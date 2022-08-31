Read full article on original website
Rucaparib Maintenance Improves PFS for Bladder Cancer With DNA Repair Deficiency
The PARP inhibitor rucaparib was shown to improve progression-free survival in a cohort of the ATLANTIS study platform for metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Rucaparib (Rubraca), a PARP inhibitor, improved progression-free survival (PFS) when used in a switch maintenance regimen following platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with a DNA repair deficiency (DRD) in metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to a report published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.1.
Liquid Biopsy HIC Proteomic Testing May Aid in NSCLC Treatment Decision-Making
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, David Oubre, MD discussed the use of liquid biopsy to identify prognostic and predictive biomarkers in patients with non–small cell lung cancer. He also explained the results and implications of the INSIGHT study. Performing blood-based host immune classifier (HIC) proteomic testing in patients...
