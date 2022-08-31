Read full article on original website
DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases. The Republican governor told U.S....
Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday...
Hobbs declines to meet Lake in live Arizona governor debate
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs on Friday declined to agree to a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake as both seek the Arizona governor’s office, instead proposing individual interviews with the moderator. The campaign manager for Hobbs, who is currently secretary of state, pointed to a raucous...
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday intended to open the way for the state’s last operating nuclear power plant to run an additional five years, a move that he said was needed to ward off possible blackouts as the state transitions to solar and other renewable sources.
Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date back to...
NC elections board won’t fight for checks on poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s State Board of Elections will not fight a recent decision by the state rules panel blocking its proposed restrictions on party-appointed poll watchers this fall. But the board pledged Friday to do all it can to help county elections officials maintain a safe and orderly voting environment and to deter any voter intimidation.
Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group. In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, filed a...
Sheriff: Two dead in Northern California wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed the rural Northern California community charred by one of California’s latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered
(CNN) — As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular...
Northern Calif. wildfire forces thousands to flee on Labor Day weekend
A fast-moving Northern California wildfire caused injuries, destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many as 7,500 residents to leave home, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Weed, Calif. councilwoman Sue Tavalero says the Mill Fire started on the property of Roseburg Forest Products, a...
Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of...
Paleontologist studies the distant past and warns of a troubled future | Montana Untamed podcast
Inside a trench the length of a football field, against the mesmerizing backdrop of the Rocky Mountain Front lay a scattering of granite-hued bone fragments, each exposed for the first time after some 75-80 million years preserved in the Two Medicine Formation’s alkali powder. David Trexler, a lifelong resident...
