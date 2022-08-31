Read full article on original website
Keokuk’s hospital to close October 1st
(Keokuk, IA) — Keokuk’s hospital will close October First. Quincy, Illinois-based Blessing Health Systems bought the hospital in March of last year from Unity-Point Health. The Keokuk hospital needs millions of dollars in repairs, and it averages just two inpatients per day and less than one emergency visit...
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
Around the Tri States: National Cornhusking Championship coming to McDonough County; Amtrak looks to fill thousands of jobs; police chief charged with battery
McDonough County to host National Cornhusking Competition. The National Cornhusking Contest will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, on the Lewis farm, 14241 N. 1800 Road in Good Hope. The Illinois State Cornhusking Contest will be held the day before on the same farm. The national championship will be celebrating...
The Colonel makes big delivery to Animal shelter
FORT MADISON - The Colonel delivered Saturday to the PAW Animal Shelter near Fort Madison. This wasn't your usual delivery service bringing a meal, although they did, KFC officials from southeast Iowa brought lunch, drinks, cake and a check... for $10,000. PAW Director Sandy Brown, who was at the shelter...
One dead, one injured in Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County
In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
QPD Blotter for Sept. 2, 2022
David Rivera, 50, Quincy, for Deceptive Practice at 1400 Harrison on 8/31/22. NTA 130. Cody Wedding,27, Quincy, for Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway on 8/28/22. NTA 126. Patrica Dietrich,30, Quincy, for Failure to wear seatbelt at 6th Broadway on 9/2/22. PTC 128. Katrina Bigley,38, Quincy, for Failure to wear seatbelt...
Murder Conviction For Mays
Marcus Mays, formerly of LaGrange, was found guilty of first-degree murder and seven counts of abuse or neglect of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. Mays was arrested on Aug. 18, 2018, after a child in his custody was taken to Blessing Hospital with injuries the day before.
Iowa Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Using U-Haul Truck To Kill His Girlfriend
(Fairfield, IA) — An Iowa man faces 10 years in prison after his sentencing for using a U-Haul truck to kill his girlfriend. A jury found Derrick Maynard guilty of voluntary manslaughter today (Wednesday). The fatal crash happened May 18th, 2020 in Columbus Junction. Investigators said Maynard deliberately crash the truck into the car being driven by 29-year-old Megan Reid. A passenger was injured. A sentencing hearing for Maynard has been scheduled for September 30th.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Receives The Greater Jefferson County Foundation Grant
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from The Greater Jefferson County Foundation at their annual banquet in August. The Greater Jefferson County Foundation, founded in 1975, receives, accepts, and distributes funds for educational, cultural, civic, and charitable purposes for the benefit of the greater Jefferson County community.
Judge agrees to sever cases of two teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge agreed to sever the cases for the two teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish Teacher. Nohema Graber was killed last November. Investigators found the 66-year-old’s body hidden in Chataqua park, they say she had extensive head trauma. New court documents...
Cass Co. Man Runs Off After Pike Co. Court Appearance, Found Blocks Away Hiding Under a Porch
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies had to re-capture a man who got loose from custody on Tuesday after he was being transferred between the Pike County Jail and the Courthouse. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says in a press release that on Tuesday morning, 51 year old Christopher A. Africh of Beardstown was ordered in custody in lieu of $6,000 bond during a court appearance at the Pike County Courthouse in Pittsfield.
