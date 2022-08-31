Read full article on original website
Liz Truss named as Britain's next prime minister
LONDON (Reuters) -Liz Truss was named as Britain's next prime minister on Monday, winning a leadership race for the governing Conservative party at a time when the country faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession. After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive leadership contest that...
Queen Elizabeth pulls out of another event due to ongoing health issues
Queen Elizabeth II is taking time to focus on her health. The 96-year-old British monarch has pulled out of another historic event amid ongoing health issues. “The queen will not attend the Braemar Gathering. The Prince of Wales has, of course, always been due to attend," a source tells ET of Elizabeth's eldest son, Prince Charles. "The decision has been made for the queen's comfort."
