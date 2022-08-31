After a huge fire swept through the building, the Austrian moto museum in the mountains bounces back with more plans to rebuild and grow. It’s been nearly two years since the Top Mountain Motorcycle Museum fire. The ordeal destroyed over 200 historic, rare, and nigh irreplaceable motorcycles. Only a few pieces from the collection survived which included a group of 53 Indian motorcycles, a Vincent Black Shadow, and a Brough Superior which belonged to George Brough. Luckily, no one was injured or hurt in the fire, however, a significant chunk of motorcycle history was lost in that unfortunate incident, which also left the Scheiber brothers devastated as a result.

MUSEUMS ・ 1 DAY AGO