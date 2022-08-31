ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Springdale, AR
Arkansas Entertainment
Nashville, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Fresh Oceanic Seafood Right in The Heart of Fort Smith?

There are advantages and disadvantages to living in Fort Smith, and a disadvantage is the lack of beaches and seafood. But if you yearn for the oceanic taste of the coast, but you don't want to drive hundreds of miles, there are some great options in Fort Smith to be had. Depending on whether you want fresh seafood or fried, there are choices for both kinds.
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Movie filmed in Fayetteville to be released this month

A movie filmed in Fayetteville will be released in theaters and streaming services this month. The film, called House of Darkness, stars actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, and was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville in the spring of 2021. The movie was written and directed by Neil...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Jamarco Christopher Jones of Fort Smith, Arkansas

Jamarco Christopher Jones was born on July 7, 2001, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Chris Jones and Wyakiety Williams. He departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Fort Smith. He attended Stuttgart Public Schools in Stuttgart, Arkansas, then transferred to Vian High School in Vian, Oklahoma.
FORT SMITH, AR
andnowuknow.com

Walmart-Owned Sam's Club Raises Membership Fees for Shoppers

BENTONVILLE, AR - The club space is becoming increasingly more competitive, and Walmart has tapped its own club banner to make some changes to its program. For the first time in nearly a decade, Sam’s Club will be raising its membership fees this fall. According to Seeking Alpha, Sam’s...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KYTV

Widening project coming to U.S. 65 through Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) are collaborating on a widening of the Harrison “bypass” along U.S. 65. The stretch of road from Highway 7 to the Highway 65B intersection is currently undergoing a resurfacing project, for which drivers can sometimes expect minor delays.
HARRISON, AR
5NEWS

Lack of air conditioned gyms within Rogers Schools raises concerns

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers School District says 17 of their 30 gymnasiums do not have air conditioning. Some schools have more than one gym. These unairconditioned gyms are exterior buildings not connected to the school. With the extreme temperatures we’ve experienced over the last few months this issue is causing some concern for community members.
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Heavy rain holds potential for isolated flash floods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the possibility of heavy rain tonight into tomorrow morning. This could lead to isolated flash flooding.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

University of Arkansas chancellor search zeroes in on 4 finalists

University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt announced Friday the search for a new chancellor for the flagship Fayetteville campus had been narrowed to four finalists. They are listed with their date of public forums:. Charles F. Robinson, Ph.D., interim chancellor, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville — Sept. 12. Jay...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

