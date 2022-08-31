ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist raises over $3M in days since Primary Election

He’ll need to keep up the momentum to compete with incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist raised more than $3 million in just over a week since the Democratic Primary, his campaign announced. The fundraising breaks his previous campaign record. The Democratic nominee’s nine-day haul comes from...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
wlrn.org

Crist's running mate strikes back, says DeSantis threatens educational freedom

At a Pembroke Pines restaurant Karla Hernandez-Mats, head of the Miami-Dade teachers union, spoke with supporters of the democratic gubernatorial candidate. Charlie Crist’s pick for Lieutenant Governor made multiple stops in South Florida this week. Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the choice within hours of the announcement that the Miami teacher would become his opponent’s running mate.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

New ad blasts Raquel Pacheco for ‘misleading voters’ for Cuban favor; her campaign calls B.S.

The GOP-funded ad suggest Pacheco is trying to trick Miami-Dade voters into thinking she’s Cuban. She's never claimed to be, her campaign says. A new ad is bashing Democratic candidate Raquel Pacheco for what it characterizes as a pattern of dishonesty meant to mislead voters and gain favor with Miami’s Cuban community ahead of the General Election.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
wflx.com

Legal questions mount after Florida illegal voting arrests

The governor of Florida held a splashy August press conference from a courtroom in Broward County. Flanked by local law enforcement and state VIPs, including the attorney general and newly appointed secretary of state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his new elections crime and security office had made its first catch.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What does the Florida primary tell us about November elections? Is that an ominous sign for Democrats?

After the months of fire and fury from Democrats declaring outrage over Gov. Ron DeSantis, the number of voters who participated in their party’s summer primary to pick a DeSantis challenger was … about the same as it was four years ago. In the state’s two biggest counties, the number of Democratic votes cast in the gubernatorial primary was down, by 2.1% in Broward — and 11% in Miami-Dade ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

New Charlie Crist radio ad: Gov. DeSantis wants to bus new Cuban arrivals to Delaware

The ‘six-figure’ Spanish radio ad has Jeanette Nuñez talking about her boss’ supposed plans for shipping an influx of Cubans in South Florida to Delaware. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign is sinking six figures into airing a Spanish radio ad with an audio clip of the Governor’s No. 2 saying her boss plans to ship illegal Cuban migrants to Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Governor Desantis#Politics State#Election State#Democratic#Agricultural#Republican
HollywoodLife

Florida’s Allison Miller Fights To Be The First Democratic State Attorney In Her District In 30 Years

There’s a reason Allison Miller feels like she has a spotlight and a target on her back as she campaigns for State Attorney in Florida’s 6th Judicial District, which is home to the cities of St. Petersburg and Clearwater. That’s because she’s in the only State Attorney race on the ballot in Florida this November, and it’s the first time a Democrat has fought for Pinellas and Pasco County’s lead prosecutor, since 1992.
FLORIDA STATE
TaxBuzz

Divisive DeSantis Promises Largest Tax Cuts In Florida History

Divisive Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised residents of the Sunshine State the largest tax cuts in state history if he is re-elected in November. DeSantis -- who has close ties to Donald Trump's newly-hired attorney Chris Kimes -- faces opponent Charlie Crist, a former Republic now running on the Democratic ticket, in the Florida Gubernatorial race.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida prosecutor suspended for refusing to enforce abortion ban backed by over 100 legal scholars, former judges in court brief

More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers. The scholars on Tuesday submitted a friend-of-the-court brief in a federal lawsuit in which Warren accuses DeSantis of overstepping his authority and violating the twice-elected prosecutor’s First Amendment rights.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Florida Phoenix

One way DeSantis can attack Charlie Crist on his stellar Florida environmental record

Quality Journalism for Critical Times To: Robert Watkins, Tampa Dear Mr. Watkins, Hi! I see that you’re the chairman of “Friends of Ron DeSantis” political action committee. I figured that means you’re the person who can advise the governor about how his reelection campaign is in peril. I have a warning, but I also have a suggestion for him on […] The post One way DeSantis can attack Charlie Crist on his stellar Florida environmental record appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy