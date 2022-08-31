Read full article on original website
Farmington Sophomore Kaesen McClain Is Our Applebee’s Of Farmington Athlete Of The Week
(St. Francois County) Farmington football sophomore Kaesen McClain is our Applebee’s of Farmington Athlete of the Week. The Knights picked up their first win last Friday by taking down Potosi 50-18 and McClain was a big part of the win. On offense, he ran the ball 20 times for 292 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, the sophomore added two-and-a-half tackles for loss and two pressures to go along with his four total tackles.
Valley R-6 In Caledonia Will Field An Esports Program For the First Time
(Caledonia) The Valley R-6 school district in Caledonia will have an Esports program this school year. Trina Pritchett-Barton is the head coach of the team and a high school science teacher in the district. She tells us how the Esports program came about. Pritchett-Barton says the season starts this month.
Mercy Health Foundation Jefferson Swing for a Cure golf tournament upcoming
(Festus) Here’s a great way to support cancer patients in Jefferson County. The Mercy Health Foundation Jefferson is hosting the 37th annual Swing for a Cure golf tournament. It’ll be held on Wednesday, October 5th at Crystal Highlands Golf Course south of Festus. Andy Held is the executive...
100 Year Old Mineral Area College to Present Banner to Central High School in Park Hills
(Park Hills) The first classes of Flat River Junior College were held at the high school on September 5th, 1922. In honor of the colleges’ 100th anniversary, now known as Mineral Area College, MAC Communications Director Danille Basler says a special event will be held Friday night at Central High School in Park Hills.
Twin City Days Pickleball Tournament
(Festus) Those living in and around Jefferson County may have noticed the growing popularity of pickleball, especially in the Festus area. There will be a large pickleball invitational tournament taking place as part of Twin City Days. The event is sponsored by Midwest Regional Bank in Festus. Midwest Regional Assistant Marketing Director Abby Kimrey says while the tournament field is full, area residents should come out and take a look as it all takes place at Jokerst Memorial Park.
Sandra Vance – Service 11am 9/8/22
Sandra Vance of Jackson, formerly of Potosi, died Friday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 11:00 Thursday morning at the Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Sandra Vance will be 5 to 8 Wednesday and 9 to 11 Thursday at the funeral home.
Jim Wibbenmeyer – Service – 09/10/22 at 1 p.m.
Jim Wibbenmeyer of Perryville died September 2nd at the age of 60. A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Crosstown. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Jim Wibbenmeyer is Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Bethlehem Baptist...
Mary “Jane” Grundmann (nee Rozum) – Service 9/9/22 At 6:30 PM
Mary “Jane” Grundmann (nee Rozum) of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 86. The funeral service is Friday evening at 6:30 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. A private inurnment will be held at Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis. Visitation for Jane Grundmann...
Gregory Keith Floyd — Private Services
Gregory Keith Floyd of Festus passed away Saturday, September 3rd, he was 66 years old. There will be private family services for Gregory Floyd under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
J-98 Trading Post numbers for Monday, 9/5/2022
(Area code is 573 unless noted) Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St. In Bonne Terre Sells Fully Tested, Reconditioned And Meticulously Cleaned, Pre-Owned Washers, Dryers, Ranges, And Refrigerators, All With A 30 Day Warranty. They Buy, Sell, And Trade Used Appliances. Call 573-358-5900 Or Visit Www.Qualityappliances.Net. Open 9-5 Weekdays And 9-12 Saturday.
St. Louis man arrested after two vehicle accident on Route PP at HWY 30
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route PP at Highway 30 in Jefferson County Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Angela Tynes of High Ridge was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer and was struck from behind by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by 46-year-old Tyler Booth of St. Louis, as that vehicle was making a left turn onto Route PP from 30. A passenger in the Forte, 38-year-old Tammy Gordon of Florissant was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with minor injuries. Booth was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. The accident took place a little before noon on Sunday.
Driver Killed In Perry County School Bus Accident
(Perry Co) A Perry County 32 school district bus was involved in an accident on Highway K this morning. The driver, James Kennedy, was killed in the accident. No students were on the bus at the time of the accident. Kennedy had been a driver for the district for about a year and was a truck driver for many years prior to that.
Desloge Mayor on City Adminstrator Changes
(Desloge) The Desloge City Council has made some temporary changes on a couple high-profile city positions after Dan Bryan was let go as city administrator a little more than a week ago. Mayor David Shaw tells us what has been decided for the short-term. We asked Mayor Shaw if the...
