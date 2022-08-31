Read full article on original website
WIBW
RCPD officers respond to separate incidents costing victims $1K+ apiece
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Riley Co. responded to two separate incidents costing the victims more than $1,000 apiece. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, officers were called to the 300 block of N 9th St. with reports of criminal damage to property.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested for hitting RCPD officer as he attempted to start fight
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he hit an RCPD officer as he attempted to start a fight with another individual. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of disorderly conduct.
WIBW
RCPD ramps up efforts to crack down on Aggieville violence
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department will ramp up efforts to crack down on crime in Aggieville. Riley Co. Police Dept. Captain Josh Kyle tells 13 NEWS that officers have seen more violent incidents in the entertainment and shopping district known as Aggieville. “We’re starting to see...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after fight in front of Aggieville Bar, drugs found
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after a fight broke out in front of Tate’s Bar in Aggieville, and officials say drugs were found to be in his possession. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a fight.
WIBW
Man who jumped from second-story stairwell running from police arrested
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City was not seriously injured after he jumped from a second-story stairwell while trying to outrun police in Manhattan over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, officers were called to the 1400 block of College Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.
WIBW
Wamego man arrested for distributing fatal dose of fentanyl
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Wamego Police Department arrested a Wamego man Tuesday in connection to the apparent fentanyl overdose of a 21-year-old man. On September 9th, 2021, the Wamego Police Department requested KBI assistance after 21-year-old Jayson Ebert was found dead...
Manhattan man killed in pickup crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
WIBW
2 arrested for separate drug crimes over Labor Day weekend
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were booked into jail for various drug crimes in Morris Co. over Labor Day weekend. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, officials arrested Cole Zimmerman, 38, of Council Grove, after he was found at his home in the 500 block of Country Ln.
WIBW
Lights to be repaired on Topeka Blvd. Bridge clock towers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The lights in the clock towers of the Topeka Blvd. Bridge will be repaired, causing a small traffic disruption. The City of Topeka says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Shurle Signs will close the inside lanes of the Topeka Blvd. Bridge to repair the lighting in the clock towers.
WIBW
Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening. The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of...
WIBW
JCPD non-emergency phone lines back up
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police Dept. says its non-emergency phone line is working once again. JCPD announced the line was working again just after 7 p.m. Monday. Earlier in the day, Junction City residents were urged to direct their non-emergency calls to Riley County. 911 calls were still directed to JCPD’s dispatch during that time.
WIBW
Patching project could slow dirvers on Highway 36 in Morris Co.
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A patching project could slow drivers on U.S. Highway 56 in Morris Co. The Kansas Department of Transportation says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, that workers are currently patching Highway 56 just east of Herrington in Morris Co. KDOT noted that traffic has been reduced to...
WIBW
Jeep owners rally to help family of Wamego man injured in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many people enjoyed the last unofficial day of summer Monday on Labor Day, members of a local Jeep owners group took time to help a family in need. The group met at late Monday morning at a gas station at S.W. 10th Avenue and Wanamaker Road before heading to Wamego, where it would present funds and food items to the family of Shawn Adams, who was critically injured in a three-vehicle, head-on crash Aug. 21 near Silver Lake.
WIBW
Salina Police search for woman who used counterfeit bill on $100 gas visit
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for a woman accused of using a counterfeit bill to get out of a $100 gas pump visit at the end of August. The Salina Police Department says that just after 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it was reported that a woman pulled up to the gas pumps at the Casey’s at 1100 E Iron Ave. in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger.
WIBW
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office installs new, safe medication disposal box
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Pottawatomie Co. now have a safe place to dispose of their medication. The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has partnered with DCCCA to provide a place to safely dispose of medications for residents of the county. The Sheriff’s Office noted the...
WIBW
One person hospitalized after gunshot wound
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same location of a September 1st, homicide. At 4:35 pm, Saturday, Topeka Police were sent to the SW Munson Ave. and SW Lincoln St. on reports of gunshots. One person suffering a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital by personal vehicle. The person is in stable condition.
WIBW
Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
WIBW
Driver escapes uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Riley Co.
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a car in Riley Co. escaped uninjured when the engine suddenly burst into flames. Riley Co. Fire District #1 says that no one was injured after a vehicle caught fire on McDowell Creek Rd. on Friday afternoon, Sept. 2. RCFD#1 indicated that...
WIBW
Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire
ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has died after his motorcycle flipped into a ditch along a Kansas highway near Admire. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, emergency crews were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 4 miles north of Admire with reports of a motorcycle crash.
