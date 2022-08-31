ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘White Noise’ Review: Noah Baumbach’s Don DeLillo Adaptation Is Inspired — and Exasperating

By David Ehrlich
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

You might think it would be strange to see a mega-budget Noah Baumbach movie complete with CGI explosions, a Spielbergian kind of holy terror, and even one sadistically drawn-out jump-scare dream sequence, but the oddest thing about “ White Noise ” is its persistent sense of déjà vu . Not just the déjà vu of watching such a faithful adaptation of any Great American Novel — although there’s plenty of that — but also the déjà vu that’s supposedly caused by exposure to the Airborne Toxic Event at the center of Don DeLillo’s 1985 book, a prescient and enduringly tender Polaroid of our late capitalist society in which life has become indistinguishable from its own imitation, and death has become a thing that only happens to other people.

Fittingly, if not always to its credit, Baumbach’s film is split between seeming brand-new and all too familiar at the same time; , his “White Noise” is like hearing a sound and its echo all at once. At best, this adaptation uses that uncanniness to its advantage, leveraging its uniquely cinematic language to illustrate the role that movies play in creating the false memories that help distance us from the reality of our own demise (and contribute to the demise of our own reality).

At worst, Baumbach’s “White Noise” is made so wobbly by that uncanniness that it starts to feel as if it’s not an adaptation of DeLillo’s novel so much as an overworked distillation of its aura. THE MOST PHOTOGRAPHED BARN IN AMERICA isn’t in the movie because it becomes the movie itself: A picture of a picture that only allows us to see what others have already seen before. That’s what cinema is, of course, but that’s not all that it can be.

The touristic essence of Baumbach’s “White Noise” traces back to the filmmaker’s obvious affection for DeLillo’s writing, and to the many overlaps between their work: The affectless intermingling between love and cruelty, a shared penchant for what novelist Richard Powers refers to as “academic burlesque,” and a mutual understanding of the way that people cling to such language and crumbs of knowledge like driftwood to keep them from drowning in life’s chaos along with everyone else. Noah Baumbach has never written a character who wouldn’t lie to their doctor.

Outside of director adaptations like “Cosmopolis,” few movies have ever captured the author’s spirit better than Wes Anderson’s Baumbach-scripted “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” the ethos of which — “We are fragile creatures surrounded by a world of hostile facts” — owes far more to DeLillo than it does to Roald Dahl. Ditto its forgiving take on the role of family in a consumer-driven civilization (“These apples look fake, but at least they’ve got stars on them”), and its supermarket dance finale, which Baumbach euphorically recreates at the end of “White Noise” with some help from LCD Soundsystem.

Remember the bit in “Greenberg” when Ben Stiller asks Chris Messina if his pool can overflow, only for Messina to snap: “Yes, the pool can fucking overflow!” Good luck thinking of anything else when professor Jack Gladney (a pot-bellied Adam Driver, sandpapering his signature ferality with a newly paternal softness) is evacuating his family away from the apocalyptic cloud of black chemicals that’s formed in the sky above their liberal college town. Played by a poodle-haired Greta Gerwig — inches away from going full Carol White — Jack’s fourth wife Babette comforts her 14-year-old stepson (Sam Nivola) that they won’t run out of gas. “There’s always extra,” she says. “How can there always be extra?,” the kid shoots back. Everybody knows they can’t just keep going forever, and yet modern life has made it so easy to believe that you will; no wonder this story’s flirtation with simulation theory has the whiff of wishful thinking.

DeLillo suggested that such belief was sustained by the ritualistic distancing from death; that America’s obsessions with shopping and spectacle, both of which achieved a new garishness during the Reagan era, are modern reactions to the same raw fear that has backstopped every religion since time immemorial. The low hum of the flourescent lights on aisle five helps muffle our mortal terror — so do the commercial jingles on TV (“Who wears short shorts?”) and the disaster footage the local news shares with us as soon as the ad breaks are over. Those other people are dead, which reinforces our faith that we are not like them. Jack teaches “Hitler studies” because nothing makes him feel safer than the belief that history’s most spectacular episode of dying is just behind him.

Professor Murray Siskind (Don Cheadle), Jack’s Elvis-obsessed colleague at the College-on-the-Hill, is addicted to car crash scenes in movies for much the same reason: To him, they are orgiastic monuments to life. Flaming shrines of naive innocence. He edits them into celebratory supercuts for his students, the faked carnage blurring into an explosive affirmation of real life. In what will prove to be one of his more radical deviations from DeLillo’s text, Baumbach refashions Suskind’s mid-book lecture (“I see these car crashes as part of a long tradition of American optimism!”) into the electric prologue of this “White Noise,” setting the stage for a manic film of ideas that genuinely sympathizes with — and takes a certain giddiness in — the various coping mechanisms we use to ignore the deathward march of our own lives.

