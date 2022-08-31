ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ABC10

California lawmakers reject bill to curb farms’ water pumping

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California lawmakers punted on a proposal to rein in agricultural groundwater pumping as drought continues to grip California and more than a thousand domestic wells have run dry. A bill by Assemblymember Steve Bennett, a Democrat from Santa Barbara,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens

CALIFORNIA, USA — California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

How Flex Alerts really do make a difference

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a heat wave far from over, state energy officials anticipate more Flex Alerts through the week ahead. Reducing energy use during a Flex Alert is voluntary, but experts say everyone doing their part is a proven way of avoiding power outages. Let’s start with your...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Diablo Canyon: Nuke plant a step closer to staying open longer

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Diablo Canyon, California’s last nuclear power plant, moved a step closer today to remain open past its scheduled 2025 closure date. State lawmakers approved SB 846, which would keep the plant open for five more years, until 2030,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate

MINNEAPOLIS — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Sheriff: 2 dead in Siskiyou County Mill Fire | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

WEED, Calif. — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
ABC10

California may add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California would add wine and distilled spirits containers to its struggling recycling program, while giving beverage dealers another option to collect empty bottles and cans, under a measure lawmakers approved Wednesday. But critics say the bill would also give hundreds of millions of dollars to corporations they say don’t need the incentives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California lawmakers reject new firearms tax for 2nd year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers for the second year rejected a new tax on gun sales Wednesday, despite their passage of numerous other gun control measures this year. The money would go toward gun violence prevention, but the bill was seven votes short of the supermajority it needed in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California lawmakers OK bill to hide public worker addresses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers on Wednesday voted to let government workers hide their home addresses from public records if they fear for their safety, a response to the country's continuously polarizing politics and pandemic policies that have fueled an increase in violent threats against some public employees. California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California stalls scaled-down bail reform after year's delay

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers balked at a scaled-back attempt at reforming the state's cash bail system Wednesday, a year after a more expansive effort also stalled amid headlines over a gruesome killing. The latest version would bar suspects released prior to trial from being charged for things like...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California governor declares heat wave state of emergency

LOS ANGELES — California's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday to increase power production and he urged residents to reduce electricity use as a heat wave spread over the West and officials warned there could possible outages if conditions worsen. Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaration followed a "Flex Alert"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California heat wave sparks fears of power outages, fires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state's electrical grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Heat Wave Resources: From hourly forecast to Flex Alerts, we have you covered

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A late summer heat wave is gripping Northern California on Labor Day weekend and the days beyond, with temperatures hovering around 110 degrees for some parts of the valley Sunday through Wednesday. Get your latest forecast from ABC10; find a map and list of open cooling centers in Sacramento County (Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rancho Cordova), San Joaquin County (Lodi, Stockton, Tracy), Stanislaus County (Modesto, Turlock, Ceres), Placer County, Yolo County, and more; information on Flex Alerts, keeping your home cool, and more on the signs of heat-related illnesses.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC10

Community Policy