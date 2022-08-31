Read full article on original website
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
Paradise Post
‘It’s like a marathon’: Heat wave ramps up Sunday ahead of peak early this week
A sweltering heat wave gripping almost the entire state of California ramped up on Sunday ahead of blisteringly-hot, potentially record-breaking temperatures this week that could strain the state’s power grid, exacerbate fire conditions across Northern California and choke the Bay Area in unhealthy air. California officials issued energy conservation...
SFist
Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave
The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
'Cool-down' gives Bay Area short reprieve from sweltering Labor Day weather
SAN FRANCISO -- It may only be for 24 hours or so, but Bay Area residents got a short reprieve Friday from the triple digit heat that a has toasted other regions of California.A layer of fog rolled through the Golden Gate Bridge, stirring up cooling morning breezes along the San Francisco Bay shoreline and keeping the heat wave in check.The National Weather Service said temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above seasonal averages through Saturday. Then the heat up begins in earnest. ALSO READ: Spare the Air Alert issued for Bay Area amid forecast heat Saturday"This heat event is a...
Changes for local wineries amid Labor Day weekend heat
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — It is that special time of the year at local wineries where the grapes are ripe and ready to come off the vines, but with the excessive heat hitting the Bay Area wine makers will need to make changes. This year at Wood Family Vineyards the picking kicks off at 2 a.m. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Officials call for safety as many head to a dangerous beach to escape the heat
Some Bay Area beaches are flooded with people trying to escape the heat. There are a lot of great spots to visit in the Bay Area when the weather gets hot, but there’s one beach that’s not well suited for swimming or going too far out in the water because it’s too dangerous.
mendocinobeacon.com
Bay Area heat wave: Health officials warn public to show care during extreme temperatures
Bay Area health officials sounded the alarm Friday over the heat wave approaching the Bay Area for Labor Day weekend, warning residents that they needed to take advisories about the high temperatures seriously and prepare to stay cool. The heat dome moving in over the region slowed a bit going...
Flex Alerts issued for Friday and Saturday as California heat wave hits Bay Area
(KRON) — Statewide Flex Alerts have been issued for Friday and Saturday due to high heat and heightened demand for electricity, according to a press release from the California Independent System Operator (ISO). With much of the state in the grips of a sweltering heat wave, Friday marks the third straight day in a row […]
marinlocalnews.com
High temps hit Marin, here’s what to do to reduce effects
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Labor Day weekend in areas of Northern California, including inland and high elevation areas of Marin County. Temperatures are forecast to reach or exceed the high 90s beginning Friday, September 2 through Tuesday, September 6.Unusually hot temperatures can affect health. The people most vulnerable include older adults, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, individuals experiencing homelessness, and individuals with a chronic medical condition.
Here's why everyone, even you, needs to take this Bay Area heat wave seriously
STAY COOL! As you celebrate Labor Day this weekend, here is what experts say to look out for to stay healthy in the extreme heat.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Initiates Heat Mapping Effort as it Prepares for Heat Wave
More than 30 volunteers participated in a community heat mapping project in San Francisco Friday called Urban Heat Watch as part of the city's efforts to address health inequities related to extreme heat. Perfect timing, since San Francisco, along with the rest of the Bay Area, will be enduring an...
Cal ISO registers extraordinary demand as heat wave deepens
LAFAYETTE (KPIX) -- The energy demand continues to escalate with extreme heat setting in throughout the Bay Area."On Thursday evening, we had the highest demand for power that we've seen since September of 2017," said Elliot Mainzer, the president and CEO of California ISO. "Those last few days are likely to be a dress rehearsal for what's going to be a much more significantly stressed conditions here as we get into the heart of the weekend."On Saturday, Cal ISO issued another Flex Alert for Sunday, urging customers to conserve energy between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Some of those methods...
Bay Area heat wave: Here’s how hot it’s going to get
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that’s currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. […]
Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies
SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
NBC Bay Area
PG&E Crews Brace for Bay Area Heat Wave
The incoming heat wave means all hands-on deck for PG&E crews. The hot weather also sets the stage for possible widespread outages across the Bay Area. “We will be working around the clock, staffing levels will be high. You will see blue trucks out in the field if there are outages because we’ll be working around the clock,” said PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.
3.5 earthquake strikes near San Jose
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose on Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of San Jose. The earthquake happened around 3:55 p.m. According to USGS, the earthquake’s depth is 6.8 kilometers. Earlier on Sunday, a 3.5 […]
NBC Bay Area
Small Brush Fire Sparks on Mount Hamilton, Near San Jose
A small brush fire sparked early Sunday on Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose, according to the fire department. The fire was reported at about 7:50 a.m. in the 15000 block of Mount Hamilton Road, near Three Springs Road, fire officials said. Video from NBC Bay Area's traffic camera showed a trail of smoke rising on the west side of the mountain.
Bay Area rabbits in need of loving homes
East Bay Rabbit Rescue is just one Bay Area animal shelter overwhelmed with abandoned rabbits. Volunteer Michelle Martinez introduces us to some furry friends looking for loving homes.
NBC Bay Area
Depleted Oxygen Levels Caused by SF Bay Algae Bloom Could Lead to ‘Large-Scale Aquatic Deaths'
While what is being called a massive harmful algal bloom stretching across San Francisco Bay appears to now be in decline as of Saturday, state and regional water resource officials say depleted oxygen levels caused by the algae could lead to large-scale aquatic deaths in the days ahead. That is...
