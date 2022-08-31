ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

RCPD officers respond to separate incidents costing victims $1K+ apiece

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Riley Co. responded to two separate incidents costing the victims more than $1,000 apiece. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, officers were called to the 300 block of N 9th St. with reports of criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man arrested for hitting RCPD officer as he attempted to start fight

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he hit an RCPD officer as he attempted to start a fight with another individual. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of disorderly conduct.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

RCPD ramps up efforts to crack down on Aggieville violence

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department will ramp up efforts to crack down on crime in Aggieville. Riley Co. Police Dept. Captain Josh Kyle tells 13 NEWS that officers have seen more violent incidents in the entertainment and shopping district known as Aggieville. “We’re starting to see...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after fight in front of Aggieville Bar, drugs found

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after a fight broke out in front of Tate’s Bar in Aggieville, and officials say drugs were found to be in his possession. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a fight.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riley County, KS
Manhattan, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
WIBW

Man who jumped from second-story stairwell running from police arrested

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City was not seriously injured after he jumped from a second-story stairwell while trying to outrun police in Manhattan over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, officers were called to the 1400 block of College Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Wamego man arrested for distributing fatal dose of fentanyl

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Wamego Police Department arrested a Wamego man Tuesday in connection to the apparent fentanyl overdose of a 21-year-old man. On September 9th, 2021, the Wamego Police Department requested KBI assistance after 21-year-old Jayson Ebert was found dead...
WAMEGO, KS
KSN News

Manhattan man killed in pickup crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Vehicles#Rrb Riley Co#The Riley Co#Gmc#The Manhattan Riley Co
WIBW

2 arrested for separate drug crimes over Labor Day weekend

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were booked into jail for various drug crimes in Morris Co. over Labor Day weekend. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, officials arrested Cole Zimmerman, 38, of Council Grove, after he was found at his home in the 500 block of Country Ln.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
WIBW

Lights to be repaired on Topeka Blvd. Bridge clock towers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The lights in the clock towers of the Topeka Blvd. Bridge will be repaired, causing a small traffic disruption. The City of Topeka says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Shurle Signs will close the inside lanes of the Topeka Blvd. Bridge to repair the lighting in the clock towers.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening. The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

JCPD non-emergency phone lines back up

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police Dept. says its non-emergency phone line is working once again. JCPD announced the line was working again just after 7 p.m. Monday. Earlier in the day, Junction City residents were urged to direct their non-emergency calls to Riley County. 911 calls were still directed to JCPD’s dispatch during that time.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WIBW

Jeep owners rally to help family of Wamego man injured in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many people enjoyed the last unofficial day of summer Monday on Labor Day, members of a local Jeep owners group took time to help a family in need. The group met at late Monday morning at a gas station at S.W. 10th Avenue and Wanamaker Road before heading to Wamego, where it would present funds and food items to the family of Shawn Adams, who was critically injured in a three-vehicle, head-on crash Aug. 21 near Silver Lake.
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

Salina Police search for woman who used counterfeit bill on $100 gas visit

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for a woman accused of using a counterfeit bill to get out of a $100 gas pump visit at the end of August. The Salina Police Department says that just after 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it was reported that a woman pulled up to the gas pumps at the Casey’s at 1100 E Iron Ave. in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

One person hospitalized after gunshot wound

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same location of a September 1st, homicide. At 4:35 pm, Saturday, Topeka Police were sent to the SW Munson Ave. and SW Lincoln St. on reports of gunshots. One person suffering a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital by personal vehicle. The person is in stable condition.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire

ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has died after his motorcycle flipped into a ditch along a Kansas highway near Admire. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, emergency crews were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 4 miles north of Admire with reports of a motorcycle crash.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy