Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLKY.com
LMPD makes arrest in bomb hoax that closed sections of Downtown for hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department announced an arrest in the August bomb hoax case that shutdown sections of Downtown for hours. A joint investigation led to the arrest of 49-year-old Jimmy Smith, Jr. in connection with the Aug. 12 incident. Smith was taken into custody, Friday...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Child found alone in Shively reunited with family member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department is asking for the public's help after they found a 5-year-old child alone on Sunday afternoon. Shively Police officers were called to Crums Lane and Hartlage Court on the report of a young boy alone in the area around 4 p.m. Police believe the child is 5 years old.
Wave 3
Officer involved crash on Westport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
Wave 3
LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing a reported stolen car. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were notified Friday night that a car in the Shelby Park area was reported stolen from Clay Street. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash to hold car show in his memory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nathan Young died following a crash on Preston Highway in Okolona. Metro Police said he was turning from Preston Highway onto Oaklawn when his motorcycle hit a car. Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Friends and family of Young want to honor his legacy and...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating death in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man found in a Pleasure Ridge Park backyard has caused Louisville Metro Police Department to launch a death investigation. LMPD said their Third Division responded to reports of a body in the backyard of a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd just before 7 p.m. on Friday.
WLKY.com
25-year-old shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Police...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police arrived...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Police investigating after body found in PRP homeowner’s backyard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday night. According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, police were called to a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd. just before 7 p.m. on Friday. Officers...
wdrb.com
Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after slapping man in the face
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department officers were called to 53 Farmer Street on Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. after a report of a domestic fight. A male reported he had been punched in the face and then slapped three times in the...
WLKY.com
Louisville man acquitted of double murder charges from 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was acquitted of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend, back in 2018. Hernandez was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2018 in Fayette County, Texas and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stemmed from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvih.com
Body Found In Backyard
A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That is off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
Wave 3
Suspect in deadly I-65 wrong-way crash arraigned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 hitting several cars and killing one person has made his first appearance in court. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections last night after being released from University Hospital.
WKYT 27
Man found guilty of murder in fiery Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of hitting and killing a homeless man with his car in 2017 during a police chase has been found guilty. According to the Herald Leader, the jury found Nathaniel Harper guilty Wednesday afternoon in the murder of Anthony Tyrone Moore. On August 29,...
Wave 3
Woman charged for trafficking contraband into Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was arrested and charged for trafficking contraband into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections facility. According to Metro Corrections, on August 26 Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance. The arrest was a result of an...
WLKY.com
Woman has car stolen from outside her home, police say viral TikTok challenge may be to blame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A viral Tik Tok trend is continuing to wreak havoc in Louisville. It's called the Tik Tok Kia challenge, to steal Kia's and Hyundai's using a USB cable or a phone charger. According to LMPD, in July alone, 52 Kia's and Hyundai's were reported stolen. Less...
wdrb.com
Armed robbery causes chaos at Jeffersonville High School football game
JEFFERSONVILE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An armed robbery during Jeffersonville High School's Friday night football game caused panic in the stands, with many leaving in the middle of the game. The Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called just before 9:30 p.m. to Jeffersonville High School on a call of an...
wdrb.com
3 charged in scheme to send drugs into Louisville's jail marked as mail from an attorney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was charged with allegedly trying to send drugs into Louisville's jail. Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins said his staff found drugs in mail addressed to an inmate that was supposedly covered under attorney-client privilege. After an investigation, Keanna Decius was arrested, and two inmates are facing more charges. Investigators said the mail contained 49 suboxone strips under a label on a disc that said it was legal discovery from a lawyer.
wdrb.com
2 men show up at hospital with injuries after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were injured in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the victims were dropped off at University Hospital with gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. They sustained non-life threatening injures, police say. An investigation indicated that...
Comments / 0