Rhea County, TN

WTVC

Meigs County man charged with raping child

DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Missing Marion County woman

MARION COUNTY, Tn. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to police, 44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing since August 9, 2022. She is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Crawford is believed to have gone...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Two men shot in Chattanooga Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a man showed up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Approximately an hour later, police say a second male came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say both victims are expected to survive at this...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.

Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program. A spokesperson said the Summit View of Farragut was out of compliance with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ health and safety requirements. 20 more beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility arrive in East Tenn. Updated: 7 hours...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
Adam Thomas
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED

Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WDEF

Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Suspect arrested for Food City fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
Overton County News

White County Chief Deputy Clerk indicted

An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Laura Gardner, former Chief Deputy Clerk in the White County Clerk’s Office. The office’s daily operations include registering vehicles, issuing vehicle tags and titles, renewing vehicle tags, and collecting vehicle sales tax. The investigation began...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Bean sentenced to 6 years

Anthony (Tony) Glenn Bean, 61, former Chief Deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and 150 hours of community service by the Honorable Travis R. McDonough, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Friday. Bean was found guilty on three counts of deprivation of rights by McDonough in January of this year.
WATE

Anderson County deputy wakes up from coma after 23 days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Lucas Shoffner is awake. This comes after Lucas and his wife, Nicole Shoffner, were hit by a car on Aug. 1. Lucas and Nicole were attempting to fix a chain on a miniature...

