CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jens Christenson and Ken Nichols talk about how a strong and stable homes help build strong and stable communities. Over the past 35 years, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga has raised over 290 roofs for local families. They invite you to join them in Raising the Roof for Chattanooga Habitat at their annual luncheon. Bring a friend, or table of friends, for lunch, a brief presentation on Habitat for Humanity and a word from our event chairs, Derek and LaVon Bullard. The event is 11:30am, September 21st at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO