X5, Tesla Fighting Louisiana Law: Cold Start
Happy Labor Day, and welcome to Cold Start. Since Friday's roundup, we've seen a new teaser of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore and learned the low price of the 2023 Nissan Kicks. We've also reported on the fact that Tesla could be forced to rename its Full Self-Driving semi-autonomous driving aid, a new concept from Skoda, and a recall for GM's Cruise robotaxis.
Production-Spec BMW XM Leaks In Patent Images
If you've seen the BMW XM, we apologize. The most antagonizing BMW in the brand's history made its debut as a concept in November last year, and we hoped Bimmer would tone it down before it reached production. If you were one of the many people mortified by the concept,...
Ariel Hipercar EV Has 1,180 HP, AWD, And A Range-Extending Jet Turbine
Ariel first announced that it was working on an electric hypercar slayer called the Hipercar back in 2017. Back then, all we had to go on were claims and digital renders. But the car has now been completed and is ready to meet the world. And no, we did not spell that wrong. Hipercar is short for HIgh-PERformance CArbon Reduction.
Prior Design Goes Wide for the Porsche Taycan
Nowadays businesses spring up nearly every other week selling tunes or aftermarket parts to make supercars or luxury cars even faster or more luxurious. There are just as many that offer aesthetic changes to various models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, numerous German marques, and the occasional Japanese tuner. Now though, Prior Design, one of the original big-name body kit manufacturers, is expanding its catalog to include the Porsche Taycan, and this widebody is actually not that bad.
Porsche Cayenne Facelift Strips Down To Reveal Production Bumpers
Over the last few months, Porsche has been detailing the history of the Cayenne SUV, revealing that the vehicle was almost a minivan. In fact, there was almost a convertible version too, but thankfully, the Cayenne arrived as a controversially styled but not hideous SUV with traditional proportions. As it has evolved, it has become much more attractive. The newest iteration of the SUV is set to continue that trend with a sleeker design that reinforces the Cayenne's relation to the Macan and the Taycan EV.
Yet Another Small Van Is Being Killed Off In America
If you're the owner of a small business (a florist or plumbing company, for example), there's no need to get a large and expensive truck or van. A compact alternative like the Ford Transit Connect is a great buy. But there's a slight problem - the Blue Oval has elected to discontinue its affordable commercial vehicle.
The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns In “Beef And Broccoli” Colorway
Back in November of 2021, Jordan Brand reintroduced the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG in a “Black/Gum” colorway. Fast forward almost an entire year and the winterized model is scheduled to make another appearance, this time in the previously-released “Beef And Broccoli” colorway. Arriving right in...
Chinese Hummer EV Knock-Off Has Four Electric Motors And Its Own Crabwalk
Dongfeng recently published the first teaser of its upcoming Mengshi M Series EV. Mengshi roughly translates to "warrior" in English, and it's one of Dongfeng's sub-brands. In this case, Mengshi is in charge of building hardcore off-roaders like the M50 Fearless, which made its debut in July. Many call Dongfeng's...
Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection
If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
World's First 'Super-Quad' Is A Lamborghini V10-Powered 217-MPH Monster
After the madness of Monterey Car Week, we wrongly believed that nothing could shock us anymore. We saw a McLaren based on a video game concept car, a roofless RUF with exceptionally quirky styling, a Koenigsegg with an automatic gearbox that can act as a traditional manual with a clutch, and a coachbuilt homage to endurance racing Aston Martins of old. As for today's topic of conversation, even if it were revealed in such illustrious company, you'd be hard-pressed to find an individual who would not be gobsmacked at the despicable bastardization that was presented at Salon Prive in the UK yesterday.
The Jordan Two Trey Appears In The Signature “Starfish” Orange
Following the pattern set by its predecessors, the Jordan Two Trey is adopting yet another iconic colorway from the brand’s historic catalog. This time around, the reconstructed colorway harkens back to the famed “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1. The opposing smooth and cracked leather panels of the...
