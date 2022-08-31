Queen Elizabeth II is taking time to focus on her health. The 96-year-old British monarch has pulled out of another historic event amid ongoing health issues. “The queen will not attend the Braemar Gathering. The Prince of Wales has, of course, always been due to attend," a source tells ET of Elizabeth's eldest son, Prince Charles. "The decision has been made for the queen's comfort."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO