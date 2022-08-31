TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 140 applications have been received for grants to fund projects that will bring high-speed broadband to rural Kansans. The Kansas Department of Commerce says Governor Laura Kelly’s goal of connecting all residents to high-speed broadband internet has gained the interest of individuals and communities throughout the Sunflower State. It said it has also garnered much attention from providers who want to make that last-mile connection.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO