Shelbyville, TX

scttx.com

Roughriders Thrash Panthers 63-6

The Roughriders took a convincing 63-6 win over the Spring Hill Panthers varsity football team at Roughriders Stadium on Friday. Center got on the scoreboard first, at the 5:51 mark of the opening quarter, on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Emonte Cash Cross to Chris MarMar Evans. Kaden Dixon found the endzone for a 2-point conversion and Center led 8-0.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

East Texas Poultry Festival Pageant Queen’s Court Welcome Party

2022 Queen’s Court (From left): Leah Watson, Joaquin High School – Escort, Luke Hernandez; Bella Alford, Timpson High School – Escort, Jase Lloyd; Braileigh McDaniel, Center High School – Escort, Jaxon Parker; Sayre Hall, Center High School – Escort, Mason Perry; Emilee Elliott, 2021 Senior Queen; Carly Gray, 2021 Junior Queen; Bethany Kilpatrick, Homeschool – Escort, Ryker Tomlin; Julie Bird, Center High School – Escort, Hagan Craig; Carson Crouch, Center High School – Escort, Colby Lout.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Natchitoches Times

Zydeco Festival comes to Natchitoches Sept. 2-3

The 23rd annual Cane River Zydeco Festival will celebrate the Labor Day weekend on the Cane River downtown waterfront with zydeco tunes, Louisiana cuisine and a poker run competition. The Cane River Zydeco Festival celebrates the creole traditional music known as zydeco. The annual festivities include a Zydeco dance competition...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
scttx.com

Youth Wednesday Night Services at Mt. Calvary Full Gospel Church

September 4, 2022 - Youth Wednesday night services will be held each week at 6:30pm at Mount Calvary Full Gospel Church. Come enjoy food and refreshments, fun including inside and out side games, and bible study. The next Wednesday night service is September 7th. Mount Calvary Full Gospel Church is...
SHELBYVILLE, TX
KSLA

Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest being held at Festival Plaza

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Brought to you by Playaz & Playettes, the Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Festival is returning for its 11th year. Southern Soul was coined in Shreveport, Louisiana, the capital of Southern Soul music. The Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest brings the music that speaks to the heart of hard workers, letting them let loose the Sunday before Labor Day.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

CPSO: Hwy 79 in Greenwood reopened

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff has reopened the portion of US Highway 79 that was closed early Saturday morning due to a fallen tree. Caddo 911 records show the incident was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Hwy 79 near Locust Hill Road and Button Road in Greenwood.
GREENWOOD, LA
KLTV

Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The case of a man who disappeared during his own murder trial in east Texas is now getting national attention. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Aug. 25 thanking the producers and crew of the show, In Pursuit with John Walsh. The sheriff’s office says the show recently broadcast a short segment about Matthew Edgar, who was convicted of murder, then failed to show up for the third day of his murder trial. The Hemphill man was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, back in October of 2020.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport

Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Shreveport native to attend NY Fashion Week; plans to make an impact

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Steven Goudeaux plans to make an iconic statement in New York, during NY Fashion Week. Steven Goudeaux, the fashion designer, is originally from Shreveport, Louisiana. Goudeaux is getting his own show at Sony Hall in New York during NY Fashion Week, his second time in 10 years. His goal is to make an impact as a person of color and to show people, especially people in Shreveport, that it is possible to reach high and achieve their dreams.
SHREVEPORT, LA

