ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
SFist

Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave

The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
CBS San Francisco

'Cool-down' gives Bay Area short reprieve from sweltering Labor Day weather

SAN FRANCISO -- It may only be for 24 hours or so, but Bay Area residents got a short reprieve Friday from the triple digit heat that a has toasted other regions of California.A layer of fog rolled through the Golden Gate Bridge, stirring up cooling morning breezes along the San Francisco Bay shoreline and keeping the heat wave in check.The National Weather Service said temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above seasonal averages through Saturday. Then the heat up begins in earnest. ALSO READ: Spare the Air Alert issued for Bay Area amid forecast heat Saturday"This heat event is a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Changes for local wineries amid Labor Day weekend heat

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — It is that special time of the year at local wineries where the grapes are ripe and ready to come off the vines, but with the excessive heat hitting the Bay Area wine makers will need to make changes.  This year at Wood Family Vineyards the picking kicks off at 2 a.m. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Summer Heat#Heat Exhaustion#This Heat#Heat Stroke
marinlocalnews.com

High temps hit Marin, here’s what to do to reduce effects

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Labor Day weekend in areas of Northern California, including inland and high elevation areas of Marin County. Temperatures are forecast to reach or exceed the high 90s beginning Friday, September 2 through Tuesday, September 6.Unusually hot temperatures can affect health. The people most vulnerable include older adults, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, individuals experiencing homelessness, and individuals with a chronic medical condition.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS San Francisco

Cal ISO registers extraordinary demand as heat wave deepens

LAFAYETTE (KPIX) -- The energy demand continues to escalate with extreme heat setting in throughout the Bay Area."On Thursday evening, we had the highest demand for power that we've seen since September of 2017," said Elliot Mainzer, the president and CEO of California ISO. "Those last few days are likely to be a dress rehearsal for what's going to be a much more significantly stressed conditions here as we get into the heart of the weekend."On Saturday, Cal ISO issued another Flex Alert for Sunday, urging customers to conserve energy between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Some of those methods...
LAFAYETTE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area heat wave: Here’s how hot it’s going to get

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that’s currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

PG&E Crews Brace for Bay Area Heat Wave

The incoming heat wave means all hands-on deck for PG&E crews. The hot weather also sets the stage for possible widespread outages across the Bay Area. “We will be working around the clock, staffing levels will be high. You will see blue trucks out in the field if there are outages because we’ll be working around the clock,” said PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.
ENVIRONMENT
KRON4 News

3.5 earthquake strikes near San Jose

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose on Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of San Jose. The earthquake happened around 3:55 p.m. According to USGS, the earthquake’s depth is 6.8 kilometers. Earlier on Sunday, a 3.5 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Small Brush Fire Sparks on Mount Hamilton, Near San Jose

A small brush fire sparked early Sunday on Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose, according to the fire department. The fire was reported at about 7:50 a.m. in the 15000 block of Mount Hamilton Road, near Three Springs Road, fire officials said. Video from NBC Bay Area's traffic camera showed a trail of smoke rising on the west side of the mountain.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy