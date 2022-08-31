ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, NY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Man stabbed by girlfriend in domestic dispute

Syracuse, NY — A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the arm by his girlfriend during a domestic dispute early Sunday morning. Syracuse Police responded to a residence on the 600 block of Catherine Street around 2:20 a.m. where they found Reginald Bradwell with a stabbing wound to the arm.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Salina, NY
cnycentral.com

Man stabbed in altercation at New York State Fair

A 27-year-old man was stabbed at the New York State Fair on Saturday. Troopers said the victim was stabbed in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Richard J. Killins outside of gate 11. Killins was charged with 2nd-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Crouse Hospital
cnycentral.com

38-year-old facing arson charges arraigned, to appear in court again

Syracuse, NY — Over one month after he caused an explosion in the Vinette Towers apartment complex, Scott Dimond has been arraigned. The 38-year-old Dimond was said to have caused an explosion inside the complex while he was making homemade fireworks. Dimond came away from it with burns to over half of his body.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man arrested for possession of illegal weapon

A Cortland man was arrested earlier this week after he was found to be in possession of an illegal weapon, according to a city police report. The report states that city police responded to a dispute on Rickard Street. During the incident, Shawn M. Schaap was discovered to be in possession of an illegal stun gun.
CORTLAND, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Details released on three incidents in Ithaca Friday

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police published a batch of press releases related to three unrelated incidents in the City of Ithaca that took place throughout Friday. Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Cherry Street. Officers on the scene attempted to interview the involved parties and were informed that the suspect may be in possession of a handgun. During the investigation, police said that they observed the suspect attempting to conceal an item near his waistband before fleeing on foot.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

2 adults, 1 child dead in Oneida County crash

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three people are dead, including a child, after a two-car crash on Route 20 in the town of Bridgewater. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene on Route 20 around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, about a half mile east of Route 8.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Bank robbery in Camillus

(WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for this man. According to police, the man robbed the Key Bank on 5318 West Genesee St. on Friday, September 2 at 12 p.m. The suspect is around 50 to 55 years of age,...
CAMILLUS, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
TROY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Kuyahoora Valley man accused in vandalism case

NORWAY- A man from the Kuyahoora Valley area is accused in a vandalism case, authorities say. Charles E. Guyer, 38, of Newport, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Herkimer) shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. He is formally charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief (w/intent to damage property).
NEWPORT, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy