whbc.com
Ribbon Cutting for the New Timken Family Cancer Center at Aultman Hospital Wednesday
Rendering of Aultman Timken Family Cancer Center (Aultman Foundation) The Timken Family Cancer Center Ribbon Cutting at Aultman Hospital is set for Wednesday at 10am. Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei tells 1480 WHBC he toured the facility this summer with members of Canton City Council. He says it’s a beautiful 45,000 square feet of new construction plus 13,000 square feet of existing renovated space, for a total facility size of 58,000 square feet.
richlandsource.com
Westinghouse: Richland County Land Bank responds to Michigan company's complaints
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank on Tuesday issued a point-by-point rebuttal to the Michigan company that complained after it didn't receive the bid to demolish and clean up former local Westinghouse properties. Arthur Dore, one of the owners of Dore & Associates from Bay City, Mich., said in...
richlandsource.com
Preview: Fredericktown's 45th Tomato Show goes back to the past
FREDERICKTOWN — This year's Fredericktown Tomato Show theme: a blast from the past. From Wednesday through Saturday, Fredericktown will be home to a variety of tomato-themed events in celebration of the village's community spirit.
Mansfield schools cancel classes after transportation staff shortage
Students and staff in the Mansfield City School District are having a bonus day off after the long Labor Day weekend.
richlandsource.com
Former Shelby school buildings to become church, community center
SHELBY -- The new owner of the Auburn and Dowds elementary school buildings plans to invest more than $1.5 million in renovations over the next 12 months. Shelby City Schools sold both properties to Core Community Church last year. The district is opening a new pre-K to 8th grade facility.
richlandsource.com
Section of Superior St. to close through Sept. 9 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Superior Street from Cleveland Avenue to Jeanette Avenue.
richlandsource.com
Beverly A. Garverick
Beverly “Bev” Ann Garverick, 87 of Galion, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Mill Creek Nursing Home. Bev was born on April 13, 1935, in Galion, Ohio to the late Walter and Emma (West) Bedson. She married Arden “Ardie” Garverick on April 18, 1958, and they were blessed with a wonderful 64 years of marriage.
whbc.com
Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
cleveland19.com
Bat problem on College of Wooster campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The College of Wooster has some unwanted guests on campus. At least 11 students have come into contact with bats inside the older resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have even been bitten. “I guess I didn’t think...
richlandsource.com
Barkdull scholarship fundraiser to be held at Vault Wine Bar
SHELBY - Join Richland Academy of the Arts at the annual Barkdull Scholarship Fundraiser. This special fundraising event will be held at The Vault Wine Bar in Shelby on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m.
richlandsource.com
The Kings are the Grand Marshals of the Crestline Harvest Festival parade
CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Harvest Festival has announced that Carol and Louie King have been chosen as the Grand Marshals for the annual parade. The Crestline Harvest Festival takes place Sept. 16 to 18. The parade steps off on Sept. 18 at 3:30 p.m.
richlandsource.com
Lexington students enjoy a fresh start in new 7-12 building
LEXINGTON — Alyssa McCready decorated her classroom with artificial sunflowers and a bulletin board full of graduation party invitations from former students. Dozens of young adult novels lined the countertop by the doorway. A pink and white canvas that read “Have Courage and Be Kind” in gold letters leaned next to the stapler and a copy of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."
Here is a list of Northeast Ohio county fairs
It's fair season! And whether it's the food, the animals, or the entertainment that you love most about a county fair, there are plenty of opportunities to get your "fair fix!"
richlandsource.com
Shelby's downtown revitalization project continues with streetscape project, Black Fork Commons groundbreaking
SHELBY — The Community Improvement Corporation of Shelby and the City of Shelby will host a groundbreaking for Black Fork Commons Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 8, at noon in downtown Shelby. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place in Black Fork Commons, with parking located in the municipal parking lot...
Pickup trying to pass several vehicles hits car head-on, killing Vermilion man, authorities say
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 20-year-old man from Vermilion was killed Sunday night when a car he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck that was trying to pass multiple vehicles, according to the State Highway Patrol. A news release from the Fremont Post of the...
No turn signal: Ohio driver threatens shooting
Police say a driver threatened to shoot another driver because he did not use a turn signal.
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
Vermilion man dies in 4-vehicle crash Sunday night
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Vermilion man has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along US 6 near mile post 5. Authorities with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the Madison Township crash happened as a...
richlandsource.com
Bonnie Copeland Rain
On September 1, 2022, Heaven gained another beautiful and loving angel, Bonnie Copeland Rain, 82, of Ontario. During her passing, she was surrounded by loving staff at Mansfield Place Assisted Living Community. To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Rain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
cleveland19.com
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI
FREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - An attempt by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office to do a good deed has ended with a woman under arrest. The sheriff’s office said the woman stopped by their dispatch center Saturday afternoon and asked a sergeant for help with a flat tire. When...