Baumbach recognizes that spectacle has evolved since 1985, but one of the strengths of his “White Noise” is that he recognizes how little has changed about its role in society. Not only does this adaptation refuse to update DeLillo’s story — the film’s sublime costumes, sets, and lighting taking softly fetishistic pleasure in every teal windbreaker, halogen lamp, and noir-tinged sheet of “Paris, Texas”-inspired neon green — it seeks to return the text to a time before it was diffused by all of the fiction it predicted.

Baumbach burns through DeLillo’s plot (such as it is) in a hurry, the writer-director more focused on careening between dark comedy and light terror than he is on getting to know the characters who are forced to go along for the ride. He ditches entire branches of Jack’s family in order to savor the novel’s show-stopping moments; the lecture duel between Jack and Murray is shot with the same “you gotta see this!” glee and kineticism as the dojo scene in “The Matrix.”

We know that Jack and Babette are still horny for each other despite everything, that she takes mysterious pills called Dylar that seem to mess with her memory, and that they both feel safe for the time being because it’s pretty rare for upper-middle-class white parents to die while their kids are still young enough to live at home. Jack’s colleagues — a group that also features Jodie Turner-Smith and the newly appointed patron saint of fun supporting roles in mainstream art films, André Benjamin — are mostly there to offset the poignancy of Jack’s voiceover (cribbed verbatim from the book) and keep things from growing too serious.

One hundred and four pages flash by in about 33 minutes of proto-Baumbachian conniptions and banter — much of which feels straitjacketed by DeLillo’s writing, as if Baumbach’s scabrousness were losing a war against his love for the source material — a big jolt is mixed into the warning that “whatever relaxes you is dangerous,” and then a truck crashes into a rail car and releases a “Nope”-like cloud of death over Jack’s entire life. That’s when things get really interesting.

If the first act of “White Noise” feels like a work of expert-level pantomime, the similarly faithful second act somehow creates an energy all its own. Baumbach knows that DeLillo anticipated the likes of “The Matrix,” “The Truman Show,” and scads of other stories in which reality becomes a simulation of itself, but those aren’t the movies he wants to remind you of here. A crucial difference between the “White Noise” of 2022 and the “White Noise” of 1985 is that Baumbach has already seen the movies that DeLillo’s book helped to inspire, and that frees him to have some fun with this one.

As Jack, Babette, and the four younger members of their blended brood (a terrific group that also includes Raffey Cassidy and May Nivola) attempt to flee the airborne toxic effect, trying to suss out how safe they should feel amid the traffic jam of other families trying to do the same thing, Baumbach switches to a register that we’ve never seen from him before. Suddenly we’re in “War of the Worlds” territory, complete with oodles of Spielberg Face and a menacing awe so artful and evocative that it feels more like the real thing than a commentary on it. Something I never thought I’d write about a Baumbach film: The CGI is fantastic.

The evacuation sequences viscerally convey the appeal of disaster movies by clinging to a character who refuses to accept that he’s in one (at least at first), or to acknowledge that death can still find him in a large crowd. Baumbach’s visual language ensures that we have no such trouble. We’ve seen “Independence Day,” “Deep Impact,” and enough films of its ilk to recognize what a massive disaster supposedly looks like, but Jack — living in 1985 — doesn’t have the same frame of reference. To him, his situation doesn’t feel like a movie, and so he’s slow to recognize it as a disaster (a phenomenon illustrated in the brilliant shot of a black cloud swallowing the glow of a Shell logo just above Jack’s shoulder). We have the opposite problem, and it epitomizes why “White Noise” may be even more relevant today than it was 37 years ago: When we reckon with a disaster that seems too much like a movie, we struggle to accept that it’s real. As a character puts it in the book, and possibly also in this film: “For most people there are only two places in the world: Where they live and their TV set.”

Baumbach has an absolute field day with this dissonance; the closer his characters veer towards danger, the more that Baumbach exaggerates the movie-ness of their existence. A dramatic car chase is shot like a scene from an ’80s road trip comedy like “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” complete with a slow-motion shot of the family station flying through the air. A climactic showdown in a seedy motel — the end of the Dylar affair — drips with De Palma, all the way down to an unmissable split-diopter shot.

