Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
WTVC
Summerville, Georgia residents struggle with water access similar to past crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The water crisis in Summerville, Georgia continues as residents struggle for access to clean water. But this isn't the first time, as two years ago residents found themselves in the same situation. Following severe flooding over the weekend, Summerville residents are wondering why their lives...
WTVC
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area annual luncheon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jens Christenson and Ken Nichols talk about how a strong and stable homes help build strong and stable communities. Over the past 35 years, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga has raised over 290 roofs for local families. They invite you to join them in Raising the Roof for Chattanooga Habitat at their annual luncheon. Bring a friend, or table of friends, for lunch, a brief presentation on Habitat for Humanity and a word from our event chairs, Derek and LaVon Bullard. The event is 11:30am, September 21st at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
WTVC
Whitfield County Board reverses property reassessment to lessen impact of value increase
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — The Whitfield County Board of Assessors voted to set aside changes to the tax digest and return real properties to their assessed values from 2021. In a letter to property owners that will be released later this week, the Board of Assessors states that the move is being made to give local leaders more time to find ways to lessen the impact of property value increases.
WTVC
Chattanooga Blood Assurance reports shortage following traumas over Labor Day weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Blood Assurance is reporting a significant blood supply shortage after multiple traumas over Labor Day weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the blood center had just a one-day’s supply of the crucial O-negative and O-positive blood types, as well as B-positive blood. They say A-positive...
WTVC
"Suffering in silence:" Youth suicide rates rising in Tennessee, including Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An alarming trend tracked by the CDC shows suicide rates increased nearly 60% between 2007 and 2018 for those between the ages of 10 and 24. After a global pandemic and social isolation, experts are looking into how this affects youth, including here in Hamilton County.
WTVC
Austin Hatcher Foundation: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shayna Webb talks about raising awareness about September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and we also learn more about the Austin Hatcher Foundation’s services, families and mission. Stay connected with Austin Hatcher Foundation. (423) 243-3471. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
WTVC
Chattooga County flooding: What you should do if your home has water damage
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Chattooga County dealt with severe flooding over the weekend. Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. With several home owners dealing with water damage, we take a look at what can be done if this happens to...
WTVC
Summerville, Georgia in water "crisis" after massive flooding hits city
A Water buffalo with drinking water has arrived at Summerville city hall, that's according to a Facebook post by the City of Summerville. They say it is located in the parking lot across form the Fire Department on Cox St, with another on the way. They are asking residents to...
WTVC
"Angel of Walker County:" Woman helping survivors in deadly LaFayette apartment fire
LAFAYETTE, Ga. — One Walker County woman is literally helping people rise from the ashes. In August, a LaFayette apartment was reduced to rubble after investigators say someone intentionally started fire that turned deadly. On this week's Pay It Forward sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm, Bliss Zechman surprises...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton Place restaurant works to reopen after fire Thursday evening
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A popular Hamilton Place restaurant is working to re-open after a fire Thursday evening. Chattanooga firefighters responded to the Acropolis Mediterranean grill on Thursday. CFD says they found a fire on the roof which had started in the vent system. A spokesperson for the family-owned restaurant,...
WTVC
Pilot who died in Bradley County plane crash was a physician flying a rental plane
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (September 6th):. The pilot who died in a plane crash in Bradley County was a practicing physician who lived in Black Mountain, North Carolina, Mountain Flyers Club President Bill Keith confirms. He doesn't know the passenger's identity. The pilot was a member of the...
WTVC
Scenic City Women's Network's upcoming 9/11: A Day of Remembrance television special
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Renee Nail discusses the Scenic City Women’s Network’s upcoming 9/11: A Day of Remembrance television special. The special airs on September 11th at 1:00pm on the CW Chattanooga, and again on September 12th at 12:30pm on Fox Chattanooga. Stay connected with Scenic City Women’s...
Grundy County Herald
New sheriff begins term with 19 fewer employees
Gunter started his term with 19 fewer deputies, corrections officers and administrative positions. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office changed command at midnight, Sept. 1. Sheriff Heath Gunter started his term with 19 fewer deputies, corrections officers and administrative positions than were on the job the day prior. Among those who quit were: 12 patrol officers, two corrections officers and five members of the administrative staff. Gunter inherited a department with three patrol officer positions and three corrections officer positions that were open.
Flooding in northwest Georgia | Area gets more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours and Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for that part of the state. Heavy rain continues to impact portions of Chattooga and Floyd...
WTVC
Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
WTVCFOX
Two men shot in Chattanooga Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a man showed up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Approximately an hour later, police say a second male came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say both victims are expected to survive at this...
WTVC
Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga Golf Classic
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jill O’Daniel and Abigail Bowman talks with James about the RMHC Chattanooga Golf Classic will be on Monday, October 24 at Black Creek. The RMHC Golf Classic has been going on since 1999. The rain date for this year will be November 7. Right now,...
WTVC
Couple honoring daughter's legacy with organization helping other families through grief
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Labor day 6-years-ago was a devastating loss for Amy and Jason Carter as their daughter Katie Beth was killed in a car-crash. They say it's a pain they want to use for good. Amy had said to me, actually, the night of Katie's accident that she...
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
grocerydive.com
Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee
Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