787-HP Ram TRX Tyrant, Police Banned From Writing Tickets, Tesla Model S Plaid Decimates Sebring Lap Record: Cold Start
Hello, happy Wednesday, and welcome to another Cold Start morning news roundup. Since yesterday's recap, we've reported on a self-leveling Camp Mode feature coming to Rivian vehicles via an over-the-air update. We've also seen the Ford Bronco gain the option of a black roof and covered the possibility that the seventh-generation Mustang's rumors of a hybrid powertrain and AWD may have been false.
The Mercedes EQS SUV Has A Price In America, And It Ain't Tiny
Ever since the hateful W163 M-Class was introduced in 1997, Mercedes-Benz has been building SUVs in the USA. 25 years later, that tradition continues, with the EQS SUV now sailing down the Tuscaloosa assembly line. Soon, the electric SUV will slink into Mercedes dealers across the country and, in preparation, the automaker has released local trim specifications and pricing. Note that all prices listed below don't include the $1,150 destination and delivery charge.
SPIED: Polestar 2 Facelift Will Be The Epitome Of Swedish Simplicity
Polestar is going from strength to strength in 2022. Although the beautiful Polestar 6 electric roadster has been getting the lion's share of the attention over the last few weeks, it's the Polestar 2 sedan that will continue making up the bulk of the company's sales in the short term. This classy yet restrained Tesla Model 3 rival has already undergone some changes this year with the addition of a cheaper single-motor version and a smattering of updates for the 2023 lineup, and now we have a fresh batch of spy photos of the Polestar 3 sporting some visual changes. But in typical Volvo/Polestar fashion, the alterations are especially subtle, suggesting Polestar will rely on substance over style to keep the brand's entry-level EV current.
This Weird Scottish Hummer EV Is Coming To America
We've talked briefly about Scottish EV startup Munro Vehicles before on CarBuzz. Back then, the small company wasn't even called Munro Vehicles yet. Things have changed, including where the company will ship its models. The startup is focused on bringing its take on the off-road electric vehicle to the US. The EV, clearly inspired by off-roaders like the GMC Hummer EV and the Land Rover Defender, will come to America after the signing of a new sales agreement.
America's VW Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition Is A Cheap Knock-Off Of Europe's
In May of this year, Volkswagen revealed the most powerful production Golf ever, with 328 horsepower. It was called the Golf R "20 Years" and was created to celebrate two decades since the launch of the first-ever R-badged Golf, the Mk 4 R32. The R nomenclature's illustrious history has paved the way for numerous AWD hot hatches since, so it deserved a limited edition that can dominate its rivals. Of course, Wolfsburg's engineers couldn't just give the Golf R a boost in power, so there were plenty of other enhancements made to it.
How Does a Dual-Clutch Transmission Work?
Andrew P. Collins (ZF, Adobe)Porsche's PDK is a prime example of this popular technology.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
Nismo Restarts Production Of Cherished R34 GT-R Component And Sells Out Almost Instantly
Thanks to movies like The Fast and the Furious and video games such as Gran Turismo, Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) vehicles have enjoyed great popularity amongst gearheads. The love affair people have with icons such as the Toyota Supra and Nissan Skyline GT-R has seen the value of these vehicles skyrocket in recent years.
First Look: Ducati and Lamborghini Team Up on a 208 HP Raging Bull of a Bike
Ducati and Lamborghini have joined forces for the second time in their collective history to create a stunning naked superbike in the $68,000 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. Hot on the heels of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini released in 2021, a bike that paid homage to the Lamborghini Siàn, the Streetfighter channels the design forces at the 631 hp Lamborghini Huracán STO. And it’s more than just a doff of the cap between neighbors that makes this motorcycle what it is. Although the new model comprises 630 units for general distribution worldwide, an extra 63 custom examples, priced at $83,000, will be...