It’s a good thing the movie’s semiotic pleasures are so pronounced, because the book’s more basic charms don’t quite survive the trip to the big screen (let alone the ride home to Netflix). That third act gunplay is typical of an adaptation that’s always smart and on edge, but seldom involving enough beyond that. DeLillo’s writing gives readers the space to see their own existential terror reflected back at them in the funhouse mirror of Jack’s absurd circumstances, but Baumbach’s “White Noise” — more externalized by default — proves too arch for our emotions to penetrate.

Baumbach’s film is so determined to feel like “White Noise” that it ends up wearing the novel like a costume, a sensation epitomized by its lead performance. Driver is far too young to play the 51-year-old Jack (even if 38 was the 51 of 1985), though his middle-aged cosplay contributes to the general air of simulacra. More difficult to excuse is the actor’s struggle to sell the journey of Jack’s epiphanies. Driver is so naturally wild with life that he never quite musters the latent fear needed to fuel his character through the first act; it’s the same reason why the self-possession Jack finds in the third act feels less earned than it does inevitable. It’s a fitting anchor for an adaptation that gets everything so right that you might yearn for the friction that comes with getting it wrong, or at least the tension that comes from pulling away.

It’s no coincidence that the film’s most ecstatic moments — the first scene, the last scene, and the Spielbergian chaos that runs down the middle — are also the ones that most deviate from the book. Baumbach is ultimately too in sync with DeLillo for “White Noise” to escape from the shadow of its monolithic source material, as movie struggles to escape the hat on a hat sensation of that match between filmmaker and novelist, and often feels like the work of a third party who’s trying to imitate them both at once. All the same, you can still hear something almost subliminally divine under that uncanniness whenever Baumbach cranks up the volume. The sound of a beeping smoke alarm, perhaps.

Grade: B

“White Noise” premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Netflix will release it in select theaters and on Netflix later this year.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Was Rejected as an Extra for ‘The Godfather,’ Told He’s ‘Not the Type’

Apparently Francis Ford Coppola and “The Godfather” casting team could easily refuse Sylvester Stallone’s offer to star. The Oscar winner revealed to Empire magazine that he was turned down to be an extra in the famous “Godfather” wedding scene, in the background among Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, and Sylvester’s future “Rocky” love interest Talia Shire, who is director Coppola’s sister. “I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?,'” Stallone recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Rock: Will Smith Slapped Me for the ‘Nicest Joke I Ever Told’

Chris Rock is reflecting on Will Smith’s Oscars slap in his new European stand-up tour alongside Dave Chappelle. Rock joked while at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England that Smith attacked him onstage earlier this year for a “bullshit joke” about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle. “Did that shit hurt?” Rock asked the audience (via Deadline). “Goddam right. The motherfucker hit me over a bullshit joke, the nicest joke I ever told.” Rock added that he returned to work the day after the 2022 Academy Awards and that he does not consider himself to be a victim. Chappelle, who was also assaulted onstage...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

The Shia LaBeouf Comeback Continues: Francis Ford Coppola Casts Him in ‘Megalopolis’

Shia LaBeouf isn’t worried about his comeback. After parting ways with Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” backtracking on the autobiographical status of his “Honey Boy” father-son drama, and speaking out on the abuse allegations and lawsuit filed by ex-partner FKA Twigs, the “Padre Pio” actor has joined Francis Ford Coppola’s massive “Megalopolis” cast. LaBeouf’s casting announcement also included that director Coppola’s sister Talia Shire (“Rocky”) will reunite with the auteur after starring in “The Godfather,” along with nephew Jason Schwartzman. Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter, and James Remar also join the ensemble cast. Previously announced “Megalopolis” mega-stars include Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker,...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Cate Blanchett Says ‘TÁR’ Isn’t a #MeToo Movie: ‘This Film Isn’t About Women, It’s About Humans’

Cate Blanchett is about to get existential. Well, more existential than usual. The Oscar winner’s latest film “TÁR,” which was written for her by director Todd Field (“Little Children”), centers on the fictional Lydia Tár, the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. Yet her EGOT-winning career high soon unravels after #MeToo allegations against her cloud Lydia’s creative peak. The film debuted at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where Blanchett opened up about her take on the feature’s ultimate message. “There are a lot of hot-button issues that come up, but it’s not about those things. It’s much more existential...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Chris Messina
Person
Carol White
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Don Delillo
IndieWire

