Illinois State

Q985

Where does Illinois land on a ranking of Hardest Working States?

Illinois is full of hard-working men and women, construction workers, first responders, teachers, and the list goes on and on, so where do you think Illinois lands on the list of 2022's Hardest-Working States?. According to the website WalletHub.com, Illinois is the 39th Hardest-Working State in the country this year,...
ourquadcities.com

Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments

November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
Q985

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
NBC Chicago

Who is Eligible For Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates? Here's What to Know

In less than a month, thousands of Illinois residents will begin receiving a stimulus check of sorts, in the form of a tax rebate. Beginning Sept. 12, the state will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
Q985

Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois

Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Secretary Of State Jesse White Back At Work

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is back at work after contracting COVID-19. The 88-year-old tested negative for the virus this week and returned to work at the James R. Thompson center in Chicago. White announced he tested positive for COVID last week, saying he experienced... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Lashaunta Moore

Utility Bill Assistance Application For Low-Income Residents Now Open

Low-income Illinois residents who qualify could also get assistance with their water and wastewater bills. Preparing for rising heat costs as the weather changes is never easy, especially for those most affected by inflation. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps eligible low-income households pay for home energy services (primarily heating during winter).
US 104.9

Coyote Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort For Illinois Girl

For a little girl in Illinois, a coyote got a little bit too close for comfort. I've seen a lot of different types of animals wandering the streets of Rockford including a fox, turkeys, deer, rabbits, squirrels, skunks, opossums, cats, dogs, mice, birds, coyotes, and I'm sure a few more that I can't remember off the top of my head.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

2 GOP candidates out of the running in November

Two of the late Republican candidates who filed to fill vacancies on the November 8 ballot are no longer in the running as the fall campaign season gets ready to start up after Labor Day. At the end of July, Cook County Republicans, led by Palos Park’s Sean Morrison, filed...
COOK COUNTY, IL

