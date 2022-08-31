Read full article on original website
Sundown approached on a Friday in downtown Whitefish. A year-round tourist destination with a ballooning population, Whitefish is a de facto party hub of Northwest Montana. Ordinarily, one would expect to have to hunt for a parking space on the eve of the weekend. But on this day, not a single après-ski reveler clomped down the sidewalks of Central Avenue. The streets, unnervingly empty, were now more reminiscent of the opening scene of a zombie apocalypse flick.
The Route Ahead for Whitefish
As population and visitor growth continues to create traffic congestion and strain Whitefish’s infrastructure limits, city planners have finalized a blueprint to steer transportation planning through 2040, updating an outmoded 2010 plan that places a greater emphasis on walking and bicycling and engineering a logical transit network. Years in...
As Whitefish Eyes Housing Needs, Report Lays Bare Affordability Issues
A draft updated community housing needs assessment report made public by the city of Whitefish in August shows that the rate of residential construction isn’t the big problem when it comes to the housing crisis that has gripped the mountain town. From 2016 through 2021, the city needed 980...
Crews battling wildfire west of Kalispell
A Type 3 Incident Management Team is on the scene of a 50-acre wildfire burning 21 miles west of Kalispell.
1 dead in vehicle vs. motorcycle collision near Somers
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident at mile marker 1.3 near Somers at 6:35 p.m. Friday. A Montana Highway Patrol report says a 49-year-old man from Somers drove a Toyota Sequoia north on Somers Road approaching Montana Highway 82.
Missoula PaddleHeads clinch home-field advantage throughout playoffs with win over Glacier
MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads clinched the Pioneer League North Division pennant and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a 10-8 home win over the Glacier Range Riders Friday night. Zootown's pro baseball team boosted its record to 64-24 with its fifth straight win. The PaddleHeads boast the best...
Victims of separate crashes in Flathead Valley identified
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Somers
SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening. Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82. Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.
Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash
A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash that happened near Martin City.
Flathead Co. residents concerned about theft as sheriff's office works to keep up
2019 – 41,317. Despite the growing number of service calls, the sheriff’s office isn’t seeing an increase in staff, so they’ve had to make some changes. “Every division that was proactive besides our narcotics division was essentially pushed back to patrol in order to maintain resources -- I mean, just to keep up with call volumes -- and that was the totality of circumstances,” said Heino.
Clinton man sentenced on drug trafficking charges
A Clinton man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties was sentenced to prison on Friday.
Driver taken to hospital after pickup hit by semi-truck tire
WHITEFISH, Mont. - A pickup was struck by a tire that came off a semi-truck near Lower Stillwater Lake. The Whitefish Fire Department (WFD) shared information on the incident Thursday, saying the incident happened on Highway 93. According to WFD, the tire bounced off the truck, and the driver was...
