High School Soccer | Bright, Eagles score early to beat Gryphons

Striking early with Gavyn Bright was the theme for the Northeastern boys’ soccer team on Tuesday evening.

A goal within the first two minutes of the first half and another within the first two minutes of the second half from the senior forward was all the Eagles got and all they needed in their rematch against Rocky Mount.

Northeastern defeated the Gryphons 2-0 Tuesday in Elizabeth City after playing them to a 2-2 draw six days earlier on the road.

“(Bright’s) really stepped up,” Northeastern head coach Zebulon Walser said. “Able to place the ball, playing a lot smarter, he knows his strengths and it shows.”

The first goal was set up by senior midfielder John Sanders on the left side of the field.

Sanders pushed it up ahead to Bright, who beat out Rocky Mount defenders for the ball and kicked the ball to the right of Gryphons goalkeeper William Broderick for the early lead.

“That’s a real huge boost for our confidence especially when we can get a goal early. In the previous games, we’ve been a little sluggish trying to get started,” Walser said. “So that quick goal was definitely a confidence booster and that propelled us into the second half.”

It wasn’t until the seven minute mark that Rocky Mount (1-2-2) finally put the ball on net when Northeastern goalkeeper Cayden Dudley made the save.

Dudley made a few solid saves throughout the match, but the Northeastern defense was ultimately successful in not allowing the Gryphons to create much pressure throughout.

A similar play from Sanders to Bright later in the half almost went 2-for-2 in the scoring department, but Bright’s beating of a Rocky Mount defender was ruled offside.

It was the first of two instances in the half where the Eagles (2-1-1) thought they scored a goal but were ruled offside instead. The second time came when Daniel Stephen put the ball in the net with fewer than 10 minutes left in the opening half.

Stephen still got his name on the scoresheet in the opening minutes of the second half.

Northeastern managed a series of passes in the Rocky Mount zone before the ball found Stephen, who then found Bright.

Bright again scored from the left side by hitting the right side of the net to make it 2-0.

The goal created breathing room the rest of the way for Northeastern.

There were a couple more close calls as the Eagles had multiple corner kicks, which Dorian James nearly pushed a cross-pass in before Rocky Mount stopped him.

Kevin Santos almost had a highlight-reel goal when he went for a bicycle kick. It got an uproar from some in the crowd, but the ball missed high of the net by just a few inches.

The Gryphons’ best chance came late when Harrison Janke hit the crossbar on a free kick, but it likely would have been too late anyway.

In the previous game between the two teams, Rocky Mount forced a draw with a late goal.

On Tuesday, Walser noticed a significant difference in his team’s play against the Gryphons.

“We spent more minutes playing our style of play versus having to play to them,” Walser said. “I think last game we were the better team; we just didn’t show it.”

The win gives Northeastern a winning record in the early going after it went 14-5-1 last season with a second-round playoff appearance before having a significant number of seniors graduate.

“If these boys can get consistent and play to our potential, I think we’ll probably surprise some people,” Walser said.

The Eagles next travel to play the Washington Pam Pack (3-1) on Thursday.