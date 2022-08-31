Poudre Landmarks Foundation’s annual Historic Homes Tour returns in in-person on Saturday, September 17, from 10 am to 4 pm. This late-summer event opens five private residences and two historic city-owned properties to tour guests. This year’s tour is a Midcentury Modern extravaganza featuring five lovingly restored and decorated homes of the era, plus the city-owned 1879 Avery House and 1883 Water Works! The tour centers around the charming Midcentury Fort Collins neighborhood on Meeker Dr. and Buckeye, near the original Water Pik building. The neighborhood is south of E. Pitkin St. between Pitkin and Prospect. The Avery House is accessible from the Mountain Avenue trolley. Guests visit the homes and travel between tour properties at their own pace and in any order. Knowledgeable docents guide attendees through each location, pointing out architectural features, historical highlights, and details about how each home has been preserved and upgraded over the years.

