The PARP inhibitor rucaparib was shown to improve progression-free survival in a cohort of the ATLANTIS study platform for metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Rucaparib (Rubraca), a PARP inhibitor, improved progression-free survival (PFS) when used in a switch maintenance regimen following platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with a DNA repair deficiency (DRD) in metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to a report published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.1.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO