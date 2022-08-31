Read full article on original website
Kimberly Kuhns
HOME: Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, IA TELEPHONE: 5l5-961-5121DIRECTOR’S NAME: Jeff Petersen KIMBERLY SUE KUHNS. Funeral Mass for Kimberly Sue Kuhns, 63, of Des Moines, who passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 in Des Moines, will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Milo, IA. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Highway G28 Patching Tentatively Starting Sept. 12th
Travelers who drive on Highway G-28 to get from Knoxville and Pleasantville to Pella and back may experience delays soon. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian says there is planned patching coming up on the stretch of road from Highway 14 to the western city limits of Pella near the T-15 intersection. Christian says the tentative start date is on Monday, September 12th.
Mary Thompson
Services for Mary Thompson age 79 of Knoxville, will be Wednesday, September 7th at 2:00pm at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of Mary’s family.
Chances Slip Away In Knoxville Loss To Oskaloosa
It was a frustrating night full of penalties and opportunities left on the table for the Knoxville Football Squad in a 28-6 loss to Oskaloosa on Friday night heard on 95.3 KNIA. The tone seemed to be set early as Andon Trout took the opening kickoff 70 yards to seemingly set up Knoxville 1st and ten from the 30 yard line, but a block in back penalty ruined the Panthers field position. Oskaloosa meanwhile exploited Knoxville’s defense for 288 yards through the air on three of the four scores. Knoxville’s only score was a Ruger Kendall one yard run set up by a 38 yard strike from Noah Keefer to Koby Higginbotham to set the Panthers up at the Oskaloosa one yard line. Coach Matt Dunkin was most frustrated with the amount of penalties that cost his team valuable field position the entire game.
Labor Day Closings Announced
Monday is Labor Day, and all City of Knoxville and Marion County offices will be closed to recognize the holiday. Many retailers and financial institutions also close for the holiday. Those needing to do business at these locations should plan to do so Tuesday. Observed the first Monday in September,...
Steven L. Ramcke-Wilke
Funeral services for Steven L. Ramcke-Wilke, age 64, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, formerly of Knoxville will take place at the Hallowell & James Funeral Home Countryside, IL. Visitation from 6:00-9:00pm on Monday the funeral home. Burial will be in the Bethania Cemetery in Justice, IL. Memorial donations in Steve’s name to a charity of your choice are appreciated.
Knoxville and Pleasantville School Transportation Merges
The Knoxville School Transportation Department is a little busier this year with the merging of the Pleasantville School District and their transportation needs. Brenda Dunkin Knoxville Transportation Director says there are 18 school buses in Knoxville and 11 more in Pleasantville. As far as servicing the department, Knoxville also has eight other vehicles they use for transportation and Pleasantville has five more.
RVTV Returns to Monroe Next Week
RVTV is making its return to central Iowa, and Monroe is one of the stops on the event celebrating CyHawk week. Monroe is hosting free entertainment and food vendors on Tuesday, September 6th from noon to 10 p.m. on the square. Performances include Patty Richards country, a car show, dance performances, knockerball, and the band Standing Hampton.
Knoxville’s Caldwell To Be Inducted Into Buena Vista HoF
Knoxville native Rick Caldwell will be inducted into the Buena Vista University Athletics Hall of Fame for both his coaching accomplishments and his career as a student-athlete. Caldwell was a one-time State qualifier for the Panthers in the 167 pound weight class in 1985. After graduation he went to Buena Vista where as a varsity competitor, he earned an Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship in 1990, received All-American honors in 1989 and 1990, and was a valuable member of the conference championship teams of 1987, 1988, and 1990. In addition to his impressive career as an athlete, Caldwell has coached nine Waverly-Shell Rock High School teams to state championships. He has also earned five traditional titles, along with four dual-meet crowns during his coaching career at Waverly-Shell Rock. The induction will take place during Buena Vista’s homecoming festivities on October 2nd.
Knoxville City Council to Meet Tuesday
Because of the Labor Day holiday, the Knoxville City Council will meet Tuesday evening. The council will hear a presentation on a Parks and Rec Master Plan, consider naming a future park in the Veteran’s District “Veterans Park,” and consider a proposal to place statues of historic sprint car drivers around the Knoxville square.
Wyatt Earp Days to Return This Month at Pella Historical Village
A fall festival is returning to the Pella Historical Village this month. Assistant Director Jessi Vos says Wyatt Earp Days return on Friday, September 23rd and Saturday, September 24th, as Pella Historical Society honors the life and times of Wyatt and his family with a fall celebration. Artisans will be in the Historical Village both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Professor Farquar & Polecat Annie’s Medicine Show makes a return on the 24th at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Earp lived in Pella from 1850 to 1856, and then again from 1859 to 1864, and during their last three years in Pella, the Earp family lived in a house that is now part of the Historical Village, still in its original location and renovated in 2021 to include new exhibits. Read more about Wyatt Earp Days here.
