Newbury, MA

nbcboston.com

Portion of Cohasset Beach Closed Due to Beached Seal

Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts closed a portion of Sandy Beach on Sunday because of a beached seal. Police say they decided to close off part of the beach after consulting with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The area of the beach that is currently off limits to the public is roped off with stakes and tape.
COHASSET, MA
nbcboston.com

Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury

Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

2 People Killed, Another Injured in Crash Involving Motorcycle in Bedford, NH

Two people riding a motorcycle on Labor Day weekend are dead after a crash involving a car in Bedford, New Hampshire, police said. Bedford police were called around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to South River Road near Commerce Park North for reports of a motorcycle crash. First responders found three injured people, as well as a damaged car and motorcycle.
BEDFORD, NH
State
Massachusetts State
City
Newbury, MA
nbcboston.com

More Shuttle Service Now Running in Chinatown Area Amid Orange Line Closure

Additional bus service was launched Friday morning to help people get around the Chinatown area of Boston during the Orange Line's shutdown. The City of Boston has contracted with a third-party transportation company to provide daytime shuttle service that will operate between the Government Center, Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center T stops.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Critically Injured in Stabbing at McDonald's in Quincy

A person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were stabbed by someone they knew at a McDonald's in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Quincy police were called to the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street for a reported stabbing around 12:20 p.m. The victim received aid from first responders on scene and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There was no immediate update on their condition.
QUINCY, MA
nbcboston.com

Gas Prices Dip Below $4 a Gallon in Massachusetts Ahead of Holiday Travel

Drivers are seeing some much-needed relief at the gas pump, just in time for the holiday weekend that's expected to produce some big travel numbers. For the first time since February, the average price of regular gas is now below $4 a gallon. According to AAA, the average is now sitting at $3.97. That's down more than a dollar from the Bay State's high of $5.05 on June 12.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Teenagers Wreck Their Cars Racing on NH Road, Police Say

A pair of 17-year-olds racing in southern New Hampshire collided on Thursday, sending one car rolling over onto a lawn and another into a tree, police said. Both teenagers were hospitalized with minor injuries in the crash, which took place about 12:15 p.m. Thursday in Hudson, local police said Friday.
HUDSON, NH
#Newbury Fire
nbcboston.com

2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms

Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed. A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a 29-year-old military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Dog Found Dead in Woods After Being Lit on Fire: Lynn Police

Police are investigating after a dog that had been lit on fire was found dead in the woods in Lynn, Massachusetts. Very little information was available Saturday night but Lynn police confirmed they're looking into the dog's death after the animal was discovered near Curwin Terrace earlier in the day.
LYNN, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Finds Woman's 1979 Tewksbury Class Ring, Missing 4 Decades

A class ring from Tewksbury, Massachusetts, missing for more than four decades, is finally going back to its owner. Back before Jon Richards got married and started a family, he says he had nothing but time on his hands. "I bought a metal detector in 1980 and I took it...
TEWKSBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Roxbury Shooting Under Investigation

There was a shooting Saturday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, police confirm. There was no immediate word from Boston police on any injuries or possible arrests in connection to the Creston Street shooting. Video from the scene showed multiple officers and police vehicles, while evidence markers littered the ground nearby.
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
FAA
nbcboston.com

Orange Line Work Is 50% Done, MBTA Says

The MBTA announced Friday that the work being done along the Orange Line during the ongoing 30-day shutdown is 50% complete. The project is on schedule, the transportation agency said. Overall, work teams have completed 44% of scheduled rail replacement, 49% of track renewal and tie replacement, 84% of special...
ORANGE, MA
nbcboston.com

September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?

As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

32-Year-Old Man from Sanford Dies From Stab Wound

A 32-year-old man from Sanford, Maine is dead after being stabbed on Friday, according to authorities. Police say Dane Brooks of Sanford had already been taken to a nearby hospital on Friday afternoon when they arrived at the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Street in response to a reported stabbing.
SANFORD, ME
nbcboston.com

Man Dies After Being Hit by Truck in Cambridge Parking Lot

A man who was hit by a truck in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night has died, police said Friday. Matthew Barker, 29, was hit around 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot at State Street and Massachusetts Avenue. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene. No charges have...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

‘You Lost My Son': Boston Mom Seeks Answers After School Bus Mishap

A Boston mother wants to understand how her son's charter school and the Boston Public Schools Transportation Department lost track of her son on a school bus this week. Sahory Rodríguez said she's asked about what happened to her 9-year-old on Tuesday by phone and email, but that the responses leave much to be desired.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Identify Man Stabbed to Death on Recreational Trail

Police in New Hampshire have identified the 75-year-old man who was stabbed to death Friday on a recreational trail in Manchester. Investigators said Daniel Whitmore, of Manchester, was found at about 10:30 a.m. after Manchester police said they received a 911 call for an adult male suffering from stab wounds on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond.
MANCHESTER, NH

