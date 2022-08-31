ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

WTVCFOX

Meigs County man charged with raping child

DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Two men shot in Chattanooga Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a man showed up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Approximately an hour later, police say a second male came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say both victims are expected to survive at this...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga Police say an 18-year-old was shot on Brainerd Road Saturday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Brainerd Road Saturday night. Police arrived just after 8 p.m. at the 3600 block of Brainerd Road. The 18-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Carbon monoxide alarm reported on Scenic Mountain Way in Dunlap Thursday night

Dunlap, Tenn. — The Dunlap Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide fire Thursday night. Crews were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to Scenic Mountain Way for a carbon monoxide alarm. Firefighters arrived and found that a propane-fueled hot water heater in a camper was malfunctioning. Firefighters turned off the...
DUNLAP, TN