Ben Affleck Quoted His Own Film During Wedding Speech to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez may have taken a page out of her film “Marry Me” by saying “I do” to longtime love Ben Affleck, but the Grammy winner revealed Oscar winner Affleck also had a past movie quote up his sleeve. During their September 20 wedding reception, Affleck apparently quoted his own 2016 film “Live by Night,” which he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in. Based on Dennis Lehane’s 2012 novel of the same name, “Live by Night” follows a gangster through his existential crisis. “‘This is heaven. Right here. We’re in it now,'” Lopez shared in her On the JLo newsletter, quoting the...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Ruben Östlund Remembers ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Actress Charlbi Dean: ‘A Shock and a Tragedy’

Director Ruben Östlund shared a tribute to late star Charlbi Dean, who led Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness.” Dean was confirmed dead on August 30 at age 32 after an unexpected illness took her life at a New York City hospital. Östlund took to Instagram to remember the late model-actress, who is survived by her fiancé, male model Luke Volker. “Charlbi’s sudden passing is a shock and a tragedy,” Östlund wrote. “It is an honor to have gotten to know and work with her. Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. The thought...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Women Talking’ Enters Oscar Race with a Cast That Might Compete with Itself

“Women Talking” premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on Friday immediately after a warm tribute to director Sarah Polley, and the response confirmed its Oscar bonafides. However, Polley’s riveting look at a group of Mennonite women who mobilize against the rapists in their community presents a challenge for distributor UA/MGM as its busy ensemble could end up competing with itself. From the moment that nine actresses from “Women Talking” crowded the stage before the movie’s premiere, it was clear that the movie offered up a wide array of performances. Polley’s absorbing, stripped-down adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel almost exclusively unfolds in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

John Williams Would ‘Love’ to Score the Next James Bond Movie

John Williams turned 90 years old this year, but you’d never know it from his packed upcoming film slate. The legendary composer teamed up with Steven Spielberg once again for the director’s autobiographical film “The Fabelmans,” which is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before hitting theaters nationwide this Thanksgiving. And Williams is already looking ahead to next year’s “Indiana Jones 5,” which will see him revisit one of his most iconic theme songs. In a new interview with The Guardian, Williams said that the score for “Indiana Jones 5” is almost finished and that his vast experience...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#White Noise#Film Adaptation#Spielbergian#Great American Novel#The Airborne Toxic Event#Polaroid
IndieWire

Brendan Fraser: ‘The Whale’ Prosthetic Suit Is ‘Beautiful’ and Museum-Worthy

Brendan Fraser wants to make a massive statement: “The Whale” does not exploit obesity. Fraser, who stars in Darren Aronofsky’s drama based on Samuel D. Hunter’s semi-autobiographical play of the same name, spoke to Vanity Fair about how the physical transformation for the role is part of his reintroduction to Hollywood. Fraser’s turn as Charlie, a reclusive and obese English teacher who tries to repair his relationship with his daughter (Sadie Sink) over the course of five days, landed him a TIFF Tribute Award. A24’s “The Whale” makes its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on September 4 before debuting...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Bones & All’ Review: Chalamet Seduces, but a New Star Is Born in Cannibal Romance

Anton Chekhov once wrote to a colleague that “One must never place a loaded rifle on the stage if it isn’t going to go off. It’s wrong to make promises you don’t mean to keep.” So when Michael Stuhlbarg describes to a pair of young cannibal lovers the transcendental experience of consuming someone “bones and all,” he loads carcass-shaped bullets into Luca Guadagnino’s cinematic gun. The lovers comprise Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothée Chalamet), both “eaters,” with a hunger for human flesh passed down their respective family’s bloodlines. We are first introduced to Maren as a seemingly shy wallflower in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Newly Revealed Footage Shows Tom Cruise Hyping Up ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ From the Sky

If you had to pick one motif that has defined movies in 2022, you could do a lot worse than “Tom Cruise in an airplane.” Endless words have been written about how “Top Gun: Maverick” was an undisputed triumph, earning rave reviews from critics and bringing in massive box office returns in a year where the film industry desperately needed them. The film’s success has resulted in an increased appreciation for Cruise’s commitment to practical effects and doing his own stunts, ginning up anticipation for next year’s “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning: Part I” in the process. Cruise began stoking anticipation for both...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Theater of Thought’ Review: Werner Herzog Playfully Investigates the Mysteries of the Human Mind

Werner Herzog has spent much of his time on this Earth staring directly into one kind of abyss or another — the molten heart of a volcano, the melting ice sheets of the Antarctic, the empty hollow of a chicken’s soul — but on the brink of his 80th birthday, cinema’s most unflappable nihilist finally turns his attention to an abyss so impenetrable that it seems to be staring right back at him: The future. It’s the largest and most impenetrable void that Herzog has ever dared to explore, and the closer it gets, the harder it becomes for him...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

‘The Whale’ Review: Brendan Fraser Is Towering in a Lesser Darren Aronofsky

There are two things to be a little worried about and one thing to be extremely excited about when coming into “The Whale.” The first element of concern is director Darren Aronofsky, who admittedly has made exceptional films like “Requiem for a Dream” and “Pi” and gotten career-defining performances out of his leads in “Black Swan” and “The Wrestler.” But his last two films, “Noah” and “mother!,” succumbed to all his worst instincts, creating bloated self-indulgent nonsense that was actively painful to sit through. In “The Whale,” also slightly worrying is the use of “fat suits,” which contemporary audiences are becoming increasingly...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lea Michele Blames ‘Funny Girl’ Casting Backlash on Sexism, Admits to Having ‘an Edge’

Lea Michele promises she is more ready than ever to finally be Fanny Brice in Broadway’s “Funny Girl.” The “Glee” and “Spring Awakening” alum stepped into the lead role made famous by Barbra Streisand as “Booksmart” actress Beanie Feldstein exited the Broadway production. Michele joins the production September 6, and Feldstein issued a statement addressing the show moving in a “different direction.” “I feel more ready than I ever have before, both personally and professionally,” Michele told The New York Times about taking over the part. “Funny Girl” reunites Michele with “Spring Awakening” helmer Michael Mayer, who produces and directs “Funny Girl.” Yet Michele’s...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘A Compassionate Spy’ Review: Steve James Explores a Marriage Built on Nuclear Secrets

Steve James’ “A Compassionate Spy” is ultimately (“Hoop Dreams,” “The Interrupters,” “Life Itself”), but it might just contain the one true secret to a happy marriage: sharing historically significant nuclear secrets. That sure seems to have been a winning strategy for Ted Hall, a young physics student who fell in love with an undergrad named Joan at the University of Chicago in 1947. They seemed like natural soulmates from the start, but Ted’s inevitable proposal came with a radioactive disclaimer. If Joan wanted to spend the rest of her life with him, she would have to accept that Ted —...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IndieWire

Ana de Armas Baffled by ‘Blonde’ NC-17 Rating but Says Film Needed ‘Uncomfortable’ Storytelling

Ana de Armas is calling out the continued double standard for Marilyn Monroe’s life and legacy. The “Blonde” actress, who stars in Andrew Dominik’s portrait of late icon Monroe, addressed the NC-17 rating received by the Netflix film. “Blonde” is set to premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival before debuting on the streamer September 28. “I didn’t understand why that happened,” de Armas told L’Officiel. “I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than ‘Blonde.’ But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Rian Johnson Confirms His ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Is Still in Development

Five years after Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi” was released, the director confirmed he is still in the works on his long-awaited “Star Wars” trilogy. Johnson’s “Star Wars” films were announced in November 2017, just one month before “The Last Jedi” hit theaters. The trilogy was promised to “introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that ‘Star Wars’ lore has never before explored,” a similar tagline to what director Taika Waititi recently said of his yet-untitled franchise installment slated for a December 2025 release. Yet don’t count out Johnson getting back to a galaxy far, far away. “I’ve stayed close to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Athena’ Review: A Roman Candle of a Movie About a Police Siege in Paris

Pardon my French, but the first shot of Romain Gavras’ “Athena” — a sketch of a Greek tragedy transplanted into a housing project on the outskirts of Paris — is absolutely fucking insane. Even in a digital age where dazzling long-takes have become a dime a dozen (and all too easy to fake), the oner that ignites this roman candle of a movie about a police siege on a poor neighborhood is something else. It stands out for its fiery violence, for the ground that it covers, and for the incandescent energy that explodes off the screen like the molotov...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IndieWire

‘Look at Me’ Trailer: Chris Rock Confronts Javier Bardem in Tense Venice Short

Chris Rock makes a stop at the 2022 Venice Film Festival thanks to Sally Potter’s short film, “Look at Me.” The 16-minute film stars Rock as a gala organizer who tries to rein in a stubborn drummer (Javier Bardem) ahead of the on-stage performance. Tap dancer Savion Glover also stars. “Look at Me” premieres Out of Competition at Venice. Director Potter originally conceived the concept of the film as a short story to be featured in her 2020 film “The Roads Not Taken,” starring Bardem as a writer in the early stages of dementia. “Look at Me” was filmed in 2019 over...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy