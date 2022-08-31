Read full article on original website
Rickie Mann
4d ago
it's a shame after all these years that a historical landmark such as this is closing it's as sad as the one in Livingston not opening back up
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The DNA Doe Project Identifies 20 Year Old RemainsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Liberty, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Related
territorysupply.com
11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
Customers turned away from shuttered Midtown restaurant, popular chef in court
Chef Don Bowie suffered a legal loss that will keep him from equipment at his shuttered restaurants. Meanwhile, out-of-towners are now realizing Taste is no more.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
37-Year-old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a fatal crash was reported in 3800 South Loop West on Thursday afternoon. The officials stated that a 37-year-old pedestrian died in the hit-and-run accident.
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
'Tragedy' | Houston pastor reiterates comments on crime during sermon
HOUSTON — One week after a notable Houston pastor received some backlash following comments he made during a sermon, Dr. Ed Young with Second Baptist Church reiterated his statements. "I had no idea that when you stood up and simply read the best crime statistics I could put together...
Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas
This celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstononthecheap.com
Mexican restaurants in Pearland, TX – 10 best places to eat Mexican food near Houston
Full of flavor, completely filling, and full of fresh ingredients – those are only some of the few reasons why people love Mexican food. And that is one thing you will never find a shortage of in Pearland, TX. The city is brimming with options! Once the Mexican food craving hits you, you’re sure to find plenty of amazing Mexican restaurants in Pearland that will delight your palate.
No. 6 A&M's game with Sam Houston resumes after long delay
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Saturday’s game between Sam Houston and No. 6 Texas A&M has been suspended before the start of the third quarter because of lightning in the area. The suspension was announced at the end of halftime with the Aggies up 17-0. Neither team returned to the field after halftime and a message was posted on the video boards telling fans that the game was suspended and to seek shelter. Many in the crowd heeded the warning and left their seats, but thousands of fans remained in the stands as the sky darkened and a radar display of the approaching storm was shown on the video boards. ___
Houston-area family reunited with dog that had been missing for 2 weeks
HOUSTON — On Saturday, a Crosby family was reunited with their dog that had gone missing about two weeks ago. The Garzas were searching for Wolfie in Baytown when they followed some leads that ended up taking them to Baytown Animal Services. Once they got there, they saw a flyer for a mega pet adoption event being held at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
The Wrong Kind of Airdrop: Houston, Texas Airplane Passenger Did What?
At some point in our lives, we all hop aboard an airplane to fly somewhere. Whether it be somewhere in the United States, or perhaps overseas, adventuring somewhere is rather exciting isn't it? But then there's the realization that preparing for the trip will be daunting. You have to pack...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston mother creates Flip Lok to protect school children
HOUSTON (KIAH) – School is back in session, but with that comes the risk of school shootings. So far this year there have been 28 school shootings and one of those was not far from here at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Well, one local mother has taken it upon herself to protect our children. […]
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open Soon
A month ago, it was mentioned that former NBA basketball player Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq as some call him, had bought a place in North Texas. Then news broke out that he was bringing a food establishment he is a primary investor with. Recently, Shaq was in Houston for the opening of the very first restaurant of many restaurants to open in Texas called Big Chicken.
Here's Where To Find A Good, Cheap Sandwich In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of places to find a good, cheap sandwich in every state.
Tomball native killed in Oklahoma City was beaten, strangled and hung from a tree, records show
As gruesome as the murder has been described, the 51-year-old's family said they are shocked to learn disturbing details about the people alleged in the killing.
More than 60 emaciated farm animals rescued in Dayton, found roaming among other dead livestock
DAYTON, Texas — More than 60 emaciated farm animal, who were found roaming around other dead livestock, were rescued from a property in Dayton on Thursday. Houston SPCA animal cruelty investigators and deputies with Liberty County Sheriff’s Office rescued the animals from a Dayton property off County Road 401.
This Texas City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
Part of Downtown Aquarium's facade collapses, injuring woman
Eyewitness News captured debris on the ground outside of a ticket booth in the area where a woman was injured Friday night.
3-year-old expected to be OK after being shot at apartment complex in SW Houston, HPD says
According to investigators, Houston police have a suspected gunman in custody after catching a vehicle that was leaving the crime scene upon officer arrival.
Comments / 3