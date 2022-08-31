Read full article on original website
Related
California lawmakers reject bill to curb farms’ water pumping
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California lawmakers punted on a proposal to rein in agricultural groundwater pumping as drought continues to grip California and more than a thousand domestic wells have run dry. A bill by Assemblymember Steve Bennett, a Democrat from Santa Barbara,...
Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens
CALIFORNIA, USA — California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the...
How Flex Alerts really do make a difference
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a heat wave far from over, state energy officials anticipate more Flex Alerts through the week ahead. Reducing energy use during a Flex Alert is voluntary, but experts say everyone doing their part is a proven way of avoiding power outages. Let’s start with your...
Diablo Canyon: Nuke plant a step closer to staying open longer
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Diablo Canyon, California’s last nuclear power plant, moved a step closer today to remain open past its scheduled 2025 closure date. State lawmakers approved SB 846, which would keep the plant open for five more years, until 2030,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California lawmakers pass bill creating statewide heatwave ranking system
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a somewhat ironic twist of fate, on the final day of the session and on the first day of a major heatwave, the California legislature passed AB 2238, which will establish a heatwave ranking system. The idea behind this bill – introduced by assembly members...
17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate
MINNEAPOLIS — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states...
Sheriff: 2 dead in Siskiyou County Mill Fire | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
WEED, Calif. — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
California may add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California would add wine and distilled spirits containers to its struggling recycling program, while giving beverage dealers another option to collect empty bottles and cans, under a measure lawmakers approved Wednesday. But critics say the bill would also give hundreds of millions of dollars to corporations they say don’t need the incentives.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mill Fire destroys nearly 100 homes, buildings in Siskiyou County | Evacuations, Maps, and Updates
WEED, Calif. — A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. As of a Saturday evening update from Cal Fire,...
California lawmakers reject new firearms tax for 2nd year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers for the second year rejected a new tax on gun sales Wednesday, despite their passage of numerous other gun control measures this year. The money would go toward gun violence prevention, but the bill was seven votes short of the supermajority it needed in...
California lawmakers OK bill to hide public worker addresses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers on Wednesday voted to let government workers hide their home addresses from public records if they fear for their safety, a response to the country's continuously polarizing politics and pandemic policies that have fueled an increase in violent threats against some public employees. California...
California Flex Alert: Here's what it means and how you should prepare
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flex Alert is in effect Friday for the third consecutive day in California as the power grid continues to be threatened by triple-digit temperatures, and another has been announced for Saturday. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is still expecting high electricity demand, mainly from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monday Flex Alert extended: 'The highest likelihood of rotating outages we have seen so far...'
CALIFORNIA, USA — Demand for power is expected to approach record levels as California calls for a sixth day of conservation. It's the latest call for a Flex Alert as California grapples with historic levels of heat, which are expected for the next several days along. The California Independent...
California stalls scaled-down bail reform after year's delay
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers balked at a scaled-back attempt at reforming the state's cash bail system Wednesday, a year after a more expansive effort also stalled amid headlines over a gruesome killing. The latest version would bar suspects released prior to trial from being charged for things like...
California urges conservation as extreme heat threatens power grid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Independent System Operator (ISO) president Elliot Mainzer said Wednesday the state lost power resources to the heat after a major power facility stopped running. Some of the power came back by Thursday, and a Flex Alert remains active between 4-9 p.m. "With even greater levels...
California governor declares heat wave state of emergency
LOS ANGELES — California's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday to increase power production and he urged residents to reduce electricity use as a heat wave spread over the West and officials warned there could possible outages if conditions worsen. Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaration followed a "Flex Alert"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California heat wave sparks fears of power outages, fires
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state's electrical grid.
Mill Fire in Siskiyou County burns homes, causes injuries | Evacuations, Maps, and Updates
WEED, Calif. — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg...
Heat Wave Resources: From hourly forecast to Flex Alerts, we have you covered
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A late summer heat wave is gripping Northern California on Labor Day weekend and the days beyond, with temperatures hovering around 110 degrees for some parts of the valley Sunday through Wednesday. Get your latest forecast from ABC10; find a map and list of open cooling centers in Sacramento County (Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rancho Cordova), San Joaquin County (Lodi, Stockton, Tracy), Stanislaus County (Modesto, Turlock, Ceres), Placer County, Yolo County, and more; information on Flex Alerts, keeping your home cool, and more on the signs of heat-related illnesses.
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in California boat fire that killed 34
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles federal judge threw out an indictment Friday charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Southern California coast. The ruling came on the third anniversary of one of...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0