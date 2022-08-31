Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Portion of Cohasset Beach Closed Due to Beached Seal
Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts closed a portion of Sandy Beach on Sunday because of a beached seal. Police say they decided to close off part of the beach after consulting with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The area of the beach that is currently off limits to the public is roped off with stakes and tape.
nbcboston.com
Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury
Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
nbcboston.com
2 People Killed, Another Injured in Crash Involving Motorcycle in Bedford, NH
Two people riding a motorcycle on Labor Day weekend are dead after a crash involving a car in Bedford, New Hampshire, police said. Bedford police were called around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to South River Road near Commerce Park North for reports of a motorcycle crash. First responders found three injured people, as well as a damaged car and motorcycle.
nbcboston.com
Deadly Roxbury Crash: Victim ID'ed; Driver, an MBTA Operator, Faces Murder Charge
The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early Thursday morning appeared in court on charges including murder Friday, and new details were revealed in the case. The victim was identified as Thomas Ruffen, and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, is accused of running...
nbcboston.com
More Shuttle Service Now Running in Chinatown Area Amid Orange Line Closure
Additional bus service was launched Friday morning to help people get around the Chinatown area of Boston during the Orange Line's shutdown. The City of Boston has contracted with a third-party transportation company to provide daytime shuttle service that will operate between the Government Center, Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center T stops.
nbcboston.com
Person Critically Injured in Stabbing at McDonald's in Quincy
A person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were stabbed by someone they knew at a McDonald's in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Quincy police were called to the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street for a reported stabbing around 12:20 p.m. The victim received aid from first responders on scene and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There was no immediate update on their condition.
nbcboston.com
Gas Prices Dip Below $4 a Gallon in Massachusetts Ahead of Holiday Travel
Drivers are seeing some much-needed relief at the gas pump, just in time for the holiday weekend that's expected to produce some big travel numbers. For the first time since February, the average price of regular gas is now below $4 a gallon. According to AAA, the average is now sitting at $3.97. That's down more than a dollar from the Bay State's high of $5.05 on June 12.
nbcboston.com
Teenagers Wreck Their Cars Racing on NH Road, Police Say
A pair of 17-year-olds racing in southern New Hampshire collided on Thursday, sending one car rolling over onto a lawn and another into a tree, police said. Both teenagers were hospitalized with minor injuries in the crash, which took place about 12:15 p.m. Thursday in Hudson, local police said Friday.
nbcboston.com
2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms
Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed. A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a 29-year-old military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.
nbcboston.com
Dog Found Dead in Woods After Being Lit on Fire: Lynn Police
Police are investigating after a dog that had been lit on fire was found dead in the woods in Lynn, Massachusetts. Very little information was available Saturday night but Lynn police confirmed they're looking into the dog's death after the animal was discovered near Curwin Terrace earlier in the day.
nbcboston.com
Man Finds Woman's 1979 Tewksbury Class Ring, Missing 4 Decades
A class ring from Tewksbury, Massachusetts, missing for more than four decades, is finally going back to its owner. Back before Jon Richards got married and started a family, he says he had nothing but time on his hands. "I bought a metal detector in 1980 and I took it...
nbcboston.com
Roxbury Shooting Under Investigation
There was a shooting Saturday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, police confirm. There was no immediate word from Boston police on any injuries or possible arrests in connection to the Creston Street shooting. Video from the scene showed multiple officers and police vehicles, while evidence markers littered the ground nearby.
nbcboston.com
Orange Line Work Is 50% Done, MBTA Says
The MBTA announced Friday that the work being done along the Orange Line during the ongoing 30-day shutdown is 50% complete. The project is on schedule, the transportation agency said. Overall, work teams have completed 44% of scheduled rail replacement, 49% of track renewal and tie replacement, 84% of special...
nbcboston.com
September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?
As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
nbcboston.com
32-Year-Old Man from Sanford Dies From Stab Wound
A 32-year-old man from Sanford, Maine is dead after being stabbed on Friday, according to authorities. Police say Dane Brooks of Sanford had already been taken to a nearby hospital on Friday afternoon when they arrived at the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Street in response to a reported stabbing.
nbcboston.com
Man Dies After Being Hit by Truck in Cambridge Parking Lot
A man who was hit by a truck in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night has died, police said Friday. Matthew Barker, 29, was hit around 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot at State Street and Massachusetts Avenue. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene. No charges have...
nbcboston.com
‘You Lost My Son': Boston Mom Seeks Answers After School Bus Mishap
A Boston mother wants to understand how her son's charter school and the Boston Public Schools Transportation Department lost track of her son on a school bus this week. Sahory Rodríguez said she's asked about what happened to her 9-year-old on Tuesday by phone and email, but that the responses leave much to be desired.
nbcboston.com
Man Found Dead, Apparently Stabbed, by Pond in Manchester, NH, Park, Police Say
A man was found dead, apparently stabbed, next to a pond in Manchester, New Hampshire, Friday, police said. The man has not been identified, but state prosecutors and local police said there was no threat to the public, as everyone involved had been identified. The apparently injured man was found...
nbcboston.com
Police Identify Man Stabbed to Death on Recreational Trail
Police in New Hampshire have identified the 75-year-old man who was stabbed to death Friday on a recreational trail in Manchester. Investigators said Daniel Whitmore, of Manchester, was found at about 10:30 a.m. after Manchester police said they received a 911 call for an adult male suffering from stab wounds on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond.
nbcboston.com
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
