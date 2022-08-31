Read full article on original website
Partnership is Key to Dynamic Water Resource Management
In Northern Colorado, we intimately understand the importance of one of our most precious resources: water. We know the feeling of relief from a good snowpack report just as well as the growing anxiety from a dry spring season. Whether you live in Bellvue or Berthoud, Wellington, or Westminster, your dependence on access to clean water is shared. Water is fundamental to the health and economic prosperity of our growing region and its residents.
Today’s Weather: 9/2/22
Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. High 93F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. City / Town Current Wind Gusts...
New UPS Store Opens in Wellington
The UPS Store #7516, is located at 8305 Wellington Blvd. Suite 2, Wellington. It opened its doors for business on August 22, 2022. Customers familiar with The UPS Store will notice right away that this location looks different. The store has opened with the new, more contemporary, and modern retail design that The UPS Store introduced in 2020.
Preparing for Disaster Emergencies
Why is it important to prepare for disaster emergencies such as wildfires and floods? Consider the flash flooding that has occurred in the burn scar areas during the current monsoon season. Tragically, there has been a loss of life, and damage to private property and public infrastructure. During the past 10 years, Larimer County has experienced significant natural disaster emergencies and extreme weather events that are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change and unusual weather conditions.
66% of Colorado Caregivers Don’t Use Car Seats Correctly, New Data Shows
Certified car seat safety technician Karissa Zahner performs a car seat check in Golden. New data shows firsthand evidence that a majority of parents aren’t properly securing their children in car seats, booster seats, or seat belts. The data was gathered from more than 81,027 car seat checks performed nationally by certified car seat safety technicians. Of the seat checks performed in Colorado, technicians noted a 65.5% misuse rate, worse than the national average of 60%.
Red Feather Lakes Fire Days is Coming Up
Red Feather Lakes Fire Days is coming up on the 3rd of September at 44 Firehouse Lane in Red Feather Lakes, CO. The end-of-summer day of activities is sponsored by the Red Feather Lakes Firehouse Supporters as a Fundraiser for the Red Feather Lakes Volunteer Fire Department which does so much to protect our mountain community and serve the recreators in our area. The Firehouse fundraiser helps raise funds for much-needed gear and items for the Volunteer Fire Department.
Tasty NOCO Restaurant Survey
When the news came down that longtime Fort Collins eatery Canino’s Italian Restaurant will be closing in the near future, my wife and I decided to make Canino’s our choice for our anniversary dinner. We were looking forward to their delicious lasagna and eggplant parmesan and a glass...
Larimer County Farm Bureau Working to Promote Agriculture
The Larimer County Farm Bureau is working to preserve and protect rural lifestyles in Larimer County. These are the same qualities drawing people here to escape urban living settings. “As the population in northern Colorado continues to rise, the importance of preserving rural values, including agriculture, becomes increasingly important,” says...
Fort Collins Resident Seeks Donations to Keep Fort Collins Residents in Need Warm this Winter
Fort Collins Community member and One Warm Coat®, sharing warmth one coat at a time. Long-time Fort Collins resident, Susan Peterson Sturm, is organizing a coat drive to collect clean gently worn or new coats from September 6 – October 6, between 11 am and 6 pm at the local downtown boutique, Kansas City Kitty, located at 136 N College Ave. Fort Collins community residents are invited to make a difference in our local community by donating coats, which will be provided to Fort Collins’ Murphy Center for Hope, and making contributions to the non-profit, One Warm Coat.
Fort Collins 38th Annual Historic Homes Tour
Poudre Landmarks Foundation’s annual Historic Homes Tour returns in in-person on Saturday, September 17, from 10 am to 4 pm. This late-summer event opens five private residences and two historic city-owned properties to tour guests. This year’s tour is a Midcentury Modern extravaganza featuring five lovingly restored and decorated homes of the era, plus the city-owned 1879 Avery House and 1883 Water Works! The tour centers around the charming Midcentury Fort Collins neighborhood on Meeker Dr. and Buckeye, near the original Water Pik building. The neighborhood is south of E. Pitkin St. between Pitkin and Prospect. The Avery House is accessible from the Mountain Avenue trolley. Guests visit the homes and travel between tour properties at their own pace and in any order. Knowledgeable docents guide attendees through each location, pointing out architectural features, historical highlights, and details about how each home has been preserved and upgraded over the years.
