Play of the Night: Lobo D.K. Reese flips in for the score
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos once again came away with a victory over their old rivals from Marshall Friday night, and in the first half, wide receiver D.K. Reese rose to make an outstanding grab, then was flipped backward, but was able to hold on for the score. Plays such as this are […]
Huntington rolls to decisive win at the 'Battle on the Border'
By Channing Ewing | Photos by Buck Ringgold SHREVEPORT - Behind a 28-0 first-quarter lead, Huntington went on to decisively defeat Mansfield, 58-18, on Saturday night. It was the last game of the Battle on the Border on a beautiful Saturday night at Independence Stadium, one night after a ...
Roughriders Thrash Panthers 63-6
The Roughriders took a convincing 63-6 win over the Spring Hill Panthers varsity football team at Roughriders Stadium on Friday. Center got on the scoreboard first, at the 5:51 mark of the opening quarter, on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Emonte Cash Cross to Chris MarMar Evans. Kaden Dixon found the endzone for a 2-point conversion and Center led 8-0.
GAME OF THE WEEK: Longview takes down long-time rival Marshall 48-11
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) We’re in Week Two of football across East Texas and the Longview Lobos have added another win over their long-time rival Marshall Mavericks. The final score was: 48-11. Next week, Longview will play Tyler Legacy on the road, and Marshall will host Henderson. This is one of the oldest rivalries in the […]
East Texas Poultry Festival Pageant Queen’s Court Welcome Party
2022 Queen’s Court (From left): Leah Watson, Joaquin High School – Escort, Luke Hernandez; Bella Alford, Timpson High School – Escort, Jase Lloyd; Braileigh McDaniel, Center High School – Escort, Jaxon Parker; Sayre Hall, Center High School – Escort, Mason Perry; Emilee Elliott, 2021 Senior Queen; Carly Gray, 2021 Junior Queen; Bethany Kilpatrick, Homeschool – Escort, Ryker Tomlin; Julie Bird, Center High School – Escort, Hagan Craig; Carson Crouch, Center High School – Escort, Colby Lout.
Zydeco Festival comes to Natchitoches Sept. 2-3
The 23rd annual Cane River Zydeco Festival will celebrate the Labor Day weekend on the Cane River downtown waterfront with zydeco tunes, Louisiana cuisine and a poker run competition. The Cane River Zydeco Festival celebrates the creole traditional music known as zydeco. The annual festivities include a Zydeco dance competition...
Youth Wednesday Night Services at Mt. Calvary Full Gospel Church
September 4, 2022 - Youth Wednesday night services will be held each week at 6:30pm at Mount Calvary Full Gospel Church. Come enjoy food and refreshments, fun including inside and out side games, and bible study. The next Wednesday night service is September 7th. Mount Calvary Full Gospel Church is...
Psychologist, Dads on Duty speak on recent fight at Southwood High School
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students returned to the classroom just a few weeks ago. Some schools near Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport’s Southwood High School are already plagued with violence. Twelve students were arrested on Aug. 30 and then released to their parents after what’s being described as...
Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest being held at Festival Plaza
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Brought to you by Playaz & Playettes, the Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Festival is returning for its 11th year. Southern Soul was coined in Shreveport, Louisiana, the capital of Southern Soul music. The Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest brings the music that speaks to the heart of hard workers, letting them let loose the Sunday before Labor Day.
The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
Get Delicious Burgers and BBQ from S&T Pit Burgers for Half Price
I'm sure I don't have to point out to you that the price of eating out is going up. Restaurant owners have no choice but to raise their prices since they are having to pay more for their commodities. That's especially true for various cuts of meat. Restaurants, such as...
CPSO: Hwy 79 in Greenwood reopened
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff has reopened the portion of US Highway 79 that was closed early Saturday morning due to a fallen tree. Caddo 911 records show the incident was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Hwy 79 near Locust Hill Road and Button Road in Greenwood.
Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The case of a man who disappeared during his own murder trial in east Texas is now getting national attention. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Aug. 25 thanking the producers and crew of the show, In Pursuit with John Walsh. The sheriff’s office says the show recently broadcast a short segment about Matthew Edgar, who was convicted of murder, then failed to show up for the third day of his murder trial. The Hemphill man was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, back in October of 2020.
LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport
Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
Lufkin mother, 2 daughters safe after duplex fire destroys their belongings
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Fire Department responded to a fire in the Brookhollow subdivision around 8:11 p.m., according to a release. The blaze was in the 100 block of Gatewood Lane. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:13 p.m. to “heavy black smoke and flames” coming from a duplex. City officials said the […]
Passenger ejected in East Texas crash, helicopter lands on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas passenger was ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash on Monday and was severely injured. The wreck happened in Harrison County and deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were called the the incident on I-20 in the westbound lane. A car crashed into another […]
Shreveport native to attend NY Fashion Week; plans to make an impact
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Steven Goudeaux plans to make an iconic statement in New York, during NY Fashion Week. Steven Goudeaux, the fashion designer, is originally from Shreveport, Louisiana. Goudeaux is getting his own show at Sony Hall in New York during NY Fashion Week, his second time in 10 years. His goal is to make an impact as a person of color and to show people, especially people in Shreveport, that it is possible to reach high and achieve their dreams.
Motorcyclist dead in Longview after crash involving fire engine
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a Thursday evening crash involving a Longview fire engine. Officials said an initial investigation showed a fire engine was traveling west on Alpine Road and “failed to yield right of way turning onto E. Ann Drive in front of the motorcycle which was traveling East […]
