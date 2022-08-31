Read full article on original website
Downtown Bentonville’s First Friday canceled
Downtown Bentonville's First Friday has been canceled due to inclement weather, the City announced.
Labor Day closings in NWA and the River Valley
Labor Day is on Monday, September 5 and many city offices and civic services will be closed or delayed for the holiday in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Razorback games bring in thousands
Fayetteville will have 72 thousand more people for the first Razorback game. Around 65% of them will be visiting from out of state.
NWA Women’s Shelter Thrift Store wins national award
The Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter Thrift Store has won a national award for "Outstanding Thrift Shop of the Year."
Fresh Oceanic Seafood Right in The Heart of Fort Smith?
There are advantages and disadvantages to living in Fort Smith, and a disadvantage is the lack of beaches and seafood. But if you yearn for the oceanic taste of the coast, but you don't want to drive hundreds of miles, there are some great options in Fort Smith to be had. Depending on whether you want fresh seafood or fried, there are choices for both kinds.
Fort Smith Free Ride Day set for September 3
Fort Smith announced its transit services will be providing free bus rides on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Community clean-up after Razorback game
Tailgating is a tradition for many Razorback fans but that celebration does come with a price, and that is cleaning up after your fun.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Movie filmed in Fayetteville to be released this month
A movie filmed in Fayetteville will be released in theaters and streaming services this month. The film, called House of Darkness, stars actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, and was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville in the spring of 2021. The movie was written and directed by Neil...
Rogers police looking for missing juvenile
The Rogers Police Department needs help finding a missing juvenile.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Jamarco Christopher Jones of Fort Smith, Arkansas
Jamarco Christopher Jones was born on July 7, 2001, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Chris Jones and Wyakiety Williams. He departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Fort Smith. He attended Stuttgart Public Schools in Stuttgart, Arkansas, then transferred to Vian High School in Vian, Oklahoma.
University of Arkansas study shows black-owned restaurants disproportionately affected by pandemic
Black business owners were disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a UA study shows.
Fort Smith police investigating hotel death
Fort Smith police are investigating a death at a hotel on September 2.
andnowuknow.com
Walmart-Owned Sam's Club Raises Membership Fees for Shoppers
BENTONVILLE, AR - The club space is becoming increasingly more competitive, and Walmart has tapped its own club banner to make some changes to its program. For the first time in nearly a decade, Sam’s Club will be raising its membership fees this fall. According to Seeking Alpha, Sam’s...
KYTV
Widening project coming to U.S. 65 through Harrison, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) are collaborating on a widening of the Harrison “bypass” along U.S. 65. The stretch of road from Highway 7 to the Highway 65B intersection is currently undergoing a resurfacing project, for which drivers can sometimes expect minor delays.
Lack of air conditioned gyms within Rogers Schools raises concerns
ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers School District says 17 of their 30 gymnasiums do not have air conditioning. Some schools have more than one gym. These unairconditioned gyms are exterior buildings not connected to the school. With the extreme temperatures we’ve experienced over the last few months this issue is causing some concern for community members.
Man shot, another arrested in Fort Smith shooting
Fort Smith Police responded to call to a shooting where officers found a 25 year old with a gunshot wound. One man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
KHBS
Heavy rain holds potential for isolated flash floods
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the possibility of heavy rain tonight into tomorrow morning. This could lead to isolated flash flooding.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
ualrpublicradio.org
University of Arkansas chancellor search zeroes in on 4 finalists
University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt announced Friday the search for a new chancellor for the flagship Fayetteville campus had been narrowed to four finalists. They are listed with their date of public forums:. Charles F. Robinson, Ph.D., interim chancellor, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville — Sept. 12. Jay...
5newsonline.com
Community mourns loss of 11-year-old Bentonville boy
Bentonville's Alexander "Cade" Law passed away on Monday after being sucked into a storm drain. The family remembers him as they put together a GoFundMe for him.
Diesel spill shuts down all lanes on State Highway 12
A tractor-trailer spill on State Highway 12 near War Eagle and Beaver Lake has shut down all lanes of traffic as diesel covers the roadway.