Longmont Museum Announces Fall 2022 Season
Historic walking tours, Art & Sip, films, concerts, talks, kids’ programs, and more. The Longmont Museum has officially announced its fall season with the release of the Fall 2022 Program Catalog and Newsletter. The Museum will host dozens of programs for both children and adults now through early December as part of this season.
The Wildfire Dragon is Rising!
Local Arts Center celebrates 20th Anniversary with Street Fest in Berthoud. The Street Festival is back! Wildfire Arts Center’s annual block party and fundraising event brings excitement to Berthoud on Saturday, September 3, from 4 pm – 10 pm. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the Wildfire dragon is rising once again (their mascot is a dragon)! The 20th anniversary of Wildfire as a community arts hub – teaching classes in art, music and dance to all ages – is being celebrated by expanding to two bands this year at the Street Festival, thanks to community donations and a Music Event Fund grant from Bohemian Foundation.
2023 Non-Motorized Trails and LWCF Grant Cycles Are Now Open
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has announced the opening of the 2023 Non-Motorized Trail and Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Cycles. These grant cycles are open now through Tuesday, October 4. Non-Motorized Trail Grants. To continue our goal to improve trail recreation opportunities while protecting wildlife, habitat, and cultural resources,...
What do Caffeine and Cushion Plants Have in Common? Convergent Evolution
Convergent evolution. Yep, it’s a big term. It’s also worth knowing. We all know that plants, like animals, evolve. Mutations and changing gene arrangements that create new traits occur constantly in plants, and some of these are passed onto offspring. Most of these mutations are silent (no visible effect) or deleterious, disadvantaging the plant in the environment it lives in. However, if these create an advantage in a given environment, they will persist or increase in a population.
Larimer County Natural Resources Dedicates Fallen Firefighter Memorial at Hermit Park Open Space
Larimer County Department of Natural Resources dedicated a Fallen Firefighter Memorial recently at Hermit Park Open Space (HPOS) in Estes Park. The permanent memorial honors five aerial firefighters who lost their lives fighting Colorado wildfires. The Larimer County Board of County Commissioner Chair, Kristin Stephens and Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith provided official remarks.
Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department Mountain Festival Returns for 2022
Though the summer may be on its way out for the year, that doesn’t mean the fun has to end because every September you can count on the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department Mountain Festival to keep the good times coming. This year’s festival will be held from 10...
Liberty Common School Announces Openings for Immediate Enrollment
Liberty Common School is a tuition-free, public, parent-run, charter school chartered by Poudre School District in Fort Collins. The school is Northern Colorado’s clearest path to college delivering a college-preparatory, classical liberal-arts curriculum accentuating math, science, and engineering in a safe, small-school environment. Residents of Colorado are eligible to attend. The challenge has been long wait lists for new students.
Publisher’s Letter: Join Me — Let’s Make this Happen!
In 2017, I chose to save a dying newspaper. North Forty News was the last locally owned newspaper North of Berthoud. It was about to shut down. A monthly then, I soon learned from peers that if it was going to survive, it needed to produce more content more frequently. That sounds like a straightforward growth objective, but it’s not.
Loveland Besties Earn Prestigious Fulbright Grant
Best friends share everything, from secrets to laughs, adventures, and experiences, but now for Carrie Walker and Olivia Babcock of Loveland, these two best friends are sharing something even more. The two new college graduates are both recent recipients of the prestigious Fulbright Grant and each is soon to be...
New Laws to Cut Taxes for Child Care Centers and Workers, Seniors & Consumers
Signed by Governor Polis & Passed By Legislature Took Effect August 10, Certain Savings Kick in Immediately and Others Begin in Early 2023. New laws signed by Governor Polis and passed by the Colorado legislature took effect on August 10 including new laws to cut taxes for child care centers, early childhood educators, and seniors. Certain savings will kick in immediately and others will begin in early 2023.
