floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist raises over $3M in days since Primary Election
He’ll need to keep up the momentum to compete with incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist raised more than $3 million in just over a week since the Democratic Primary, his campaign announced. The fundraising breaks his previous campaign record. The Democratic nominee’s nine-day haul comes from...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist slams Ron DeSantis for declining invite to ‘Before You Vote’ debate
The “Before You Vote” debate series is the longest running in Florida history. Democratic nominee Charlie Crist is slamming his opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis for declining to participate in an upcoming debate. The “Before You Vote” debate series is the longest running in Florida history, and this year’s...
Governor Ron DeSantis Launches Florida’s Latest Unique License Plate – Show Your Support for the State’s K9 Units
On September 2, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis publicized the launch of the state's latest personalized license plate template - a design featuring Florida's Police K9 units that will be sold in support of the K9s United organization.
Nikki Fried reflects on defeat in Democratic gubernatorial primary
Florida’s only Democrat serving statewide office is counting down the days until her term’s conclusion. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will leave her post at the end of the year.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott Resigns, Gov. Ron DeSantis to Appoint Replacement
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Elections Supervisor Lori Scott announced on Friday she is resigning her position after 14 years, effective after Oct. 4 and just one month before the 2022 General Election. “It is with a heavy heart I share the bittersweet news that I submitted my...
wlrn.org
Crist's running mate strikes back, says DeSantis threatens educational freedom
At a Pembroke Pines restaurant Karla Hernandez-Mats, head of the Miami-Dade teachers union, spoke with supporters of the democratic gubernatorial candidate. Charlie Crist’s pick for Lieutenant Governor made multiple stops in South Florida this week. Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the choice within hours of the announcement that the Miami teacher would become his opponent’s running mate.
floridapolitics.com
New ad blasts Raquel Pacheco for ‘misleading voters’ for Cuban favor; her campaign calls B.S.
The GOP-funded ad suggest Pacheco is trying to trick Miami-Dade voters into thinking she’s Cuban. She's never claimed to be, her campaign says. A new ad is bashing Democratic candidate Raquel Pacheco for what it characterizes as a pattern of dishonesty meant to mislead voters and gain favor with Miami’s Cuban community ahead of the General Election.
Court told Reedy Creek residents that they have no legal right to prohibit DeSantis from dissolving government entities
The residents of Reedy Creek were told by the court that they have no legal right to prohibit Governor DeSantis' administration from dissolving governmental entities that Florida created.
wflx.com
Legal questions mount after Florida illegal voting arrests
The governor of Florida held a splashy August press conference from a courtroom in Broward County. Flanked by local law enforcement and state VIPs, including the attorney general and newly appointed secretary of state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his new elections crime and security office had made its first catch.
What does the Florida primary tell us about November elections? Is that an ominous sign for Democrats?
After the months of fire and fury from Democrats declaring outrage over Gov. Ron DeSantis, the number of voters who participated in their party’s summer primary to pick a DeSantis challenger was … about the same as it was four years ago. In the state’s two biggest counties, the number of Democratic votes cast in the gubernatorial primary was down, by 2.1% in Broward — and 11% in Miami-Dade ...
Florida teacher gives assignment on ‘stolen’ election, accused of ‘trying to indoctrinate students’
A tweet picturing an assignment from a teacher at Nolan Middle School near Bradenton, Florida, went viral Wednesday night because it made reference to claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen.”. In a Twitter post, Ron Filipkowski, a Sarasota-based attorney and former Republican with a large following, shared...
floridapolitics.com
New Charlie Crist radio ad: Gov. DeSantis wants to bus new Cuban arrivals to Delaware
The ‘six-figure’ Spanish radio ad has Jeanette Nuñez talking about her boss’ supposed plans for shipping an influx of Cubans in South Florida to Delaware. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign is sinking six figures into airing a Spanish radio ad with an audio clip of the Governor’s No. 2 saying her boss plans to ship illegal Cuban migrants to Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden.
Florida’s Allison Miller Fights To Be The First Democratic State Attorney In Her District In 30 Years
There’s a reason Allison Miller feels like she has a spotlight and a target on her back as she campaigns for State Attorney in Florida’s 6th Judicial District, which is home to the cities of St. Petersburg and Clearwater. That’s because she’s in the only State Attorney race on the ballot in Florida this November, and it’s the first time a Democrat has fought for Pinellas and Pasco County’s lead prosecutor, since 1992.
Divisive DeSantis Promises Largest Tax Cuts In Florida History
Divisive Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised residents of the Sunshine State the largest tax cuts in state history if he is re-elected in November. DeSantis -- who has close ties to Donald Trump's newly-hired attorney Chris Kimes -- faces opponent Charlie Crist, a former Republic now running on the Democratic ticket, in the Florida Gubernatorial race.
DeSantis, elections supervisors disagree over who determines voter eligibility
Tampa Bay area supervisors of elections say the Florida Department of State informs them of voter eligibility, pushing back on recent comments from Gov. Ron DeSantis since he announced 20 arrests for voter fraud in the 2020 election by his new Office of Election Crimes and Security.
Florida prosecutor suspended for refusing to enforce abortion ban backed by over 100 legal scholars, former judges in court brief
More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers. The scholars on Tuesday submitted a friend-of-the-court brief in a federal lawsuit in which Warren accuses DeSantis of overstepping his authority and violating the twice-elected prosecutor’s First Amendment rights.
Florida leads nation in COVID deaths even as cases continue to decline
For the third month in a row, Florida logged more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in America. The state’s COVID death toll grew by 1,614 people in August, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. As coronavirus omicron subvariants swept the state this summer, Florida fatalities topped the nation from June...
One way DeSantis can attack Charlie Crist on his stellar Florida environmental record
Quality Journalism for Critical Times To: Robert Watkins, Tampa Dear Mr. Watkins, Hi! I see that you’re the chairman of “Friends of Ron DeSantis” political action committee. I figured that means you’re the person who can advise the governor about how his reelection campaign is in peril. I have a warning, but I also have a suggestion for him on […] The post One way DeSantis can attack Charlie Crist on his stellar Florida environmental record appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
St. Pete deputy mayor resigns over ‘serious allegations’
St. Petersburg's deputy mayor resigned Friday after serious allegations arose this week.
Florida residents push back on town's beach umbrella ban
A small Florida town's new controversial ordinance outlaws umbrellas and other “temporary shade structures” from the community’s mile-long beach. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how residents are now taking legal action amid the states blistering heat. Sept. 3, 2022.
