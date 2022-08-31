Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A business lawyer in Wichita has been suspended from practicing law in Kansas for a year after multiple violent crime charges for hitting his wife and ex-wife and lying about his alcoholism. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Case No. 124,955: In the...
WIBW
Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
WIBW
One person hospitalized after gunshot wound
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same location of a September 1st, homicide. At 4:35 pm, Saturday, Topeka Police were sent to the SW Munson Ave. and SW Lincoln St. on reports of gunshots. One person suffering a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital by personal vehicle. The person is in stable condition.
WIBW
Police identify bicyclist struck and killed in Downtown Topeka Thur. afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has identified the person struck and killed by a truck while riding a bicycle in Downtown Topeka Thursday afternoon. TPD says Bridget Ann Musser, 37, of Topeka died when she was hit by a commercial truck near 4th and Kansas Ave. at 1:31 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
KPZ Week 1: Silver Lake 28, Riley Co. 21
With a hung jury prosecutors are weighing what’s next for Dana Chandler. 13 News spoke with a local defense attorney for some perspective on the options.
WIBW
Gov. makes stop at Wichita’s first, largest, oldest urban farm
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a stop at Wichita’s first, largest and oldest urban farm during her Prosperity on the Plains Tour. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly continued her Prosperity on the Plains tour on Saturday, Sept. 3, with a visit to the Pearson Family Farms - the first, largest and oldest urban farm in the Wichita area - and Common Ground Mobile Market.
WIBW
Clinic open to all local student athletes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail had their first clinic on Saturday morning for all local student athletes. Stormont Vail Health is once again hosting clinics each Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. This year, they are now opening their clinics to all middle and high school athletes who have been injured during a game.
WIBW
K-State University announces Richard Linton as new president
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University announced the inauguration of Richard Linton as the 15th president of the university at McCain Auditorium. Many members of the university, community, and state were in attendance this afternoon for the event such as Governor Laura Kelley and Executive Vice President Charles Taber.
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBW
K-State handles South Dakota with ease in season opener
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football notched a statement win in its 2022 season opener Saturday night, taking down South Dakota 34-0. The Wildcats got on the board immediately, as wide receiver Malik Knowles took a handoff straight to the house 75 yards in for a 7-0 start. Not...
Comments / 0