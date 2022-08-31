ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MN

A Day of Wellness set for Sept. 17

County News Review
 4 days ago

The community is invited to attend Better Together: A Day of Wellness event on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 2-5 p.m. at Anoka-Ramsey Community College’s Cambridge Campus.

This is a collaborative event with Cambridge-Isanti Schools, Cambridge Medical Center, Isanti County Public Health, and Anoka-Ramsey Community College to support each other’s well-being.

Families are invited to this free outdoor event to enjoy laughter, food, and movement together.

There will be a variety of wellness stations, with some great make-and-take activities, and opportunities to learn about community resources.

Happy Productions Studio will provide music and emcee the event, while singer/songwriter Javier Trejo will provide live music.

The afternoon will also showcase a variety of activities including a bounce house, food trucks (food for purchase), nature walks, hydration station, salt cave truck, yoga, and more.

Please visit the Better Together’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/2rrdshru for more information, an updated schedule of events, and weather-related updates.

All members of the community are welcomed and encouraged to attend.

