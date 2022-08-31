Police warning parents about chocolate bars laced with ‘shrooms

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Parents are being issued a warning after chocolate bars laced with magic mushrooms have been popping up around Florida.

Winter Haven investigators uncovered colorfully packaged chocolates containing “shrooms”. They include a psychoactive and hallucinogenic compound called psilocybin.

“This type of substance is a Schedule 1 drug and is not legal in the State of Florida,” said Winter Haven Chief of Police David Brannan. “Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about consuming anything that could possibly contain a dangerous substance.”

Magic mushrooms can increase blood pressure and heart rate and cause nausea, vomiting, hallucinations, or delusions.

There have currently been no reports of children ingesting this type of chocolate, but advise parents to talk with their children if they are unsure where the chocolate has come from.