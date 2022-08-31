LAFAYETTE (KPIX) -- The energy demand continues to escalate with extreme heat setting in throughout the Bay Area."On Thursday evening, we had the highest demand for power that we've seen since September of 2017," said Elliot Mainzer, the president and CEO of California ISO. "Those last few days are likely to be a dress rehearsal for what's going to be a much more significantly stressed conditions here as we get into the heart of the weekend."On Saturday, Cal ISO issued another Flex Alert for Sunday, urging customers to conserve energy between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Some of those methods...

LAFAYETTE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO