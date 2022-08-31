ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine County, TX

inforney.com

Lower gas prices provide financial relief for East Texas residents ahead of holiday weekend

“For the first time in months I’m starting to feel my check a little bit more,” Princeton Lopez said Thursday while filling the tank of his Hummer pickup with gasoline. Lopez, who lives in Tyler but commutes to Terrell for work every day, was forced to stop driving the truck for months as it cost him nearly $200 to fill the tank just a few weeks ago. He said he was forced to use a smaller, older vehicle with a tank he could fill up for about $40.
TYLER, TX
MySanAntonio

New Texas Roadhouse location to bring 225 jobs to Beaumont

Texas Roadhouse's new Beaumont location is currently hiring all positions, a total of 225 jobs with both part-time and full-time work available. The restaurant is being built at 6165 U.S. 69 and is set to open in late-October, according to a news release from the company. Anyone interested in applying...
BEAUMONT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Congressional Candidate Jrmar Jefferson Threatened

East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson said a 70-year-old white man threatened him while he pumped gas in Longview’s Sam Club on Wednesday. The man said he should hose him down with gasoline and set him on fire. Instead, the candidate called the Longview Police Department. Jefferson also hopes to access the video footage at the gas station because the other man “fled the scene.” “We cannot let that deter us. We’re going to keep registering voters,” said Jefferson. Jefferson, Democratic candidate, and Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran are running to fill the vacant seat of Louis Gohmert for District 1.
LONGVIEW, TX
Orange Leader

National Weather Service outlines bad Saturday weather for Orange, SETX

Orange County and all of Southeast Texas motorists should be aware of a heavy rainfall potential on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms, starting Saturday morning and continuing off and on into Saturday afternoon.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
beaumontcvb.com

Sweet Treats in Beaumont, Texas

When that sweet tooth is making you crave something delicious and delectable, we know where you can go! In Beaumont, we have bakeries that will satisfy that sweet tooth. Try some of our favorite places around town. Charlee and the Cookie Factory. Charlee and the Cookie Factory is the perfect...
BEAUMONT, TX
messenger-news.com

Crockett Police Ask for Your Help in Catching Thieves of Car Parts

CROCKETT – The Crockett Police Department (CPD) has put out a call seeking information of a number of thefts recently. Over the past several weeks, the CPD has responded to five different reported thefts of catalytic converters around Crockett. The CPD reports several of these have been stolen from...
CROCKETT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Local woman credits app for quick response after accident

Pamela Dennis credits an app, the quick response of local law enforcement and a prayer for her rescue when her car left the road and began sinking into a canal. She wants more families to benefit from the app and know how to respond if this happens to them. “My...
VINTON, LA
ktbb.com

Lane closure on I-20 in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY – A lane closure is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7, on I-20 westbound in Gregg County, as crews begin sweeping operations, weather permitting. It’s due to start near mile marker 595 (near Estes Parkway), and it’s planned for one lane only from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. Traffic will still be able to pass, but delays should be expected. Motorists are reminded to slow down and follow the posted work zone speed limit and adjust your driving to match conditions. Also, pay attention and watch out for road crews. Another lane closure for I-20 in Gregg County had been scheduled this Thursday but has now been canceled due to inclement weather in the forecast. It was to have started near mile marker 593 (southwest of Longview). Officials say they’ll keep us posted on re-scheduling.
GREGG COUNTY, TX

