Forest, VA

Smith Mountain Eagle

The Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy wins state award

Franklin County officials recently announced that the Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy, a joint venture between Franklin, Henry and Patrick Counties, has been awarded a 2022 Achievement Award by the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo). This is the third consecutive year that Franklin County has received a coveted VACo...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

