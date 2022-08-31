Warren City Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa fired Assistant Prosecutor Nick Graham on Friday, Sept. 2. Graham was on approved sick leave from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14, but was placed on unpaid administrative in mid-August, following an incident at Graham's house. Cantalamessa at the time said that Graham was placed on unpaid leave during an investigation. The nature of the investigation has not been disclosed.

WARREN, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO