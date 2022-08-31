ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

Applications open for funding to help fill tech gaps in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now open for funding to help fill gaps preventing the establishment of new technology in Kansas. Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, that Proof of Concept applications for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023 are open and will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 30.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas continues to bust tax collection estimates in Aug. 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas continues to bust tax collection estimates in August 2022, with only one area not making the cut. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, Sept. 2, she announced the state’s August total tax receipts collected $652.5 million - about $11.2 million more than the estimate and $23.5 million or 3.7% higher than collections during the same period in 2021.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Rogers touts $15 minimum wage achievement at Labor Day Parade

HOISINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Rogers touted his $15 minimum wage achievement at the Hoisington Labor Day Parade on Monday. Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Monday, Sept. 5 he attended the Hoisington Labor Day Parade. “Recognizing the advances Labor has made to protect workers and ensure...
KANSAS STATE
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Business
WIBW

New Office of Registered Apprenticeship to help connect Kansans to jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Office of Registered Apprenticeship will help connect Kansans to viable apprenticeships to improve workforce participation. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, on the heels of Labor Day, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed an Executive order to establish the Office of Registered Apprenticeship in the Kansas Department of Commerce.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

140+ applications received to bring high-speed broadband to rural Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 140 applications have been received for grants to fund projects that will bring high-speed broadband to rural Kansans. The Kansas Department of Commerce says Governor Laura Kelly’s goal of connecting all residents to high-speed broadband internet has gained the interest of individuals and communities throughout the Sunflower State. It said it has also garnered much attention from providers who want to make that last-mile connection.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

AG’s Office to make appearance at State Fair opening Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Attorney General’s Office will make an appearance at the Kansas State Fair opening Friday. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his office will provide Kansans with consumer protection and public safety information at the Kansas State Fair - which opens on Friday, Sept. 9.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Gov. makes stop at Wichita’s first, largest, oldest urban farm

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a stop at Wichita’s first, largest and oldest urban farm during her Prosperity on the Plains Tour. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she continued her Prosperity on the Plains tour on Saturday, Sept. 3, with a visit to the Pearson Family Farms - the first, largest and oldest urban farm in the Wichita area - and Common Ground Mobile Market.
WICHITA, KS
Person
Laura Kelly
WIBW

Kansas among best states in the U.S. to live in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states in the U.S. to stake your claim in. With about 8.4% of Americans having moved within the last year, a historic low, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in - and Kansas ranks in the top half.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Statistical Abstract releases latest data about Sunflower State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest data including population distribution, voter registration and party affiliation, among other topics like agriculture and education in Kansas are available through the newest edition of the Kansas Statistical Abstract. The University of Kansas says the newest edition of the Kansas Statistical Abstract is available...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Gov. proclaims September as Comprehensive Cancer Centers Awareness Month

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed the month of September as Comprehensive Cancer Centers Awareness Month in light of the KU Cancer Center’s recent nationally renowned designation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she joined leaders from the University of Kansas Cancer Center to proclaim September...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Gov. to choose 2 out of 5 names nominated for district judge in Douglas Co.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Five names have been sent to Governor Kelly to choose two to fill open district judge positions in Douglas Co. The Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has sent the names of five nominees eligible to fill either of the two open district judge positions to Governor Laura Kelly. The Gov. now has 60 days to decide who should fill the positions.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

1 teen, 2 adults arrested after threats to Kansas school posted on social media

MADISON, Kan. (WIBW) - One teenager and two adults were arrested after a threat to a Kansas school was posted to social media with a picture of a firearm. The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Sept. 4, officials were made aware of a threat against a local school that was posted on social media the day before. The post included a picture of a firearm.
MADISON, KS
WIBW

Tuesday forecast: Slightly warmer than yesterday

The big weather story is the potential for fog each morning this week and high temperatures above average for this time of year through Friday as dry conditions continue. A strong cold front pushes through this weekend leading to a chance of rain. Taking Action:. Morning fog will be something...
MANHATTAN, KS