Rules for Riding the School Bus
Brenda Dunkin, Knoxville and Pleasantville School Transportation Director said there are rules for preparing to get on and off of school buses. Dunkin said, “We like to tell our riders to arrive at their stops and their homes and be ready at least five minutes prior to the bus stopping to pick them up. Also, make sure they aren’t crowding the area where the bus will be stopping. Take their time and wait until the bus makes a complete stop. The bus driver at that point will open the door and motion them to come on to the bus.”
Area Cross County Squads Run At Wayne Invitational
Three area cross country squads ran at the Wayne Invitational on Thursday as Knoxville, Pleasantville and Melcher-Dallas all had runners participating. For the boys the Panthers placed 2nd as a team scoring 74 points 21 behind Chariton while the Trojans were 9th with 201 points. Individually for the Panthers Isaac Rankin was 3rd overall in a time 17:41 around :03 behind first place. Also finishing in the top 20 was Ezra Schmidt in 13th in a time of 18:58 (PR) and Ethan Russell in 19th in a time of 19:56. Pleasantville was led over the line by Kurt Kuhnen in 21st with a time of 19:56. For the girls, Knoxville placed 6th with 133 points and Pleasantville was 7th with 163. Knoxville’s Natalie Collins ran a personal best time of 22:20 for 6th place overall. Sophia Mason was Pleasantville’s lead runner in 30th with a time of 25:20. Melcher-Dallas’s lone runner was Hailey Stegman, who came in 44th at a time of 26:13. Knoxville will run at Grinnell on Tuesday, while Pleasantville and Melcher-Dallas will run at Central Decatur also on Tuesday.
Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Concert to Feature Robert Deitch
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting their next Tunes and Treats Concert of 2022, bringing back country music singer/songwriter Robert Deitch. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Robert Deitch was a crowd favorite when he first performed at the Activity Center in 2021, and is a Nashville music row staff writer, with over 20 songs that have been cut by other artists. He has shared the stage with Thomas Rhett, Zane Williams, Porter Union, and other known country artists. The concert will be on September 27th from 2-3pm, and is free and open to the public thanks to sponsor United Healthcare with dessert courtesy of Indianola Hy-Vee.
Drought Persists, Expands in South Central Iowa
While several rounds of showers and thunderstorms impacted the area at the end of August, most of it was not enough to significantly impact drought conditions locally. According to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor Report, all of Marion County is now rated as severe and most of Warren County is also under that tier, with dry conditions worsening to the south and east of the region. Severe drought is now also impacting all of Mahaska, Lucas, and Monroe Counties.
Natelborgs Thankful for Community Support
A Pella Christian family living in Prairie City is thankful for the ongoing support after a devastating injury impacted one of their own. The Natelborgs are appreciative of the many ways both communities have supported Ryan, a junior at Pella Christian Grade School, who was a state-qualifying cross country and track athlete last year. Ryan severely injured his spine in a swimming accident in July, and since then, several efforts have been underway to help in his long road to recovery. Hear more about his story with this feature and from Ryan himself during the KNIA/KRLS Radio Sports Page on Sept. 7th and 8th. A GoFundMe is available here, and PCM/Pella Christian football game next Friday will have opportunities to support the Natelborgs. Both teams are asking everyone from both fanbases to bring $1 (or more) or a gift card. There will be volunteers at the gate to collect donations. Handwritten notes are also encouraged as Ryan appreciates the messages.
Fall Brings with it Migration of Birds
Fall approaches and Marion County Naturalist Marla Mertz encourages residents to enjoy watching birds in migration. Mertz says August brought numerous shorebirds, pelicans, and egrets to the Lake Red Rock area and they will increase in numbers through the month of September. The birds of white, pelicans and egrets, have been moving in daily.
HIRTA Offering Rides for Those in Need
The Heart of Iowa Regional Transport Agency (HIRTA) is offering their services to Marion and Warren County residents, providing transport for those who need to travel longer distances and either don’t have vehicles or are unable to drive. Outreach Coordinator Danny Schnathorst tells KNIA News HIRTA is a great resource for those who need financial assistance or have difficulty traveling, and wants people to know that HIRTA is available to everyone who needs to use their services.
Rotary Club Takes on Flag Project
The Knoxville Rotary Club has taken on a new task this year. It’s putting up the American flags in town for the holidays. It was a project that the Lion’s Club did for many years, but the Rotary is now in charge of the project which calls for the flag celebration lining Highway 14 for Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day and Veteran’s Day.
Central College Fall Sports Update – 9-2-2022
The beginning of both halves was kind to the Central College men’s soccer team in a 4-0 season-opening win over Westminster College (Mo.) Thursday afternoon. Central (1-0-0) struck first at the 10:33 mark as Coleman Manuel slipped one into the net. Matthew West made it 2-0 five minutes later with a penalty kick. Barely a minute into the second half, Joe Brown scored off a Nathan Casas corner kick for a 3-0 advantage. Jake Dzarnowski gave the game it’s final tally at 51:30. Brown and Casas assisted on Manuel’s goal and Manuel assisted on Dzarnowski’s goal. In addition to his two assists, Casas had two of his three shot attempts saved. Defensively, Central only allowed one shot attempt to give John Foster a shutout in goal.
