ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
whbc.com

Ribbon Cutting for the New Timken Family Cancer Center at Aultman Hospital Wednesday

Rendering of Aultman Timken Family Cancer Center (Aultman Foundation) The Timken Family Cancer Center Ribbon Cutting at Aultman Hospital is set for Wednesday at 10am. Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei tells 1480 WHBC he toured the facility this summer with members of Canton City Council. He says it’s a beautiful 45,000 square feet of new construction plus 13,000 square feet of existing renovated space, for a total facility size of 58,000 square feet.
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ontario, OH
Richland County, OH
Government
State
Washington State
richlandsource.com

Former Shelby school buildings to become church, community center

SHELBY -- The new owner of the Auburn and Dowds elementary school buildings plans to invest more than $1.5 million in renovations over the next 12 months. Shelby City Schools sold both properties to Core Community Church last year. The district is opening a new pre-K to 8th grade facility.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Beverly A. Garverick

Beverly “Bev” Ann Garverick, 87 of Galion, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Mill Creek Nursing Home. Bev was born on April 13, 1935, in Galion, Ohio to the late Walter and Emma (West) Bedson. She married Arden “Ardie” Garverick on April 18, 1958, and they were blessed with a wonderful 64 years of marriage.
GALION, OH
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Welcome Home#Park Avenue#Aging Inc#The Area Agency On Aging
cleveland19.com

Bat problem on College of Wooster campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The College of Wooster has some unwanted guests on campus. At least 11 students have come into contact with bats inside the older resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have even been bitten. “I guess I didn’t think...
WOOSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington students enjoy a fresh start in new 7-12 building

LEXINGTON — Alyssa McCready decorated her classroom with artificial sunflowers and a bulletin board full of graduation party invitations from former students. Dozens of young adult novels lined the countertop by the doorway. A pink and white canvas that read “Have Courage and Be Kind” in gold letters leaned next to the stapler and a copy of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."
LEXINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Vermilion man dies in 4-vehicle crash Sunday night

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Vermilion man has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along US 6 near mile post 5. Authorities with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the Madison Township crash happened as a...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Bonnie Copeland Rain

On September 1, 2022, Heaven gained another beautiful and loving angel, Bonnie Copeland Rain, 82, of Ontario. During her passing, she was surrounded by loving staff at Mansfield Place Assisted Living Community. To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Rain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy