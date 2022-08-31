Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
Triumph Motorcycles Launches Its Online Lifestyle Store In France
For most motorcyclists, the two-wheeled lifestyle is way more than just a means to get around; it’s a way of life. This is especially true when it comes to famous European manufacturers, who managed to strike two birds with one stone by getting their loyalists to rock official branded merchandise when they’re off the bike.
RideApart
Chinese Motorcycle Manufacturer Zontes Releases New 125 GK Scrambler
The European market is full of new and exciting models designed specifically for beginners. We previously talked about the new Ninja and Z125 sporting new colors meant to offer first-time riders a sporty platform to get the basics of the two-wheeled lifestyle down. However, there are several other options, with tons of variations in terms of style, available in the market, as well.
CARS・
RideApart
MotoGP Front Tires: Stressed Beyond Belief According To Michelin
In an interview conducted by Motociclismo, Piero Taramasso, Michelin’s track manager, mentioned several key findings in the sport relating to tires, specifically the front. Most normal folk will find that their rear tires wear out much quicker than their fronts, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in the fastest two-wheeled league in the world.
RideApart
Polini Has A New Control Module For Vespa And Piaggio 50cc Motors
For your scooter performance mods, Polini’s got a wealth of options in its catalog. The latest in its lineup of offerings is a new Engine Control Module (ECM) that is specific to Piaggio Vespa and Liberty 50 models. Polini’s one of the premier aftermarket parts providers for scooters, for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
RideApart
Top Mountain Motorcycle Museum Bounced Back After Massive Fire
After a huge fire swept through the building, the Austrian moto museum in the mountains bounces back with more plans to rebuild and grow. It’s been nearly two years since the Top Mountain Motorcycle Museum fire. The ordeal destroyed over 200 historic, rare, and nigh irreplaceable motorcycles. Only a few pieces from the collection survived which included a group of 53 Indian motorcycles, a Vincent Black Shadow, and a Brough Superior which belonged to George Brough. Luckily, no one was injured or hurt in the fire, however, a significant chunk of motorcycle history was lost in that unfortunate incident, which also left the Scheiber brothers devastated as a result.
Comments / 0