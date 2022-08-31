ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, KS

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A business lawyer in Wichita has been suspended from practicing law in Kansas for a year after multiple violent crime charges for hitting his wife and ex-wife and lying about his alcoholism. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Case No. 124,955: In the...
WIBW

Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One person hospitalized after gunshot wound

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same location of a September 1st, homicide. At 4:35 pm, Saturday, Topeka Police were sent to the SW Munson Ave. and SW Lincoln St. on reports of gunshots. One person suffering a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital by personal vehicle. The person is in stable condition.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Americus, KS
WIBW

Gov. makes stop at Wichita’s first, largest, oldest urban farm

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a stop at Wichita’s first, largest and oldest urban farm during her Prosperity on the Plains Tour. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly continued her Prosperity on the Plains tour on Saturday, Sept. 3, with a visit to the Pearson Family Farms - the first, largest and oldest urban farm in the Wichita area - and Common Ground Mobile Market.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Clinic open to all local student athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail had their first clinic on Saturday morning for all local student athletes. Stormont Vail Health is once again hosting clinics each Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. This year, they are now opening their clinics to all middle and high school athletes who have been injured during a game.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

K-State University announces Richard Linton as new president

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University announced the inauguration of Richard Linton as the 15th president of the university at McCain Auditorium. Many members of the university, community, and state were in attendance this afternoon for the event such as Governor Laura Kelley and Executive Vice President Charles Taber.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Gordon
WIBW

K-State handles South Dakota with ease in season opener

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football notched a statement win in its 2022 season opener Saturday night, taking down South Dakota 34-0. The Wildcats got on the board immediately, as wide receiver Malik Knowles took a handoff straight to the house 75 yards in for a 7-0 start. Not...
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy