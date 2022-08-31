Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
New Texas Roadhouse in Beaumont now hiring, estimated opening announced
Port Arthur has one, and soon Beaumont will have a Texas Roadhouse located in front of Parkdale Mall on the Eastex Freeway. The company announced it will have a staff of 225 at the new restaurant currently scheduled to open in late October. Anyone interested in applying can do so...
inforney.com
Lower gas prices provide financial relief for East Texas residents ahead of holiday weekend
“For the first time in months I’m starting to feel my check a little bit more,” Princeton Lopez said Thursday while filling the tank of his Hummer pickup with gasoline. Lopez, who lives in Tyler but commutes to Terrell for work every day, was forced to stop driving the truck for months as it cost him nearly $200 to fill the tank just a few weeks ago. He said he was forced to use a smaller, older vehicle with a tank he could fill up for about $40.
KFDM-TV
Construction underway on new unit that will boost ExxonMobil's crude refining capacity
BEAUMONT — Here in Beaumont, construction is underway on a new unit that will boost ExxonMobil's crude refining capacity by 65 percent. The expansion adds 250,000 barrels a day to existing capacity. As KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports, this Southeast Texas project will help meet a global demand.
KTRE
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Farm to Market Road 95, about one mile north of the San Augustine County line. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a four-year-old female child was riding a...
'Before a child gets hurt' : Beaumont man says his requests to upgrade 'rusted out' Charlton Pollard Park are being ignored
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents in the city’s South End are calling for action, hoping that their children will have a safe place to play and community will have a sound area to gather. The Charlton Pollard Park was built in 2003, and some community members believe it...
kjas.com
Texas moved to Galveston for repair, Getz gives update on bringing her to Beaumont
For only the second time in seventy-four years, the Battleship Texas was moved out of her berth at the San Jacinto Battleground on Wednesday morning and was slowly and carefully being moved to Gulf Copper at Galveston Island where she’ll go into dry-dock and undergo much needed repair. One...
MySanAntonio
New Texas Roadhouse location to bring 225 jobs to Beaumont
Texas Roadhouse's new Beaumont location is currently hiring all positions, a total of 225 jobs with both part-time and full-time work available. The restaurant is being built at 6165 U.S. 69 and is set to open in late-October, according to a news release from the company. Anyone interested in applying...
KFDM-TV
SETX Regional Planning Commission offering utility and rental assistance in Orange County
The Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission has started its 2022 CSBG Stabilization assistance in Orange County. CSBG Stabilization is one time rent and utility assistance program for Orange County residents who are at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. The 2022 stabilization assistance is now available through...
Motorcyclist dead in Longview after crash involving fire engine
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a Thursday evening crash involving a Longview fire engine. Officials said an initial investigation showed a fire engine was traveling west on Alpine Road and “failed to yield right of way turning onto E. Ann Drive in front of the motorcycle which was traveling East […]
Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, several bullet holes found
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials. Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was […]
easttexasradio.com
Congressional Candidate Jrmar Jefferson Threatened
East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson said a 70-year-old white man threatened him while he pumped gas in Longview’s Sam Club on Wednesday. The man said he should hose him down with gasoline and set him on fire. Instead, the candidate called the Longview Police Department. Jefferson also hopes to access the video footage at the gas station because the other man “fled the scene.” “We cannot let that deter us. We’re going to keep registering voters,” said Jefferson. Jefferson, Democratic candidate, and Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran are running to fill the vacant seat of Louis Gohmert for District 1.
KSLA
Contractor says repairs on water structures are complete; boil advisory lifted for southeast zone
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As of Friday, Sept. 2 around noon, the private contractor working with the City of Shreveport said repairs to the city’s five water structures are complete. The boil advisory for the southeast zone was lifted on Friday just after 2:30 p.m. This includes south...
Orange Leader
National Weather Service outlines bad Saturday weather for Orange, SETX
Orange County and all of Southeast Texas motorists should be aware of a heavy rainfall potential on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms, starting Saturday morning and continuing off and on into Saturday afternoon.
Passenger ejected in East Texas crash, helicopter lands on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas passenger was ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash on Monday and was severely injured. The wreck happened in Harrison County and deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were called the the incident on I-20 in the westbound lane. A car crashed into another […]
beaumontcvb.com
Sweet Treats in Beaumont, Texas
When that sweet tooth is making you crave something delicious and delectable, we know where you can go! In Beaumont, we have bakeries that will satisfy that sweet tooth. Try some of our favorite places around town. Charlee and the Cookie Factory. Charlee and the Cookie Factory is the perfect...
19-year-old burn victim flown to Texas hospital after incident in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A 19-year-old burn victim had to be flown to a Texas hospital after an incident in Orange County. It happened in the 4100 block of Carlene Street. The call came in around 2:14 p.m. according to Orange County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joey Jacobs. A teenager is...
messenger-news.com
Crockett Police Ask for Your Help in Catching Thieves of Car Parts
CROCKETT – The Crockett Police Department (CPD) has put out a call seeking information of a number of thefts recently. Over the past several weeks, the CPD has responded to five different reported thefts of catalytic converters around Crockett. The CPD reports several of these have been stolen from...
Lake Charles American Press
Local woman credits app for quick response after accident
Pamela Dennis credits an app, the quick response of local law enforcement and a prayer for her rescue when her car left the road and began sinking into a canal. She wants more families to benefit from the app and know how to respond if this happens to them. “My...
ktbb.com
Lane closure on I-20 in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY – A lane closure is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7, on I-20 westbound in Gregg County, as crews begin sweeping operations, weather permitting. It’s due to start near mile marker 595 (near Estes Parkway), and it’s planned for one lane only from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. Traffic will still be able to pass, but delays should be expected. Motorists are reminded to slow down and follow the posted work zone speed limit and adjust your driving to match conditions. Also, pay attention and watch out for road crews. Another lane closure for I-20 in Gregg County had been scheduled this Thursday but has now been canceled due to inclement weather in the forecast. It was to have started near mile marker 593 (southwest of Longview). Officials say they’ll keep us posted on re-scheduling.
