TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail had their first clinic on Saturday morning for all local student athletes. Stormont Vail Health is once again hosting clinics each Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. This year, they are now opening their clinics to all middle and high school athletes who have been injured during a game.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO