fox32chicago.com
Gas prices for Labor Day travel continue to drop; Illinois residents paying $4.124
CHICAGO - A lot of people travel on Labor Day weekend, and gas prices in Illinois and across the country have improved from record highs, though they're still much higher than they were a year ago. Illinois residents are paying $4.124 on average for gas this Labor Day weekend, a...
Where does Illinois land on a ranking of Hardest Working States?
Illinois is full of hard-working men and women, construction workers, first responders, teachers, and the list goes on and on, so where do you think Illinois lands on the list of 2022's Hardest-Working States?. According to the website WalletHub.com, Illinois is the 39th Hardest-Working State in the country this year,...
4 Important Things to Know About the Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Out
On September 12, 2022, the State of Illinois will begin sending out the income and property tax rebate checks we've been hearing so much about. If you're like me though, you probably have some questions. I recently came across an article from NBC Chicago that provided some answers to the questions I had, and I'm hoping this info will help you too.
A Bridge is the Most Spectacular Natural Wonder in Illinois
A website claims they found the most spectacular natural wonder in each state, and what they found in Illinois truly is a thing of beauty. It is called the Pomona Natural Bridge and it is now on my bucket list of things to do here in the Land of Lincoln.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments
November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
NBC Chicago
Who is Eligible For Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates? Here's What to Know
In less than a month, thousands of Illinois residents will begin receiving a stimulus check of sorts, in the form of a tax rebate. Beginning Sept. 12, the state will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
Texas bussing migrants: Another bus arrives in Chicago, mayor announces
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said a busload of 50 additional migrants, mostly families, arrived in Sunday afternoon.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Tiffany Henyard’s Good Burger “Not In Good Standing” With Secretary of State –
We previously wrote about Tiffany Henyard’s bounced check to the South Suburban College for the past due commissions her company, Good Burger,” owed the college under contract. On further review of Good Burger, we found its business registration to be “Not In Good Standing” with the Illinios Secretary...
Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois
Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Secretary Of State Jesse White Back At Work
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is back at work after contracting COVID-19. The 88-year-old tested negative for the virus this week and returned to work at the James R. Thompson center in Chicago. White announced he tested positive for COVID last week, saying he experienced... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
This 2-Acre Pumpkin Pop Up Is Coming to Illinois, And It’s Fall AF
We all love fall. The temperatures change to something more comfortable, the leaves change, pumpkin and apple cider everything, and people are just cheerier. Illinois is about to host the most fall pop up, possibly of all time, and it opens in just a few weeks. What Is It?. Jack's...
These Are Some of the Best Places in Illinois To See Fall Colors
There is just something about going for walks in the fall. Whether it's the fresh air, the fall colors, or just getting out and enjoying the weather, it really is something I highly recommended everyone get out and do this fall. Illinois has some fantastic hiking trails and these are...
Utility Bill Assistance Application For Low-Income Residents Now Open
Low-income Illinois residents who qualify could also get assistance with their water and wastewater bills. Preparing for rising heat costs as the weather changes is never easy, especially for those most affected by inflation. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps eligible low-income households pay for home energy services (primarily heating during winter).
Hey Pet Lovers, Which Animals Are Illegal To Own In Illinois?
Last week, we covered the topic of how many dogs an Illinois resident is legally allowed to have hanging around the house (read up on it here), so as a natural extension of that sort of thing, today we'll look at what animals you, as an Illinoisan, are prohibited from having as a pet.
Coyote Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort For Illinois Girl
For a little girl in Illinois, a coyote got a little bit too close for comfort. I've seen a lot of different types of animals wandering the streets of Rockford including a fox, turkeys, deer, rabbits, squirrels, skunks, opossums, cats, dogs, mice, birds, coyotes, and I'm sure a few more that I can't remember off the top of my head.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
2 GOP candidates out of the running in November
Two of the late Republican candidates who filed to fill vacancies on the November 8 ballot are no longer in the running as the fall campaign season gets ready to start up after Labor Day. At the end of July, Cook County Republicans, led by Palos Park’s Sean Morrison, filed...
