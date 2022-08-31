Read full article on original website
WTVC
Meigs County man charged with raping child
DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
WTVC
Missing Marion County woman
MARION COUNTY, Tn. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to police, 44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing since August 9, 2022. She is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Crawford is believed to have gone...
WTVC
Man fighting for his life after shooting early Monday morning, Chattanooga Police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police responded a local hospital on reports that a person had been shot overnight. There are not many details available at this time, but they do know the victim was dropped off at the hospital with life threatening injuries. Police were not able to obtain...
crossvillenews1st.com
CRIME STOPPERS TIP LEADS TO ARREST OF CROSSVILLE WOMAN AT MCDONALD’S ON MAIN STREET
On 08/28/2022 City Units were dispatched to McDonald’s on N Main St. regarding a Crime Stoppers tip on a gold Buick SUV in the parking lot with possible drug activity. The officer made contact with the female in the driver seat of the vehicle who was identified as Crystal Simmons (03/22/1985). Ms. Simmons consented to a vehicle search.
WTVC
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
WTVC
Two men shot in Chattanooga Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a man showed up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Approximately an hour later, police say a second male came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say both victims are expected to survive at this...
wvlt.tv
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program. A spokesperson said the Summit View of Farragut was out of compliance with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ health and safety requirements. 20 more beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility arrive in East Tenn. Updated: 7 hours...
WTVC
Distracted driver in Chattanooga strikes utility truck Monday, then runs away, says THP
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A distracted driver struck a parked utility truck on Interstate 75 Monday morning, and then ran away from the scene, leaving his injured passenger behind, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on the 5 mile marker of I-75,...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED
Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
WDEF
Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
WDEF
Suspect arrested for Food City fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
Cookeville HS lockdown: Student in custody, no weapon found on campus
Cookeville High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday, and a student was charged with making a false report.
bbbtv12.com
Rockwood man lost his life after motorcycle accident in Cumberland County
We were informed Wednesday night through an email that asked why we didn’t report a fatal accident involving a Rockwood man in Cumberland County. The email from Bren Farne stated — “There was a motorcycle chase in Cumberland County that ended in a fatality on Monday, August 29th. The...
Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection.
Overton County News
White County Chief Deputy Clerk indicted
An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Laura Gardner, former Chief Deputy Clerk in the White County Clerk’s Office. The office’s daily operations include registering vehicles, issuing vehicle tags and titles, renewing vehicle tags, and collecting vehicle sales tax. The investigation began...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton Co Schools confirm mom's claim that bus dropped her daughter off at wrong stop
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga mother says that a bus driver dropped her 6-year-old daughter off at the wrong stop. Monday Hamilton County Schools confirmed this. Vanessa feared the worst when her daughter was driven home by a stranger who saw her walking alone. "You can't help but...
WTVC
Carbon monoxide alarm reported on Scenic Mountain Way in Dunlap Thursday night
Dunlap, Tenn. — The Dunlap Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide fire Thursday night. Crews were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to Scenic Mountain Way for a carbon monoxide alarm. Firefighters arrived and found that a propane-fueled hot water heater in a camper was malfunctioning. Firefighters turned off the...
Grundy County Herald
Bean sentenced to 6 years
Anthony (Tony) Glenn Bean, 61, former Chief Deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and 150 hours of community service by the Honorable Travis R. McDonough, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Friday. Bean was found guilty on three counts of deprivation of rights by McDonough in January of this year.
WATE
Anderson County deputy wakes up from coma after 23 days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Lucas Shoffner is awake. This comes after Lucas and his wife, Nicole Shoffner, were hit by a car on Aug. 1. Lucas and Nicole were attempting to fix a chain on a miniature...
WTVC
Chatsworth, GA native Ladd McConkey scores twice as Georgia beats Oregon, 49-3
ATLANTA, Ga — Murray County's Ladd McConkey has a big day in Georgia's season opener. McConkey scored twice in the first half. The red-shirt sophomore receiver caught 5 passes for 78 yards, had one touchdown catch and a touchdown run. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett also shined throwing for 368...
