Accidents

Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Daily Mail

Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry

The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle

Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, who was 'spiked' at Leeds Festival is pictured lying in a hospital bed as she reveals horror at 'almost dying' after 'suffering a 'four-minute-long seizure where she couldn't breathe'

A teenage girl 'almost died' after being spiked at Leeds Festival, which led to a terrifying four-minute-long seizure. Maria Mendes, 17, was watching the acts on stage with her friends while drinking a glass of water when suddenly, 'everything went black'. She had previously had an alcoholic drink in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Man fatally shot by police in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood on Saturday morning.Officers were sent to a home on West Englewood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute and stabbing.Officials say officers entered the home and shot a male civilian. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The Attorney General's office is investigating the shooting.Further details have not yet been released.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ

