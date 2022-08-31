ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Flathead Beacon

Shifting Perspectives

Sundown approached on a Friday in downtown Whitefish. A year-round tourist destination with a ballooning population, Whitefish is a de facto party hub of Northwest Montana. Ordinarily, one would expect to have to hunt for a parking space on the eve of the weekend. But on this day, not a single après-ski reveler clomped down the sidewalks of Central Avenue. The streets, unnervingly empty, were now more reminiscent of the opening scene of a zombie apocalypse flick.
Flathead Beacon

The Route Ahead for Whitefish

As population and visitor growth continues to create traffic congestion and strain Whitefish’s infrastructure limits, city planners have finalized a blueprint to steer transportation planning through 2040, updating an outmoded 2010 plan that places a greater emphasis on walking and bicycling and engineering a logical transit network. Years in...
NBCMontana

1 dead in vehicle vs. motorcycle collision near Somers

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident at mile marker 1.3 near Somers at 6:35 p.m. Friday. A Montana Highway Patrol report says a 49-year-old man from Somers drove a Toyota Sequoia north on Somers Road approaching Montana Highway 82.
montanarightnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Somers

SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening. Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82. Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.
NBCMontana

Flathead Co. residents concerned about theft as sheriff's office works to keep up

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Driver taken to hospital after pickup hit by semi-truck tire

WHITEFISH, Mont. - A pickup was struck by a tire that came off a semi-truck near Lower Stillwater Lake. The Whitefish Fire Department (WFD) shared information on the incident Thursday, saying the incident happened on Highway 93. According to WFD, the tire bounced off the truck, and the driver was...
