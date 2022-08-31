ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area annual luncheon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jens Christenson and Ken Nichols talk about how a strong and stable homes help build strong and stable communities. Over the past 35 years, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga has raised over 290 roofs for local families. They invite you to join them in Raising the Roof for Chattanooga Habitat at their annual luncheon. Bring a friend, or table of friends, for lunch, a brief presentation on Habitat for Humanity and a word from our event chairs, Derek and LaVon Bullard. The event is 11:30am, September 21st at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Whitfield County Board reverses property reassessment to lessen impact of value increase

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — The Whitfield County Board of Assessors voted to set aside changes to the tax digest and return real properties to their assessed values from 2021. In a letter to property owners that will be released later this week, the Board of Assessors states that the move is being made to give local leaders more time to find ways to lessen the impact of property value increases.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
WTVC

Austin Hatcher Foundation: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shayna Webb talks about raising awareness about September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and we also learn more about the Austin Hatcher Foundation’s services, families and mission. Stay connected with Austin Hatcher Foundation. (423) 243-3471. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#American#Cha#City Council
WTVCFOX

Hamilton Place restaurant works to reopen after fire Thursday evening

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A popular Hamilton Place restaurant is working to re-open after a fire Thursday evening. Chattanooga firefighters responded to the Acropolis Mediterranean grill on Thursday. CFD says they found a fire on the roof which had started in the vent system. A spokesperson for the family-owned restaurant,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Homeless
Grundy County Herald

New sheriff begins term with 19 fewer employees

Gunter started his term with 19 fewer deputies, corrections officers and administrative positions. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office changed command at midnight, Sept. 1. Sheriff Heath Gunter started his term with 19 fewer deputies, corrections officers and administrative positions than were on the job the day prior. Among those who quit were: 12 patrol officers, two corrections officers and five members of the administrative staff. Gunter inherited a department with three patrol officer positions and three corrections officer positions that were open.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Two men shot in Chattanooga Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a man showed up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Approximately an hour later, police say a second male came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say both victims are expected to survive at this...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga Golf Classic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jill O’Daniel and Abigail Bowman talks with James about the RMHC Chattanooga Golf Classic will be on Monday, October 24 at Black Creek. The RMHC Golf Classic has been going on since 1999. The rain date for this year will be November 7. Right now,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
grocerydive.com

Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee

Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
CLEVELAND, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy